Facets of Imran’s challenge to ‘establishment’

Luv Puri

Journalist and Author

Kaptan (captain) is the best for Pakistan and he will take the country to prosperity — this is what a young man from Pakistan’s Narowal district told me in November 2019 during a visit to the Kartarpur Sahib shrine. The all-out praise for the then PM Imran Khan symbolised his cult following, particularly among the youth and educated middle class.

Imran’s arrest by the Pakistan Rangers in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, which involves allegations of money-laundering during the term of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, has triggered violent protests, including within military cantonments and residential complexes.

Before he went to the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him, his call — spread through recorded video messages — to his supporters to hit the streets indicates that he was well prepared for any eventuality.

Ever since he stepped down as PM, Imran has been able to amplify his message through social media and public rallies. He has proved his detractors wrong as he solidified and expanded his support base in the past one year. The attack on him on November 3, 2022, reinforced the narrative among his followers that a section of the Pakistani deep state, in collusion with the current political leadership, wanted to eliminate him.

On the face of it, it appears that a litany of acerbic charges by Imran against a section of the Pakistani army leadership has resulted in the swift action against him. Apart from accusing former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa of manipulating his ouster as PM in favour of the alliance between Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) through a no-confidence motion, he also alleged that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s premier spy agency, attempted to assassinate him. Over 120 cases had been slapped against Imran across Pakistan.

Ironically, a little over two years ago, the roles were reversed as his bête noire, former PM Nawaz Sharif, in October 2020, had accused army chief General Bajwa of plotting against his government and alleged that the 2018 General Election was rigged to install the PTI government.

While it is true that Imran’s recent diatribe against a particular ISI official and his team may have caused his arrest, it is also true that his challenge to Pakistan’s power structure was direct and blatant ever since he stepped down. In an unusual action by the military intelligence chief, which clearly indicated that the red lines had been crossed by Imran, in December 2022, the Director General of the ISI, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, called a press conference to counter all charges against the army chief. He asked, “If the army chief is a traitor in your eyes, why did you want to give him an extension? Why do you still meet him secretly?”

Lt Gen Anjum underlined that there was no rift within the army and added that the people who were part of the army leadership’s decision to not intervene in support of Imran in the power tussle in March-April 2022 included those who would be leading the army for the next 15 to 20 years.

There are many facets of Imran’s challenge to the ‘establishment’ — a loose term used for the army leadership in Pakistan — which need to be factored in. First of all, at this stage, which was not the case in March-April 2022, the Pakistani army leadership is worried about his soaring popularity. He is riding on a populist Islamic narrative and leveraging his cricketing fame. If Imran is able to win the next scheduled general national elections he would be seen as a threat to the supremacy of the Pakistani army. His consistent open criticism of the Pakistani army leadership points out that he has lost all equities with the former benefactor. The assassination bid on his life has only furthered the mistrust between the two and made him more bitter against the Pakistani army leadership.

Second, for decades, the Pakistani army and its institutions have mastered the art of setting up the popular narrative. Because of social media and the backing of several Islamabad-based journalists in the past one year, Imran was able to eclipse the official narrative by reaching out to the youth. This had implications, with more than 64 per cent of Pakistan’s population below the age of 30.

Third, in a country where the army is easily the most resource-endowed institution, its appraisal of Imran’s governance abilities is the key. It seems that the Pakistan army leadership has little faith in his political abilities. Last year, immediately after Imran lost power, the leak of former army chief Bajwa’s private conversation with retired army officials reportedly indicated that it found Imran incapable of understanding the subtleties of governance and comprehending the strategic interests of Pakistan. As per a report, according to former army chief Bajwa, he and his institution provided Imran with enough opportunities and support to learn. In his four-year tenure, according to this assessment, Imran damaged Pakistan’s equities with key countries, namely the US and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), without taking into account the existential economic challenges facing Pakistan. The US support was seen as vital for the IMF bailout package and removing Pakistan from the FATF grey list. After a series of statements and actions by Imran and his team, which were seen as hurting the KSA’s interests, an old agreement signed between Pakistan and the KSA for the provision of $3.2 billion worth of oil on deferred payments per annum was not renewed after May 2020. The recent disclosures also point out that former army chief Bajwa was clearly at odds with Imran on the India policy.

Some of the protests in Pakistan, particularly against the army leadership, are seemingly unprecedented. At the same time, it is difficult to equate street power with electability in Pakistan, where the army has several instruments at its disposal to impact the verdict. Also, in a country facing a democracy deficit and lack of civilian supremacy, the past has shown that public memory is short and support for Pakistani politicians standing up against the army leadership doesn’t last long — thus the need to avoid quick and impulsive conclusions.