Faith thrives on openness, not control

At the heart of a growing and deeply contentious debate among Sikh scholars, jurists and community leaders lies a question that cuts to the core of theology, authority and modernity: what does it mean to honour the Guru Granth Sahib? While efforts to protect the sacred text are understandable, there is an unmistakable risk that codifying reverence through law and regulation may inadvertently reduce it to a static object policed by institutional mechanisms rather than animated through intellectual engagement and spiritual inquiry. Such an approach privileges ritual compliance over lived understanding, and in doing so, risks eroding the very vitality it seeks to preserve.

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The current move to frame more stringent laws on blasphemy and sacrilege risks appearing less as a substantive religious or legislative intervention and more as a calculated display of political optics masquerading as moral urgency. The anxiety surrounding desecration raises a troubling paradox. Can a scripture that embodies universal wisdom and egalitarian ethics be subjected to forms of control that restrict its unfettered access? Historically, the vitality of religious traditions has lain not in their containment, but in their capacity to spread and be shared. The Bible travelled across continents; the Quran has been translated and disseminated across translingual and intercultural domains; the Bhagavad Gita exists today in innumerable editions and interpretations. Why, then, should the Guru Granth Sahib be approached through a framework that appears to constrain rather than extend its reach?

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Indeed, the Guru Granth Sahib has already been translated into English and several other languages, a testament to its universal message and openness to interpretation. Far from diminishing the sacred, translation extends its resonance. It allows the word to travel, to illuminate, to speak across cultures and generations. Seeking to regulate or restrict access in the name of protection risks contradicting this very impulse toward dissemination. The vitality of a living scripture lies in the depth of engagement it invites, not in the limits placed on it.

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Such questions arise from the desire to take the theological claims of the text seriously, while fully preserving its sanctity. The doctrine of Guru Manyo Granth, which recognises the Granth as the eternal Guru, places it at the centre of Sikh spiritual life. Yet to treat the text as Guru does not mean we reduce it to an artefact of ritual veneration, but instead, endeavour to engage with it as a source of knowledge, ethical instruction and existential reflection.

Sikhism, as articulated by Guru Nanak, was a radical departure from ritualism and hierarchy, thereby rejecting intermediaries and insisting upon a direct, unmediated relationship between the seeker and the divine word. From this perspective, the Guru Granth Sahib is not an object to be guarded, but a voice to be heard.

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It is precisely here that the present moment becomes disquieting. The increasing tendency to invite the State into the realm of the sacred through laws criminalising sacrilege, prescribing severe punishment and enabling bureaucratic oversight signals a dangerous convergence between faith and coercive power. When matters of devotion are handed over to committees, adjudicated by administrators or subsumed within the framework of the penal code, the sacred risks being placed in the witness box, subjected to procedural scrutiny rather than spiritual engagement.

Such developments reflect what may be described, more precisely, as a process of theocratic hardening, a drift toward religious despotism, doctrinal rigidity and a regime of coercive orthodoxy. Sikhism, rooted in a tradition of openness and inquiry, cannot be reduced to such forms of penal religiosity. To impose rigid, punitive frameworks in the name of protecting the sacred is to risk transforming a living faith into an instrument of control. Such tendencies indeed privilege fear over understanding, and through repressive secular regulation and fiats of conformity threaten to erode the very conditions for reflection and conviction.

History reminds us that belief sustained by punishment becomes little more than outward conformity, a mere performance that is starkly external, anxious and hollow. Faith cannot be legislated into existence, nor can reverence be produced through incarceration or threat. It is telling that across the history of such legal frameworks, there has been little evidence of systematic prosecution within the Sikh community itself for blasphemy in any defining sense. What, then, justifies the current intensification of punitive measures? The impulse appears less theological than political, less spiritual than symbolic.

Part of the explanation lies in the institutionalisation of religion. Bodies such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Akal Takht have historically played significant roles in preserving Sikh traditions. Yet institutional authority, when it hardens into orthodoxy, risks producing precisely the formalism Sikhism once resisted. Reverence ends up becoming merely procedural rather than philosophical.

There is also a profound ethical contradiction at work. Can a tradition that reveres the Guru Granth Sahib as a living spiritual guide endorse systems that punish dissent or perceived irreverence through imprisonment or dispossession? Would the Gurus, who spoke against tyranny and injustice, sanction frameworks that instil fear among their followers? The Sikh tradition has consistently emphasised moral courage, dialogue and introspection, not the intimidating imposition of belief or any exacting penalty.

Equally significant is the question of ownership. Can any institution claim proprietary authority over the Guru Granth Sahib? While printed editions may fall under copyright law, the text itself belongs to a shared spiritual heritage. To reduce it to property is to conflate the sacred with the commercial, the eternal with the transactional.

More fundamentally, the attempt to regulate access undermines the very principle of learning that lies at the heart of Sikhism. A Sikh, after all, is a learner. A tradition rooted in spiritual awakening cannot simultaneously restrict the means through which knowledge is accessed. To insist on rigid conditions governing the presence, reading or interpretation of the text introduces a form of gatekeeping that sits uneasily with the egalitarian ethos of the faith.

The stakes, therefore, are not merely theological, but cultural and political. When religion becomes overdetermined by form, when ritual eclipses reflection, the scripture risks being transformed from a medium of transformation into an object of display. A community that prioritises outward conformity over inward understanding may find itself ill-equipped to engage with the complexities of the modern world.

The global Sikh diaspora further intensifies this urgency. As the Sikh community expands across continents, the need for accessible, translated and contextually meaningful engagement with the Guru Granth Sahib becomes indispensable. To restrict dissemination in the name of sanctity is to risk rendering the message insular at a moment when it must remain expansive.

Ultimately, the Guru Granth Sahib’s protection isn’t the issue. It’s the terms of its veneration that demand scrutiny. To safeguard the text through strong-arm mechanisms is to concede that its spiritual potency is fragile, vulnerable to the vicissitudes of human inquiry. But what if the true measure of a scripture's power lies not in its inviolability, but in its capacity to withstand, even invite, the probing questions of its adherents?

The Guru Granth Sahib's reverence shouldn't be a museum piece, shielded from critique or challenge, but a living, breathing testament to the transformative potential of the divine word. To fetishise protection over understanding is to reduce the sacred to a relic, abandoning the pursuit of spiritual truth to the whims of dogma and regimes of control and punitive authority. The measure of reverence is not how tightly a scripture is guarded, but by the depth to which it is understood and lived.

When religion is straightjacketed by law, it drifts beyond the reach of the very people it claims to guide. The value of religion lies in how it serves humanity, not in constraining it.