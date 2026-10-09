El Niño is only half the story

INDIA’S 2026 southwest monsoon has ended with 87.4% of the long-period average, making it the fourth-lowest monsoon season since 2001. But the aggregate conceals striking differences across regions and months. Earlier this year, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) launched India's first exchange-traded weather derivative, beginning with Mumbai rainfall futures designed to help market participants manage financial exposure to rainfall variability. By the end of the season, the logic behind such instruments looked even clearer. Monsoon risk is not simply a question of how much rain falls, but where and when it falls. In the process, it raises a deeper question as to how predictable is the Indian monsoon itself?

Almost a century ago, Gilbert Walker noticed something remarkable. Pressure variations over the Pacific seemed to move together with rainfall changes over India, places separated by thousands of kilometres behaving somehow in concert. His findings showed that weather in one part of the planet could remain connected to weather in another through atmospheric circulation.

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Climate scientists would eventually call these links teleconnections. The mechanism runs roughly like this. The summer monsoon depends on a seasonal pressure gradient that develops as the Asian landmass heats more rapidly than the surrounding oceans. The resulting low pressure over the continent draws moisture-laden air inland. When the central and eastern Pacific warm unusually, the tropical Walker circulation weakens and its rising branch shifts eastward. El Niño alters this circulation in ways that often weaken the monsoon system. Historically, this has been associated with reduced monsoon rainfall, and this relationship appeared sufficiently robust to anchor seasonal forecasts.

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Then came 1997 and the relationship proved less straightforward. The El Niño that year ranked among the strongest in the instrumental record. A poor monsoon seemed likely. At the all-India level, rainfall remained close to the long-term average, though regional rainfall patterns varied considerably across the country. Five years later, a moderate El Niño in 2002 caused one of the worst droughts of the past century.

Scientists studying such anomalies later pointed to the spatial configuration of the Pacific warming. The 1997 event was predominantly an eastern Pacific El Niño. The 2002 event had a more central Pacific character. The influence on the Walker circulation appears to depend as much on where the Pacific warming develops as on how strong it becomes. The contrast is a reminder that the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a powerful signal, but not a deterministic forecast of the Indian monsoon.

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Although the Indian Ocean has since moved steadily towards the centre of the discussion, for much of the twentieth century, observational coverage of the basin remained limited. Weather stations across the open ocean were sparse and subsurface observations were scarce. Useful satellite records only began accumulating during the 1970s.

The Indian Ocean Dipole, a pattern of alternating warm and cool surface waters that exerts an important influence on monsoon rainfall, was formally identified only in the late 1990s. During some El Niño years, favourable Indian Ocean conditions can partially offset the Pacific's disruption, sustaining enough moisture transport to keep rainfall near normal. In other years both oceans work together to suppress the monsoon. Without adequate Indian Ocean data, that interaction remained invisible and the Pacific signal appeared more self-sufficient than it was.

Recent research suggests that the El Niño-monsoon relationship itself is not spatially uniform or temporally fixed. While ENSO remains an important predictor of all-India rainfall variability, its influence differs across regions and is increasingly shaped by Indian Ocean conditions and regional circulation. This cautions against treating Pacific warming as a simple guide to monsoon outcomes.

The completed 2026 southwest monsoon season has reinforced this point. East and Northeast India experienced their lowest southwest monsoon rainfall in the recorded series, while northwest and central India were much closer to normal. The season was marked by sharp shifts between active and break phases. Weekly rainfall alternated between surplus and deficit conditions, meaning that seasonal averages often masked the volatility experienced by farmers.

Climate change adds another layer to an already difficult forecasting problem, as a warmer atmosphere holds more water vapour, roughly seven per cent more per degree Celsius of warming, following the Clausius-Clapeyron relationship. Scientists discuss this increase in atmospheric moisture with considerable confidence, but atmospheric circulation is harder to project. It determines how and where rainfall is distributed. The same warming that increases atmospheric moisture may also alter monsoon onset and redistribute rainfall within the season.

The gap between moisture and circulation may increasingly shape how El Niño years unfold. A weak El Niño in a warmer, more moisture-laden atmosphere could deliver heavier rainfall in intense episodes than historical seasonal averages would suggest, and so partly mask the Pacific's suppressing influence. A strong centrally configured El Niño may suppress circulation as it has historically, but the rainfall that does arrive carries more atmospheric moisture and falls in more intense bursts. Deficit and flood can coexist within a single season, sometimes just regions or weeks apart. If break spells become more frequent, even near-normal aggregate seasons may carry higher agricultural stress than historical analogues imply.

Public discussion often grants seasonal rainfall forecasts a degree of precision that researchers themselves rarely claim. Unlike temperature projections, rainfall depends on atmospheric circulation, moisture transport, cloud processes and ocean-atmosphere interactions operating across several timescales. Seasonal forecasts therefore estimate probabilities rather than certainties.

Current models capture some of these interactions reasonably well, but others remain difficult to anticipate months in advance. In fairness to forecasters, the broad direction of the 2026 season was anticipated. The India Meteorological Department forecast 92% of the long-period average in April and revised this to 90 per cent in May. The season eventually ended at about 87%. Yet forecasting a seasonal aggregate remains considerably easier than forecasting how rainfall will be distributed through time and across regions.

The emergence of weather derivatives adds an institutional dimension to this uncertainty, creating a market instrument through which participants can manage financial exposure to measurable rainfall variability. Their significance lies in recognising that weather uncertainty has economic value and can be managed even when prediction remains imperfect. The subsequent introduction of Chennai rainfall futures also points towards a broader application of weather-risk instruments to regionally distinct rainfall regimes.

Walker's central insight still stands. Conditions over one ocean can shape rainfall thousands of kilometres away. But the signals have multiplied. The spatial configuration of El Niño counts for as much as its magnitude, and the agricultural consequences increasingly depend on how rainfall is distributed through the season as well as on seasonal totals. The 2026 monsoon demonstrated both the continuing importance and the limitations of El Niño as an explanatory framework. Looking towards the Pacific remains indispensable, but it is no longer sufficient.

Views are personal

Ravi Shankar Shukla is an IAS officer. He is an MSc in Water Science, Policy and Management at the School of Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford.