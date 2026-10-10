From migration to revolution : The Ghadar story

IN the autumn of 1914, Indian migrants were leaving North America to challenge British rule, giving up wages, savings and settlement prospects for an uncertain struggle. By the end of October 1914, eight ships had left Victoria and San Francisco carrying Indians; others followed through Asian ports. What had turned migration for livelihood into a journey towards revolution?

They had crossed the Pacific seeking work. Early in the century, Punjabis followed reports of good wages to Canada and the US, mortgaging land, selling cattle or borrowing for passage. Remittances repaid debts, preserved farms and supported households.

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Imperial service had opened routes through Hong Kong, Shanghai and Malaya for Punjabi soldiers and policemen. Sikh soldiers passing through Canada for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897 brought back impressions of its possibilities. Experience, acquaintances and letters made distant places imaginable. Small numbers arrived in Canada by 1902-03; the flow soon grew.

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Migrants worked in lumber mills, railways and agriculture. Columbia River settlements around Portland and Astoria connected a working world extending through Washington and British Columbia to California. Men followed jobs and one another; shared lodgings, hosted discussions of wages, Punjab, and their treatment abroad.

Permanent settlement was conceivable. Travelling from Vancouver to Oxford, Jawala Singh heard Punjabi companions propose buying cheap land and building a village, determined to remain despite possible expulsion. How would settlement leave them free to work for India's liberation? "We can do much from here too," they replied. They weighed a future abroad alongside obligations to India. Loneliness did not exhaust their choices; any explanation of return must account for revolutionary commitment among these alternatives.

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Historian Bhagwan Josh asks whether they would have returned had they been able to marry local women and establish families or been allowed to bring their families from Punjab. He also traces Ghadar to a Jat culture of vengeance, treating it largely as an emotional response to humiliation that cooler reflection on colonial power might have restrained. Family circumstances may explain who could leave, but not why they chose revolution. Neither imperial strength nor eventual defeat proves an absence of political thought.

Most were workers; some saved, became contractors or farmers. Jawala Singh, the "Potato King", cultivated leased land but suffered severe financial reverses. Earnings also funded politics and education: his scholarships connected Berkeley's Indian students with Hardayal and migrant communities.

Opportunity brought no secure belonging. In September 1907, Bellingham mobs invaded Punjabi lodgings and drove workers from mills; almost the entire community fled. After the March 1910 attack in St Johns, Oregon, workers returned with the district attorney to identify assailants. Racism coexisted with possibilities of public accountability.

Canada's 1908 journey regulation demanded passage from the country of origin unavailable under existing shipping arrangements; another requirement demanded 200 Canadian dollars. Men could earn and save without knowing whether families could join them. Harnam Kaur and Kartar Kaur won exceptional admission with their children, leaving the general barrier intact.

Former soldiers found promised honour contradicted by British subjecthood's failure to protect them. In 1909, Bhag Singh burned his army discharge certificate at Vancouver's gurdwara; its executive committee condemned wearing British military medals. Emotion accompanied a political rejection of imperial allegiance.

America offered another contradiction: public debate and citizens' rights, restricted or denied to Indians, alongside racial hostility. Its independence from Britain nevertheless supplied a political example.

Jawala Singh recalled in his autobiography: "Asin duniya di azadi nu dekh ke aadmi ho gaye" (Seeing freedom in the world, we became human beings). The words express a recovered sense of dignity and agency: life abroad changed how these men understood themselves and what they could demand for India.

Taraknath Das' ‘Free Hindusthan’ and GD Kumar's ‘Swadesh Sewak’ linked humiliation abroad to India's subjection. Gurdwaras provided welfare and meeting places; newspapers were read and discussed, reaching non-readers. Around Portland, Bhakna and Kanshi Ram turned discussion into organisation.

Harnam Singh Tundilat, arriving in Vancouver in 1906 and later working at Bridal Veil, recalled Sunday gatherings around Portland where newspapers and experience fostered political understanding. He became a branch secretary and volunteered at San Francisco headquarters. Workers helped build the movement appealing to them.

Kartar Singh Sarabha worked on Ghadar with students and migrants. Berkeley students supplied language skills and intellectual contacts; workers and farmers provided funds, volunteers and readers, enabling communication across scattered communities.

Hardayal encountered a Punjabi community markedly different from the one he had known at home, transformed by work, experience and political discussion abroad. He linked overseas indignity to British rule, advocated armed struggle and gave resentment a name, programme and destination. Workers shaped priorities: when he proposed education first, they pressed for immediate revolutionary propaganda. Bhakna, Kanshi Ram and fellow organisers spread the programme through Oregon. As Ogden records, they envisaged a US-type democratic government — a "United States of India." They debated objectives rather than merely following an intellectual leader.

Savarkar's ‘The Indian War of Independence, 1857’ recast British "mutiny" as national liberation. Ghadar reproduced material from it; the paper's name recalled that rebellion. Its strategy sought soldiers' revolt and popular participation. The precedent suggested practicability, not guaranteed success.

At San Francisco's Yugantar Ashram, Hardayal and colleagues established a press sustained by migrant contributions and volunteer labour. Ghadar's first Urdu issue appeared on November 1, 1913, followed by Punjabi. Articles and poems exposed British rule and urged rebellion. Circulated and read aloud across North America, Asian ports and India, they connected local grievances to a common purpose.

Far East Indians also answered the call. North American returnees encountered these communities at Asian ports, travelling onward together or on connecting vessels. Hong Kong, Shanghai, Manila and Singapore were centres of the movement, where its literature and organisers had already found readers and supporters.

Dismissing this literature as 'shaurya gatha' (tales of valour) confuses form with political content. Alongside Savarkar's historical interpretation, Ghadar explained imperial economics in plain, devastating terms: colonial impoverishment and India's resources serving imperial interests. Workers could connect daily hardship with the system producing it. Poems and sacrifice narratives questioned allegiance and urged collective freedom; reading and discussion carried their arguments beyond fluent readers. Emotional force neither cancelled these ideas nor diminished the patriots' labour of writing, printing, circulating and explaining them.

The diagnosis linked British rule to vulnerability abroad; the remedy was independence; the objective, democratic government; the strategy, soldiers' participation. Their diagnosis and strategy were open to criticism, but they plainly expressed political thought. Anger supplied urgency; argument and organisation directed it.

Komagata Maru intensified resentment. Canadian Indians raised funds and fought for passengers excluded at Vancouver; months of resistance ended in the ship's forced departure. Depression, particularly in British Columbia, added economic distress. Neither hardship dictated revolution, though both weakened settlement hopes. European war then made Britain's involvement appear an opening for revolt.

Not everyone answered by leaving. Those remaining could support funds and the press. Families, employment and individual circumstances influenced decisions. Separation could ease departure without making it inevitable or explaining its revolutionary purpose. Returnees abandoned prospects abroad while retaining obligations to households in India.

They overestimated India's readiness and underestimated the state's ability to uncover and disrupt their plans; preparation fell short of ambition. Yet judgement requires examining work and choices before defeat. A workers' press, overseas network, republican objective, and military strategy cannot be reduced to unthinking vengeance.

Those departing in autumn 1914 had no certainty of success. They nevertheless carried home a political purpose developed through work, debate and organisation abroad. Defeat exposed the limits of their preparation; it did not erase that transformation. They acted because they believed India's freedom could be made, not merely awaited.