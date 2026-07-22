From AI to investing, teen charts his own path

At a time when the nation is watching thousands of students take to the streets in Delhi demanding accountability and meaningful reforms, a high school student from Amritsar saying, “I want to change the education system,” carries weight. For 15-year-old Guransh Singh, a Class X student of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, that aspiration is far from symbolic.

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“If I could, I would change the syllabus and the pace at which things are taught in schools. The education system moves through the curriculum at a fixed, slow pace and is largely designed around syllabus completion and marks, whereas real-world learning is driven by solving problems and adapting quickly,” he says.

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Guransh is an innovator, author and founder of Vintage Age, an AI-powered shoe concept based on the principles of Ayurveda and acupressure.

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In 2025, he won the student category of Future Tycoons, an entrepreneurship initiative launched by the district administration under a nationwide programme. He presented an idea to develop caregiving solutions for the elderly. His passion for innovation, entrepreneurship, technology and problem-solving later helped him win the national round of Future Tycoons, earning a cash prize of Rs 30,000.

“I am drawn to projects that create real-world impact. My goal is to build innovative technology solutions, contribute to the startup ecosystem and pursue higher education at leading global universities,” he says.

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Guransh is equally passionate about financial literacy. A young investor who studies financial markets, invests in stocks and crypto currency, and develops practical financial knowledge beyond the classroom, he recently authored “The Blueprint of Wealth”. The book, released by Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, aims to encourage readers to develop financial awareness, disciplined thinking and a wealth-building mindset from an early age.

“Financial management does not follow a fixed template. It is about knowledge, habits and understanding how to invest. While many books follow a similar structure, I wanted to write a practical guide based on what I have learnt through my own experience,” he says.