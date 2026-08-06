Ethanol20 brings long-term energy gains

THE controversy over blending of ethanol with petrol has been snowballing as consumers are concerned over its impact on their vehicles. The arguments swirling around using petrol with a 20% ethanol blend — E20 — include reduced fuel efficiency and potential for long-term damage to the car.

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Worries are mounting despite assurances given by automobile companies that the use of E20 will only cause minimal, if any, damage to passenger cars. An IIT-Kanpur study has found no significant drop in fuel efficiency and no evidence that the fuel damages engines in either new or old vehicles. The government has conceded there could be a marginal impact on some parts of older cars in the long run but stressed that fuel efficiency would decline only marginally.

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Despite these assurances, consumers have been vocal in their opposition to the move, which follows the introduction of ethanol as a 20% blend in petrol in December last year. The E20 blend was launched earlier than planned but was not done in a hurry. It took 11 years to rise from a 1.5% blend to 20%.

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The time span was much longer in Brazil, however, which has been a pioneer in the use of ethanol and flex-fuel. It took nearly three decades to gradually implement the ethanol policy and launch flex-fuel vehicles. At the time, it was a move towards reducing oil costs as well as utilising the surplus from the country's huge sugar production capacity.

India, on the other hand, had to compress the time span for launching ethanol-blended fuels. But it was not a sudden policy decision. The process of producing ethanol from sugarcane had begun in 2001, though maize entered the scene in 2018.

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Scientific studies and testing are also reported to have been carried out by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) subsequently. The advantages of bringing ethanol into the energy mix have been recognised for quite a while. Apart from the environmental advantage — it reduces carbon emissions — adding ethanol to conventional fossil fuels enables a cut in the quantum of crude oil imports. Now, however, the need to move faster towards the use of ethanol blends has assumed urgency in the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and the resulting impact on oil markets.

Till last year, global prices of crude oil had remained within a manageable level of $70 to 80 per barrel. The scenario has altered dramatically in the wake of the US-Iran war, with prices having shot up to peaks of over $100 per barrel.

Lately, the prices of the benchmark Brent crude have been hovering from $80 to $90, with volatility continuing as contradictory reports emerge about the prospects of an end to the conflict.

Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has complicated the outlook for oil availability. It has effectively stalled the movement of oil cargoes through what has been described as the most sensitive petroleum chokepoint in the world.

So, not only are prices going up, but the progress of oil deliveries from West Asia has also slowed down. Yet another dimension was added recently, with the Houthis of Yemen launching attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil shipments moving through the southern inlet to the Red Sea, the Bab el- Mandab.

Fortunately, oil supplies to India are not likely to be disrupted by these blockades. The reasons are due to policies initiated over the past few years to diversify sources of supply.

Thus Russia has again become the biggest supplier of crude oil. Its cargoes also move through the Bab el-Mandab, but the vessels are not being targeted by the Houthis, who are aligned to Iran. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia continues to be a major oil supplier. Any curtailment of shipments from there will have to be compensated by supplies from other sources, which could include the US, Venezuela and Angola.

It is in this uncertain backdrop that India has to craft its energy policies. A major development in this regard is the decision to invest Rs 84,000 crore in the high-risk area of deep sea oil and gas exploration.

The Samudra Manthan scheme's aim is to lure global oil majors with the incentive of government funding to support their investments. The timing is significant, coming as it does in the midst of the West Asian conflict. It is a gamble in the long run. It could well be a game-changer for a country that has long been seen as geologically attractive in terms of oil reserves, but has been unable to lure private investors.

In other words, the country's future energy security has to be secured in multiple ways. The ethanol programme is one such pathway.

Subsidy and support can continue for the auto industry to move towards electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrids, but the conventional internal combustion engine will continue to have a pride of place in passenger cars for quite a while. Consequently, even a 20% ethanol blend will help trim the increasingly expensive crude import bill. This was $135 billion in 2025-26. If oil prices continue to rule at nearly $100 per barrel for the rest of the current fiscal (2026-27), it could even touch $200 billion.

As the US-Iran war drags on, the Finance Ministry's concerns will grow over the burden on the exchequer in the current fiscal. Rising oil imports are bound to widen the current account deficit which was contained at around 0.6% in 2025-26.

The need to curb oil imports is thus high on the agenda. Apart from ethanol, the road ahead has to include electrification, not just of personal vehicles but also mass transport, including railways. A leaf must be taken out of China's playbook. The world's biggest oil buyer has been able to wind down imports, a development that led to moderation in global oil prices. India must aspire to a similar goal in the years ahead.