Encourage financial institutions to lend more

Subir Roy

Senior Economic Analyst

IN line with the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 75 basis points, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has just raised its rates by 50 basis points or half a percentage, with widespread expectation that more is to follow. There is a consensus that the RBI has little choice in the matter, but some uncertainty as to whether this is the best policy to adopt right now.

If the Indian central bank sits idle while the Fed raises its rates, money might flow out of India into the US. This will be calamitous for the Indian investment scenario and hard currency reserves.

There is a good reason why the US central bank needs to raise interest rates. The US unemployment rates are at their lowest since the 1970s and inflation is running at the highest since 1980. Hence, there is every reason to make the economy slow down so that it does not get overheated and then crashes.

Right now, a move towards policy-induced recession is the direction in which the US policy needs to travel.

In comparison, the Indian economy is also experiencing a high level of inflation. At seven per cent, the headline consumer price inflation is way beyond the RBI’s comfort level of six per cent. But there is a key difference with the US situation.

Headline inflation is a measure of the total inflation within an economy, including commodities such as food and energy prices (e.g. oil and gas), which tend to be much more volatile and prone to inflationary spikes.

Unemployment is running high in India at 7.6 per cent and will be worse if we add those who have stopped looking for jobs altogether out of disappointment.

Inflation is running high because of two reasons. Indian domestic energy prices have gone through the roof in line with the global prices because of the Ukraine war as India relies majorly on imported energy. Additionally, food prices are running high because of an irregular monsoon, signalling a disappointing kharif output, even as buffer stocks keep going down.

Inflation happens when too much money chases too few goods. In the US, a huge amount of liquidity is sustaining economic activity at an optimum level and there is a need to ensure that more money does not lead to the economy overheating and collapsing.

In India, inflation is the result of supply shortage — there being too few goods. If at this juncture liquidity is reduced and businesses have to pay more for finance, they will cut down on activity leading to a setback in the non-food output.

Simply put, what the Indian economy needs is more food and cheaper energy. It also needs a higher level of economic activity so that the unemployment level goes down with poor people finding more income opportunities in the unorganised sector.

At this juncture, instead of tightening liquidity by raising the interest rates, the RBI should make money cheaper so that businesses can borrow more and raise their level of economic activity. This will create more income foremost in the hands of unskilled workers and lead to a rise in private consumption expenditure. Consequently, the demand will rise and pave the way for a high growth rate.

So what are the options in the hands of the authorities? As already stated, the RBI cannot lower interest rates even as the US Fed raises them in order to avoid a hard currency outflow. Besides, India cannot dictate global energy prices.

However, India can encourage financial institutions to lend more by signalling that they should not raise the lending rates. However, as they have to pay more to raise “loanable” funds in a regime of rising interest rates, one way out for the government is to give financial institutions some interest rate subsidy. As public sector financial institutions account for a large share of total assets, they can be given the interest rate subsidy under strict official supervision.

Similarly, domestic energy prices can be kept in check by allowing a bit of subsidy. As items of mass consumption such as petrol, diesel and cooking gas pass through state-owned oil marketing companies, the subsidy element can be kept under close official supervision.

The combined impact of allowing a bit of interest rate and energy price subsidy will be to raise the fiscal deficit. If this is seen to exceed budgetary levels, then that will send its own adverse signal. The good news is that currently tax revenue is quite buoyant and the fiscal deficit is well under control.

As for the food situation, the government can continue with the programmes of distributing free and highly subsidised food to the poor to avert social distress and food price inflation. It will mean running down government buffer stocks further, but it is worthwhile for the government to gamble on this in the hope that the rabi crop and the next year’s kharif crop will be plentiful.

This may not happen and the situation next year can turn out to be grim. But, it is still reasonable to hope that the Ukraine war will be over before the next year and global energy prices will fall and subside to pre-war levels.

What has been outlined above is quite heretical and will be shot down by most of the economists and financial analysts, but these are exceptional times. Private consumption is still anaemic and must be encouraged to grow so that FMCG companies continue to face healthy demand even after the festive season is over. Overall business activity still needs to make up a bit of slack, given the current level of installed capacity.

Once businesses see prospects of continuing buoyant demand, they will step up investment to raise capacity. This will spell good news for the capital goods sector, which is already set to benefit from the ambitious infrastructure investment scenario, outlined in the budget.

The policy options outlined above should ensure that the current financial year ends with growth exceeding seven per cent, despite the current sombre mood created by downward revision of projections by analysts’ firms and multilateral agencies. But, it should be remembered that respectable growth in the current year will largely go to make up the slack created by the Covid-induced slowdown in the last two years.

The government’s goal should be to achieve 6-7 per cent average growth over five years, leaving aside the Covid years. If that happens, India can look forward to becoming a leader among middle-income countries.