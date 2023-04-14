For the sake of democracy

Julio Ribeiro

As the next round of Assembly elections approaches, the BJP’s antennas are on high alert. Having tasted victory in the Christian-dominated states of Meghalaya and Nagaland, PM Modi ventured to light an Easter candle in the Roman Catholic Cathedral in New Delhi in an attempt to woo Christian voters in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, though their limited numbers are not of consequence to the ultimate results. His gesture may mollify a few simple souls who were impressed that he, at last, had reconciled himself to the Christian faith. In any case, his popularity with the masses will get him another term as PM from 2024 to 2029, the year in which this ancient Christian will complete a hundred years.

Modi’s plan of achieving ‘double-engine’ growth in all states by eradicating the Opposition by fair means or foul has become apparent to Opposition leaders. The AAP, Trinamool Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi have joined hands with other Opposition parties, for fear of following Rahul Gandhi into the victims’ gallery.

My view is that even Opposition unity is not going to matter. Voters see no alternative to the dominant leader and, verily, there is none at this point of time. Neither Rahul Gandhi, who is seen as a reluctant politician, nor Arvind Kejriwal, an impatient one, fit the bill. Mamata Banerjee is a distant third. Sharad Pawar or even Nitish Kumar could have made the cut but they are past their prime.

I do not see any viable challenge to Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The state Assemblies, however, present a different set of factors. Modi wants double-engines in all states. He could not succeed in Himachal Pradesh. He will not succeed in Karnataka this time. Rajasthan may be easier because of internal rivalries in the Congress. Madhya Pradesh should be the easiest of the three as Shivraj Singh Chouhan is as popular in the state as Modi is in the country. Besides, the Gwalior royal has crossed over to the BJP and that will make all the difference.

The Opposition parties, all 14 of them, should configure an acceptable-to-all formula to fight the 2024 elections together. They should study Avay Shukla’s blog on the subject. Even if they can put up a stiff fight and ensure a real strong Opposition in Parliament, it will be a boon for the citizens. What is important is that the power vested in the victor should not be misused to victimise critics and assorted naysayers with no hidden agendas.

It required the two-year sentence for a tongue-in-cheek remark dished out to Rahul Gandhi to goad the Opposition leaders to unite. It is not only political leaders who have been subjected to such injustices. Many ordinary citizens, like student environmentalist Disha Ravi and tribal rights activist Fr Stan Swamy, have been targeted. There are many other individuals, like journalist Kappan and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who have felt the impertinence of the law on their shoulders.

It is the duty of an enlightened and active Opposition to highlight such misuse of power by those in authority. Political parties are expected to oppose the misuse of agencies of the government, like the ED, CBI and the tax authorities. Modi interprets such protests as attempts to perpetuate corruption. That accusation would stand if he had not picked and chosen from the list of offenders. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress leader who crossed over to the BJP was left out of the CBI chargesheet, though originally he was the main accused. The other four offenders who did not ditch the Trinamool were charged, though they received only a fraction of the bribe money. The people are neither blind, nor foolish. They are accustomed to such shenanigans but if they are told that those who complain do so because they want to shield themselves from corruption charges, the one who spouts such untruths is not believed.

In Maharashtra, it was public knowledge that the then CM, who was the supreme leader of the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray, was under pressure from many of his MLAs to abandon the NCP and the Congress and join the BJP so that they could escape the claws of the ED and the CBI. They said so openly. When Uddhav did not budge, they deserted him in droves and teamed up with the BJP.

Does crossing the bridge to the BJP camp negate their past sins? More importantly, can they now continue with the practices they have become accustomed to and are now part of their curriculum vitae? After every Opposition member is absorbed in the BJP in an Opposition-mukt polity will corruption end in India?

The common man at the receiving end of corruption may believe the great leader when he makes such statements. But very soon he will realise that these are only statements that politicians make to garner votes, like the promise of Rs 15 lakh in each Indian’s account made in 2014.

Out of its bag of tricks, the BJP managed to win over Congress legislators to its camp by inducements. It has successfully done this in the tiny state of Goa not once but twice! Almost all of the turncoats were Christians and they crossed over en masse. The voters had not voted for the BJP and the betrayal by the legislators was a breach of trust.

It is easy to sit in an armchair at home and pass a value judgment on such perfidy. But a determined Opposition can force the ruling party to change the law on defections to make it mandatory for every ‘Gaya Ram’ to resign from the legislature and re-contest.

Finally, Modi should ensure that the new Parliament building is actually used for what it is meant for. We, the people of India, want our MPs to debate and argue their case in Parliament and not on the streets, for that is true democracy.

