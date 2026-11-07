Forest livelihoods at stake

As COP31 opens in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 9, adaptation and forests are high on the agenda. Last year at Belém, countries called for tripling adaptation finance by 2035, building on the goal of halting and reversing deforestation by 2030 set at COP28. Forest produce collectors need a clear place in these discussions as climate change is disrupting the ecological calendars on which their incomes depend. In India, minor forest produce (MFP), such as flowers, seeds, honey and lac, provides food and income to millions of households.

A 2006 World Bank study estimated that 275 million rural Indians depend on forests for at least part of their livelihoods. According to Planning Commission data cited by Down To Earth, tribal households derive 20-40% of their annual income from the MFP.

Forest livelihoods follow a calendar written not on paper but in flowering, fruiting and rainfall. Warming and erratic rain are now shifting these dates. Dried mahua stores well and can be sold at the weekly haat (village market), providing cash in hard times. A changing climate is weakening that safety net, especially for the women who do much of the collecting.

In Adilabad, Telangana, cloudy, rainy weather in 2023 threatened to delay mahua flowering and cut yields by about a third. In Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, unseasonal rain in 2026 made many trees leaf early, cutting flower fall. Neither event can be attributed to climate change alone, but together they show how exposed these livelihoods are to weather variability. Over the longer term, a Current Science study using field observations and herbarium records since 1893 found that peak flowering of the tree rhododendron (buransh) in the central Himalaya has advanced by 88 to 97 days over about a century, linked to rising temperatures.

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In eastern Jharkhand and Purulia, West Bengal, rain keeps flowers dropping all day, and collectors who once finished by mid-morning now work past noon. Rain during sun-drying spots the flowers and lowers their price. Dried mahua there fetched about Rs 65-70 a kg in 2021 and just Rs 20-22 in 2023, partly due to rain damage and partly because liquor makers bought less. Climate variability can intensify market vulnerability even when it is not the sole cause of a price decline.

Lac, an insect resin, provides income to an estimated 3 to 4 million tribal people, and India is the world's largest producer. In March 2022, India's hottest March in 122 years, lac crops suffered losses. Further ahead, the area suitable for chironji, amla and mahua is projected to shrink. The India Meteorological Department expects strong El Niño conditions to last until March 2027. Effects will vary by region, but agencies should prepare for heat stress in the next mahua and lac season.

The Forest Rights Act, 2006, gave forest dwellers the right to own, collect and sell MFP. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme for MFP covers 87 items, with state agencies meant to buy when market prices fall below MSP. Parliamentary data show the quantity of MFP procured at MSP across 19 states fell by more than 92% between 2023-24 and 2024-25. An MSP, however, is not a guaranteed purchase. It works only with timely procurement, accessible purchasing centres and informed collectors.

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Unlike collectors, traders can store produce and wait for better prices. A 2025 field account from Bastar, Chhattisgarh, described collectors selling dried mahua at haats to traders, who resold it at regulated auctions. When auction rates fell, collectors in these markets were reportedly paid as little as Rs 25 a kg, below the state's MSP of Rs 30-33. The same mahua was later sold back to them in the lean season, often at double the price. Though drawn from one set of markets, it shows how an unenforced MSP leaves collectors carrying the risk.

India could begin by naming forest produce collectors as a climate-vulnerable group in its national adaptation plan. The challenge is less to build new institutions than to fund climate-responsive functions that existing forest, tribal and livelihood programmes do not yet perform: tracking shifts in flowering and fruiting, adjusting procurement dates to changing harvest windows, and protecting produce through weather-resilient drying and storage, including through Van Dhan Vikas Kendras. MSP revisions could also factor in how climate variability affects collection effort, post-harvest losses, and produce quality.

Communities' own records of flowering and harvesting periods could guide these decisions. Gram sabhas could maintain such records, state procurement agencies could use them to set procurement dates each season, and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs could draw on them when revising MSPs, consulting gram sabhas at both stages. Forest restoration should also favour native species likely to stay suitable as the climate shifts, with gram sabhas deciding for community forests.

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A share of COP31 adaptation finance could support these functions. The task now, in Antalya as much as in India's forest districts, is to ensure that a right written into law is not hollowed out by a forest calendar that climate change is rewriting.