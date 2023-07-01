G20 presidency apt opportunity to improve global healthcare

Jai Prakash Narain

Ex-Director, Communicable Diseases, WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia

WITH the assumption of the G20 presidency, India has been hosting a slew of meetings on various aspects of human development. The G20 members account for two-thirds of the world’s population and 85 per cent of the global GDP; arguably, the G20 is the most powerful grouping of countries in the world.

As the G20 president, India has a historic and unprecedented opportunity to set the global agenda, advance issues of concern to the Global South and most importantly, share and showcase our scientific progress in areas such as information technology, the pharmaceutical sector, biotechnology and space research.

Clearly, the world today is facing many challenges. The G20 presidency offers India an opportunity to lead new thinking to improve global healthcare and create a new architecture by promoting transformative changes.

Apart from handling the Covid-19 pandemic and preparing for future health risks posed by emerging infectious diseases, there are other global challenges that require solidarity and partnerships for an urgent and effective response. These include climate change and its enduring health impact, and rapidly increasing chronic non-communicable diseases.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Covid-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern, the pandemic is still not truly over. There are many lessons that we have learnt over the past three years which can help us plan and prepare for the next pandemic, as and when it breaks out.

India has a crucial role to play in fast-tracking global preparedness, including building core capacities and establishing collaboration and cooperation among countries and ensuring that real-time data is shared transparently and seamlessly by all countries, including China. It can share the innovative approaches used in the country, including the application of digital technology during the pandemic.

Two pandemic-related negotiations are underway in Geneva. The first relates to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response accord or pandemic accord, and the second is on revising the International Health Regulations, 2005 — the only legal instrument available to prevent the international spread of infectious diseases without disrupting trade and travel.

In these negotiations, India’s role will be crucial to ensure that all countries have the necessary capacity to prevent, detect and respond to emerging infections, and are fully committed to cooperating and collaborating in responding early to any emerging threat before it can spread and turn into a large outbreak or a pandemic. In doing so, India must ensure that the interests of the Global South are protected. These include addressing the fundamental issue of inequity in access to vaccines and antivirals and in the provision of equitable healthcare for all. Clearly, ‘no one is safe until everyone is safe’.

The second global issue relates to climate change or global warming, which is not only an environmental problem but also a defining public health concern. As a real and present danger, the impact of climate change is all too visible with the increasing frequency and severity of heatwaves, forest fires, floods, cyclones and droughts. Besides health security, the threat to nutritional and food security cannot be underestimated. In addition, global warming associated with climate change is responsible for an increase in infectious diseases such as diarrhoeal and mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria and dengue, as well as heat stroke and cardiovascular diseases.

Climate change has been included as a priority agenda item for the G20 summit, especially in terms of advocacy and shaping strategies to tackle this grave threat to humanity. At the policy level, India’s focus is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy such as solar, wind and hydropower, and by focusing on green technology. India is making good progress in this direction and the target to produce 50 per cent of its energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 is likely to be achieved by 2027. There is also an increasing emphasis on green hydrogen, electric cars and ethanol blending. At the individual level, the government expects the citizens to help reduce gas emissions through lifestyle changes and by planting more trees.

Apart from reducing emissions, priority must be to strengthen the capacity to cope with the impact of climate change by strengthening community resilience and health systems. India has the responsibility to flag and pursue vigorously pressing issues such as technology transfer and ensuring adequate financing for climate action and holding the western countries and China accountable for having historically caused climate change.

Interlinked with the pandemic and climate change is the rising incidence of chronic non-communicable or lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and mental disorders. The presence of these diseases as co-morbidities was a major cause of severe infection, hospitalisation and death during the Covid-19 pandemic. Non-communicable diseases are now the most important cause of death worldwide, contributing to three-fourths of all deaths globally.

Understanding and addressing the social, economic, environmental and commercial causes for the rise in chronic diseases, and thus reducing premature mortality, is a top priority of all countries, including those of the Global South. To respond to these global health challenges, we need to ensure that everyone, everywhere has equitable access to quality healthcare. This also means making tangible progress towards achieving universal health coverage, with equity and community engagement at the heart of all our endeavours. Universal health coverage requires strong and people-centric primary healthcare.

In this, science, technology and innovation have a vital role to play, especially in enhancing efficiency in programme implementation and improving quality, as has been demonstrated during the pandemic. The development of home-grown vaccines at an unprecedented speed, and vaccine delivery and certification through the CoWIN portal are just two examples of how technology can help service delivery both in terms of scale and speed.

Amid the digital revolution happening in the country, G20 offers an opportunity to showcase India’s progress and leadership in finding innovative technological solutions to emerging health problems of today as well as the future.