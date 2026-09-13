Universe: From jealousy to contentment

In the Vedic tradition, jealousy, or matsarya, is identified as one of the six enemies of the mind, known as the arishadvargas. Alongside anger, greed, lust, pride and delusion, jealousy is seen as a significant impediment to personal and spiritual growth. These tendencies are thought to cloud the mind, keeping one bound to ego-driven desires and away from a state of inner peace and contentment. Within this framework, matsarya is more than just envy; it is a mindset that keeps one perpetually dissatisfied and focused on others’ achievements, rather than on their own growth.

The Bhagavad Gita offers profound guidance on overcoming jealousy and other negative emotions. The teacher of the Gita, Lord Krishna, advises cultivating equanimity (samatvam) and self-awareness to counter these destructive impulses. By embracing equanimity, one develops a steady mind that remains unaffected by success or failure, ours and that of others. In this state of equanimity, we no longer view the achievements of others as a threat or a source of resentment, but as part of the diverse play of life. This balanced outlook helps neutralise the urge to compare or measure one’s worth against others.

Furthermore, the Gita teaches the importance of focusing on fulfilling one’s dharma according to our station in life and to do so without judging success or failure against an outcome we demand. We should have goals, but beware of expectations. Disturbance arises when outcomes don’t match our expectations. Goals are different from expectations. The former are aspirations. The latter are demands. The advice is to aspire to our very best with the knowledge, skills and talents we have and with a positive attitude, and then ‘leave the rest’. When we focus on fulfilling our responsibilities and giving our best to our path, we shift attention away from measuring ourselves against what others have or achieve, reducing the impulse to compare or feel jealous. The comparison, which often breeds jealousy, loses its hold because our fulfilment comes from within, from living our values, not from external validation.

Another teaching from the Gita that helps take the sting out of jealousy is atma-kripa, or kindness toward oneself. When jealousy arises, it often reflects a deeper dissatisfaction within — a sense of lack or inadequacy. Practising atma-kripa involves treating oneself with compassion, recognising one’s unique journey and honouring one’s strengths, potential and inner worth. By being kind to ourselves, we lessen the need to look outward for validation and approval. As a result, we become less likely to fall into the trap of envy and jealousy.

Ultimately, the Vedic teachings encourage us to replace jealousy with santosha, or contentment. Contentment does not mean a lack of ambition; rather, it’s recognition that everything we truly need for happiness lies within us. As we cultivate contentment, we build an inner resilience that keeps jealousy at bay. In this state, we begin to see others’ success as an inspiration rather than a threat, finding joy in our growth and the growth of those around us.

This journey from jealousy to contentment is not simply an emotional shift; it is a spiritual practice that brings us closer to inner peace and alignment with our higher self.

One of the most powerful lessons on the cause and outcomes of jealousy is found in the story of the conflict between the cousins, the Kauravas and the Pandavas, from the Mahabharata. This ancient epic teaches us about the consequences of unchecked jealousy and the destruction it can cause, not only to oneself but to entire families and communities.

— Excerpted from ‘You Are The Sky’, with permission from Pan Macmillan