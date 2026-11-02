Enforce pollution norms fairly

FARMERS are facing FIRs for stubble burning. At the same time, the same urgency is missing in holding industrial polluters accountable. This is the fundamental gap that Punjab needs to address. No doubt, controlling stubble burning is necessary and farmers are not exempt from the law. However, enforcement, evidence-based pollution control and environmental justice should be equal across both farming and industry sectors.

Technology is being used to identify farm fires through satellite surveillance and farmers are being prosecuted for burning crop residue. On the other hand, communities affected by industrial pollution have to fight prolonged legal battles to secure regulatory action, establish responsibility and obtain justice. This contrast raises concerns about the fairness and effectiveness of our environmental policies.

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The farmers cannot be solely blamed for the pollution. As per a study by Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy on Punjab's vehicular pollution, poorly maintained, high-emitting vehicles, comprising just 11-28% of the state's vehicle fleet, account for over 70% of emissions. Addressing these high emitters should be a priority.

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Delhi's pollution is also generated by multiple sources. Figures attribute more than 38% of Delhi's particulate-matter emissions to vehicles, nearly 11% of air pollution to 11 coal-based power plants and 8% to construction activities. Crop burning has been estimated to contribute around 1.3% of Delhi's total particulate-matter levels in certain assessments.

Stubble management is very expensive - more than Rs 20,000 per acre in some circumstances, including machinery, labour, diesel, transportation and other expenses. The costs vary as per location, technology and the method used. The government should introduce alternative practices that are affordable and practical.

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Where the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), CEEW and other institutions report different trends in farm fires, authorities must explain them in a transparent manner. The pollution policy must be guided by evidence, not by the convenience of blaming one section of society.

The Giaspura gas tragedy in Ludhiana in April 2023 claimed 11 lives. No one has been prosecuted yet. In Zira, the Malbros distillery faced pollution allegations and protests by affected communities. As many as 44 villages and over 100 cattleheas were affected. The case is still pending.

The same is the case of pollution in Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana, Tung Dhab in Amritsar and Kali Bein in Nawanshahr as well as the pollution-causing dyeing, electroplating and pharmaceutical industries. These situations differ in their circumstances and legal status. It would be inappropriate to declare every industrial operator guilty or to assume that no prosecution has occurred.

Punjab's area under rice cultivation has shown an increase from approximately 11.83 lakh hectares in 1980 to 28.98 lakh hectares in 2016-17, with 32.86 lakh hectares reported for the 2026-27 season.

Cotton, maize, pulses and other alternatives have struggled to compete with the established economics of paddy cultivation. Punjab's cotton-growing regions have also experienced severe agricultural distress, including pest outbreaks and crop failures. The experience with genetically modified Bt cotton and other agricultural interventions illustrates the risks farmers face when changing production systems.

Diversification cannot be achieved simply by telling farmers to grow something else.

Farmers need suitable seeds, technical support, dependable markets, remunerative prices and procurement arrangements that reduce the risks of transition. Without these, diversification remains a slogan rather than a viable economic choice.

Governments and investors increasingly promote crop-residue processing plants as a solution to stubble burning. Such plants require investment, energy, transportation, processing infrastructure and viable markets for their products. Their emissions, water consumption, waste disposal and full supply-chain impacts must be assessed.

There is also a fundamental economic question: if the government is serious about diversification how will an industrial plant that requires a continuous supply of paddy straw, remain viable if cropping patterns change.

Crop-residue utilisation must complement genuine diversification, not become an economic reason to perpetuate the cropping pattern that policy is attempting to change.

The economics of diversification and India's pulse import figures of April-August 2026 indicate that pulse imports increased by 67%, from 1.23 million tonnes to 2.06 million tonnes, compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Pulses can support diversified cropping systems, contribute to soil health and reduce pressure on water resources where the crops are suited to local conditions.

If India is importing substantial quantities of pulses while Punjab is struggling to diversify its agricultural economy, we must examine the relationship between procurement policy, domestic demand, agricultural incentives and industrial investment.

Food security must account for more than the grain purchased in the present season. It must also protect groundwater, soil health, agricultural livelihoods and the resilience of future food production.

The distribution of pollution and the distribution of enforcement are inseparable questions. When one group faces immediate punitive action while another case takes years to produce visible consequences, people are entitled to question whether the system is working fairly.

The law cannot be seen to be swift for the vulnerable and negotiable for the powerful.

Punjab does not need a battleground between farmers and industry. It needs an economy in which agriculture becomes more sustainable, industry operates with responsibility, and neither is permitted to transfer the cost of pollution onto the public.