Focus turns to North-East

Julio Ribeiro

This week, one of the most happening things in the country has been the Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. All three are small North-Eastern states that together send just five representatives to the Lok Sabha. Still, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent a couple of days in Tripura canvassing for his party. He is also scheduled to go to Meghalaya and Nagaland. Modi possesses a lot of energy. His rhetoric can, and does, sway voters. The problem is that he makes tall promises which are impossible to keep! The realisation that all those promises are only for garnering votes has dawned on educated voters. The poor and uneducated, who are basically worried about food in their stomachs and who have lived on hope after the arrival of Modi on the scene, will not bother about unkept promises, but unemployment and escalating food prices have affected them. They, too, are wavering, or so it seems.

The results will be out on March 2. Whether the voters in the North-East will go for the ‘double engine’ or opt this time for the single ones will be known in a week. However, it does appear from all accounts that the BJP will not get a clear, unhindered run in the Tripura polls.

Besides the ruling BJP and its ideological opponent, the Marxists, who ruled the state for many years, there is the tiny Congress unit which has thrown in its lot with the CPI(M) and there is the newcomer, the Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee. The revived tribal party led by a tribal ruler will probably sweep the tribal heartland. Overall, the prospect of any party getting a clear majority appears remote.

The BJP has decided to go it alone in Meghalaya. This is puzzling. That it has made inroads into a predominantly Christian territory is a feat that needs to be recorded. In Nagaland, it is contesting 20 seats, leaving the remaining 40 to its electoral partner, a local Naga party.

Like in Goa, where local Christian leaders have crossed over to the BJP after being elected on a Congress ticket, the prospect of individuals profiting even momentarily excites those who have no real concept of the politics of Hindutva and how it will impact the Christian minority in the long run. Short-term gains become the criterion for choice! Traditionally, parties in the North-East have always looked up to the ruling party at the Centre for funds to run their governments.

The second happening that has hit the headlines this week is the tax raids in Delhi and Mumbai on BBC’s offices. Unlike India, where the government casts its shadow on independent TV news channels, the British government keeps its hands off the BBC lest it should attract the ire of the country’s voters. In its version of democracy, the UK differs here from India.

I remember comparing notes with Sir Peter Imbert, the Police Commissioner of London, on the control of the political class over the day-to-day administration of the police. When I asked him about politicians influencing transfers and postings at the cutting-edge of police work, he was nonplussed. He had never heard of such a situation. In our country, politicians run the police force, making the police the most unprofessional of all government entities and inviting public wrath on toothless police leaders. Sir Peter said the people of Britain would not allow that to happen in their country!

The raids on the BBC offices, coming on the heels of the release of a documentary made by its investigative journalists on Modi’s handling of the communal riots of 2002, reeked of petty-minded revenge. The BBC’s videos were not going to affect the electorate in the country. Godhra and the Gujarat riots were old hat as far as the domestic audience was concerned.

Was our PM bothered about his international standing or his reputation? The government of the UK, and even that of the US, or other advanced European countries are greatly interested in the Indian market to keep their own economies afloat. Their internal intelligence reports in 2002 would have apprised their leaders of the truth of the Gujarat happenings. But every government goes by the needs of its own people. And at present that need is to revive their economies. India is an essential cog in that mechanism because of its expanding middle class and the market that class presents.

So what was the need for our government to be so peevish? The BBC has a worldwide image of impartiality and correct reporting. Viewers in India switch to it when they are confronted with an overdose of fake news. Its videos on the Gujarat riots would definitely hurt Modi abroad, but would that matter?

When making decisions of this magnitude, the government should weigh all the pros and cons. It must have done so, but if the primary consideration was to mend a bruised ego, it was a flawed method of evaluation. The general opinion of the enlightened public was not in favour of the raids. Even diehard Modi backers showed hesitation in supporting the raids. Abroad, I am sure the news must have been poorly received.

The third happening that hit the headlines the past week related to my state of Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena, a force to be reckoned with for the past eight decades, will no longer be a factor that matters in the state’s politics. The split, engineered by the BJP’s former CM Devendra Fadnavis, will sound the death knell for Balasaheb’s Sena. The BJP and the NCP stand to gain. The Election Commission (EC) has ruled that since the majority of MPs and MLAs have thrown in their lot with the rebel group, the Shinde faction is the real Sena.

It is doubtful if the Sainiks who man the shakhas will desert Balasaheb’s son. Most of them in Mumbai are with Uddhav. What is worrying is that even when the EC appears to be delivering reasoned judgments, it no longer enjoys the respectability it once did. Its decision in the Uddhav-Shinde split lays down a dangerous precedent.