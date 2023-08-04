Ensure accountability

Vikramaditya Singh

PWD Minister, Himachal Pradesh

AS the Minister for Public Works in Himachal Pradesh, I am deeply mindful of the enchanting beauty and ecological significance that our hills offer to both residents and visitors. These landscapes have long been cherished as nature’s masterpieces, providing solace and inspiration to humanity. However, it is imperative that we address the pressing issue of infrastructure development, particularly the expansion of four-lane roads in our hill regions. This matter has garnered substantial attention due to its adverse effect on our environment and the heightened susceptibility to natural disasters, a fact underscored by the tragic floods that recently devastated Himachal Pradesh.

Criminal liability for poor infrastructure: The recent floods have turned the spotlight on gaps in infrastructure development, especially four-lane roads in the hills

In the wake of these catastrophic events, a concept of utmost importance has emerged: the notion of criminal liability for the degradation of our natural habitats as a result of ill-conceived development and unlawful activities such as mining. The gravity of this discourse cannot be overstated as we strive for a pathway to sustainable progress.

While the expansion of road networks is undoubtedly vital for enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth, we find ourselves grappling with a paradoxical dilemma in our hill terrains. The concept of four-lane roads, often celebrated as a symbol of modernisation, has, in certain cases, led to unintended and dire consequences. The rugged terrain, the fragile ecosystem and the vulnerability to landslides inherent in these regions demand a cautious and considerate approach to development. Regrettably, the unchecked expansion of roads can compromise the stability of our hills, disrupt the natural flow of water and intensify the erosion process, ultimately culminating in environmental degradation and an escalated susceptibility to disasters.

The principle of criminal liability serves as a cornerstone of accountability, holding individuals and entities responsible for actions that cause harm or damage to others. Translating this principle to scenarios where infrastructure development, such as road construction, leads to environmental deterioration presents an innovative perspective. The implications of criminal liability for neglecting environmental well-being could potentially revolutionise decision-making processes, encouraging a more conscientious and balanced approach where development coexists harmoniously with preservation.

The challenge extends beyond road expansion to encompass the menace of illegal mining, often intertwined with poorly planned road projects, compounding our environmental crisis. Illegal mining, driven by the profit motive, indiscriminately strips our hills of their natural protective cover, erodes soil stability and disrupts the delicate balance of natural drainage systems. The ramifications of such actions were painfully evident in the recent floods that swept the state.

The confluence of unchecked mining activities and substandard road infrastructure has created a perfect storm. Roads constructed without proper engineering and consideration for the geological sensitivity of our hills render the land vulnerable to erosion and landslides. Illegal mining practices, devoid of legal constraints, further erode our hills’ resilience, putting not only our environment but also the lives and livelihoods of our communities at risk.

The concept of criminal liability can serve as a formidable deterrent against unlawful mining practices and ill-conceived development in our hill areas. By imposing criminal repercussions on those who engage in such practices, we can significantly enhance the gravity of the consequences for environmental degradation and disaster exacerbation. This, in turn, has the potential to dissuade individuals and entities from participating in harmful activities, prompting a shift towards sustainable and responsible development practices. The recent calamities in Himachal Pradesh serve as a stark reminder of the urgency to reassess our approach to development in hill regions. While infrastructure expansion remains a legitimate imperative, it must be guided by a comprehensive perspective that places the conservation of our environment and the prevention of disasters at the forefront. The integration of criminal liability for activities detrimental to our ecology, such as flawed road construction and illegal mining, could offer us a roadmap to sustainable progress.

To materialise this vision, a legal framework for criminal liability necessitates an exhaustive evaluation of development projects, ensuring strict adherence to environmental norms, proficient application of engineering techniques and meticulous consideration of the hills’ distinct attributes. Additionally, this framework underscores the importance of engaging local communities, incorporating their indigenous knowledge and concerns into our decision-making processes. By adopting this approach, we can direct our development efforts towards a trajectory that respects and safeguards our environment, mitigating the risks of ecological degradation and disaster.

The allure and fragility of our hills compel us to adopt a responsible and judicious approach to development, acknowledging and accommodating their distinctive characteristics. A paradigm shift is indispensable to how we approach infrastructure expansion in these regions. The introduction of criminal liability for activities that compromise our natural heritage, such as substandard road construction and illegal mining, could usher in a transformative era. As custodians of our state’s progress, let us embrace a culture of accountability and conscientious development, charting a course where economic growth harmonises seamlessly with environmental preservation.