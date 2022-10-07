 For the family against the party : The Tribune India

For the family against the party

Congress high command will spell its doom if it shuts eyes to ground sentiment

Status quo: Continuing with Gehlot as the Rajasthan CM may rankle, but that seeming insult will have to be swallowed — if the Congress is not to lose the state. PTI

Julio Ribeiro

I had always voted for the Congress from the very first elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assembly in 1951-52. It was only in 2019 that I voted for a non-Congress candidate — Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray — because I liked his modern-day views and commitment to the environment. In my subconscious mind was also the fact that his maternal grandfather was a friend of mine.

The fear of losing clout it now enjoyed would have played on the mind of the Gandhis. It was a toss-up between the family and the party.

The Congress had always followed the middle path. It kept the Communists and the RSS at a distance. At some later stage, the party adopted a soft Hindutva stand. That was quite natural considering that Hindus constitute the majority of our country’s inhabitants and their votes count.

Hence, I would still support the party if its leadership had not shown suicidal tendencies over a period of time! Just as Congress sympathisers were acquiring a euphoric mood with the apparent success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo march from the South to the North of India over a period of five months, covering thousands of kilometres, Rahul declared the party’s Jodhpur resolution to be sacrosanct. That was in answer to a question.

He was obviously thinking of his friend Sachin Pilot and his covert promise to the young man to make him Chief Minister of Rajasthan when Ashok Gehlot vacated the chair. It is almost as if the script itself was written in advance by the Gandhis. When Rahul decided that he would allow a non-Gandhi to lead the party, at least for now, and when Shashi Tharoor was assured by Sonia Gandhi that the family would not favour any one aspirant over another, aspirants for the honour were truly encouraged.

Now, Shashi is an intellectual in every sense of the term, but his political antennae were still not Machiavellian enough to grasp the true meaning of spoken words. The family decided to make capital of a political tyro’s entry into the arena to show to the world at large, and the BJP in particular, that the Congress and its present leadership was the most democratically ordained set of operatives in the political firmament.

It was a win-win situation for Rahul also, because if the one-man-one-post rule prescribed by the party at its Jodhpur conclave was enforced, Sachin could be catapulted to the CM’s chair, as promised.

The family failed to take into account the internal dynamics and politics of their regional leaders, just as it failed to read the sightings in Punjab. The Congress does not have an autocratic figure that commands obedience, like the BJP now has and the grand old party itself once had in the person of Indira Gandhi. Gehlot harbours a visceral dislike of Pilot, whose ambition included dislodging Gehlot from his perch. That should have been known to the Gandhis.

The prospect of his bête noir ascending to the top job in the parent state was something Gehlot, the seasoned politician and Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, could not stomach. In any case, the aura associated with the party’s presidentship had long back evaporated. A CM is a small potentate in his state whereas the Congress president would have the ‘family’ breathing down his neck!

And so it was that the eternal loyalist revolted. He got his MLAs to ignore the high command’s call for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, where they knew they would be arm-twisted in true Congress style by the family’s envoy, Ajay Maken, to favour Sachin.

There was no way that Gehlot would consent to such a pass. He obviously persuaded his 90-odd supporters in the CLP to stand firm. Later, he made advances to the high command in an attempt to mend fences and withdrew his name from the race for president, but continues as CM, which is what he actually wanted.

A call on whether he should now be replaced as CM is yet to be taken by Sonia Gandhi. It will be well-nigh impossible for her to nominate Sachin for the job. The MLAs supporting Gehlot are not going to go along. The high command is seized of that fact. It will spell its own doom if it closes its eyes to ground sentiment. Best if it advises Sachin to work his way up from the ground instead of relying on a family fiat.

Gehlot, a shrewd politician, has put the ball in the family’s court. The Gandhis have to decide after mulling over the views of the legislators, the respect enjoyed by Gehlot in the state and the fact that the family’s wishes are no longer sacrosanct even with tested henchmen like Gehlot. Continuing with the old warhorse as the CM may rankle, but that seeming insult will have to be swallowed — if the Congress is not to lose the state!

Jairam Ramesh, who is guiding the Bharat Jodo initiative, avers that nothing will take Rahul’s focus from the yatra. The Rajasthan imbroglio or other such blips are not going to divert his attention. That in itself is remarkable. The Congress does not have a sophisticated propaganda machinery like the BJP. If it did, it could have gone to town proclaiming Rahul’s commitment to a worthy cause.

Rahul is drawing his countrymen’s attention to the burning issues of the day — price rise, unemployment and the sinking economy. Even though many of these ills cannot be attributed to the BJP, a clever propaganda machine can twist facts to make people believe that it (the Congress) would have done better, which, to be honest, is a doubtful proposition.

A Shashi Tharoor as president of the party might have reinvented a dying institution. The fear of losing clout it now enjoyed would have played on the mind of the Gandhis. It was a toss-up between the family and the party. By putting up Kharge, an 80-year-old loyalist, they made their choice!

