Focus on Yamuna rejuvenation, not its beautification

On October 30, eighteen environmentalists, researchers, civil society representatives and water experts urged the Central and Delhi governments to reconsider the proposed 52-km Yamuna Riverfront Development project and prioritise ecological restoration as well as floodplain protection. They raised serious concerns about its implications for the river’s health and Delhi’s flood security.

The appeal follows media reports quoting Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma on initiating an MoU with the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited to undertake a similar project along the Yamuna. The proposed project reportedly envisages two phases: Palla-Wazirabad and Wazirabad-Kalindi Kunj, covering about 52 km.

The fundamental question is whether substantial public investment in riverfront development is justified while severe pollution, inadequate environmental flows, deteriorating floodplain ecology and declining flood-carrying capacity remain unresolved. Beautification cannot substitute for rejuvenation; without addressing these challenges, development could further threaten the Yamuna’s ecological integrity and Delhi’s flood safety.

The signatories have questioned the scientific rationale for applying Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront model to Delhi. The two rivers differ fundamentally in hydrology, geomorphology and ecology. The Sabarmati is largely seasonal and originates in the Aravallis, whereas the Yamuna is glacier-fed -- it originates in the Himalayas and develops into an alluvial river across the Gangetic plains.

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The Sabarmati riverfront relies on regulated water supplied through the Narmada canal system and impounded at Vasna Barrage. Its urban stretch functions largely as a managed water body, with polluting drains diverted away. This arrangement cannot be replicated on the Yamuna, which suffers from inadequate flows, substantial wastewater discharge and inter-state downstream dependencies. Diverting pollution elsewhere is no substitute for river restoration.

The Yamuna must be restored as a living river, not converted into a landscaped urban water channel. Its natural flows, sediment movement, floodplain connectivity, groundwater interactions and ecological functions must guide every development decision.

Delhi’s severe flooding in 2023 and 2025 underscores the urgency of assessing the Yamuna’s flood-carrying capacity. An independent scientific investigation must examine riverbed changes, sediment accumulation, reduced channel capacity, infrastructure obstructions and floodplain encroachment.

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Inundation of extensive areas, including the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) floodplain biodiversity parks, highlights the floodplain’s vital role in flood absorption and temporary water storage. It is not vacant land for urban development but an integral hydrological and ecological component of the river system.

Embankments, concrete structures, roads, walls or reclamation without comprehensive hydraulic assessments could obstruct flows, diminish storage and shift flood risks to other parts of Delhi. Flood safety must remain paramount.

Delhi’s proposed riverfront project must be assessed against persistent gaps in floodplain governance. Despite repeated judicial directions, scientific mapping and demarcation of the Yamuna floodplain remain incomplete, leaving its boundaries, permissible uses and development restrictions uncertain.

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The division of the existing O-Zone into two parts under the Master Plan of Delhi 2047 has prompted concerns about safeguards for ecologically sensitive areas. Instead of resolving these issues, Delhi appears to be moving from incomplete demarcation and changes in planning provisions to piecemeal beautification and now a proposed 52-km riverfront development.

Reports of a 4.9-km concrete wall add to concerns that physical interventions may be advancing without adequate scrutiny of their ecological and hydrological implications. Before work proceeds, authorities should disclose project plans and assessments, establish the floodplain’s scientific boundaries, and demonstrate that the proposal will protect river ecology, flood conveyance and the city’s long-term flood security through independent public and scientific review.

The proposed project must be assessed against the National Green Tribunal’s landmark January 13, 2015, judgment in the Maili Se Nirmal Yamuna case. The Tribunal rejected a similar DDA riverfront proposal, citing concerns over the Yamuna’s flood-carrying capacity and floodplain protection. It also emphasised expert committee recommendations for floodplain restoration and conservation.

The government must clarify how the proposed project differs from the earlier plan and demonstrate compliance with the Tribunal’s directions and applicable environmental safeguards. Any fresh development proposal must address these established judicial and scientific concerns rather than treat the Yamuna floodplain as an ordinary urban development site.

Delhi must first restore the Yamuna’s environmental flows and drastically reduce untreated sewage and industrial pollution. The National Institute of Hydrology’s 2019 recommendation to raise lean-season flows from 10 to 23 cumecs (cubic metres per second) warrants examination for implementation. Equally vital is transparent monitoring of sewage treatment plants, their actual performance and treated discharge quality.

The government must complete scientific floodplain mapping and demarcation, preserve protective safeguards and prevent encroachments, debris dumping and inappropriate construction. Comprehensive topographic, bathymetric and cross-sectional surveys, alongside an independent assessment of recent floods, should establish the cumulative impact of bridges, barrages, roads and embankments on flood levels, carrying capacity and storage.

Transparency in decision-making is essential. The project’s pre-feasibility report, DPR (detailed project report), cost estimates, hydrological and hydraulic studies, environmental assessments and public consultation records must be disclosed. No major intervention should proceed without demonstrating scientific necessity, ecological acceptability and compliance with legal safeguards.

Delhi needs accessible riverbanks, public spaces and environmentally sensitive urban development, but these must respect the Yamuna’s ecological and hydrological needs. Riverfront development must follow a scientifically grounded river-restoration and floodplain-management framework, not replace it.

The Yamuna’s crisis stems from pollution, inadequate environmental flows, weak governance and floodplain degradation. Replicating the Sabarmati model cannot resolve these challenges and may aggravate ecological damage and flood risks.

Before committing public resources to the proposed 52-km project, the Central and Delhi governments must reassess their priorities. Restoring a clean, free-flowing river and protecting its floodplain must take precedence over beautification and concretisation. Delhi’s water security, ecological sustainability and flood resilience depend on this approach.

Ultimately, the question remains: can riverfront development substitute for river rejuvenation? The answer must be guided by science, ecological responsibility and the Yamuna’s long-term interests.