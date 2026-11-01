Gandhi on festivals, pilgrimages, temples

‘Temples or mosques or churches… I make no distinction between these

different abodes of God.’

(Harijan, 18 March 1933)

The year Gandhi returned to India (1915) was a year of the great Kumbha. He attended it as a Hindu (‘though by no means, eager’). But experienced it as a sensitive human being. His description: ‘The journey from Calcutta to Hardwar was particularly trying. Sometimes the compartments had no lights. From Saharanpur we were huddled into carriages for goods or cattle. These had no roofs. And what with the blazing mid-day sun overhead and the scorching iron floor beneath, we were all but roasted. The pangs of thirst, caused by even such a journey as this, could not persuade orthodox Hindus to take water, if it was “Mussulmani”.’

He records: ‘Here I saw a cow with five feet! I was astonished, but knowing men soon disillusioned me. The poor five-footed cow was a sacrifice to the greed of the wicked. I learnt that the fifth foot was nothing else but a foot cut off from a live calf and grafted upon the shoulder of the cow! The result of this double cruelty was exploited to fleece the ignorant of their money. There was no Hindu but would be attracted by a five-footed cow, and no Hindu but would lavish his charity on such a miraculous cow.’

The temples to Rama and Krishna on the two sides of Mohandas’ ancestral home were at the very base of his soul-scape. And from there, without any doubt, arose his passionate adherence to Rama. But Gandhi would not be the Gandhi that he became if his thinking heart and feeling mind had not made him see the physics, chemistry, and archaeology of temple-going and idol worship.

He writes: ‘I do not disbelieve in idol worship… I think that idol worship is part of human nature… Images are an aid to worship... I do not consider idol worship a sin.’ But in the same statement, coming to himself, he also says, ‘An idol does not excite any feeling of veneration in me.’ And, ‘I have ceased to visit temples for years.’ Adding, with characteristic self-correction, ‘but I do not regard myself on that account as a better person than before.’

His position is doubtless complex. He concedes the value and sway of temples and of image worship. He sees the naturalness and even the inevitability of those. And, in a foray into human psychology, he says, ‘Nor do I see any harm in all this. On the contrary, endowed as man is with a finite and limited understanding, he can hardly do otherwise.’ But he would argue that temples did not exercise such a hold on the masses. This makes him ‘both a supporter and an opponent of image worship’. He seeks to emerge from this dichotomy with the following: ‘When image worship degenerates into idolatry and becomes encrusted with false beliefs and doctrines, it becomes a necessity to combat it as a gross social evil.’ And then, widening the screen of his vision, says, ‘Temples or mosques or churches… I make no distinction between these different abodes of God. They are what faith has made them. They are an answer to man’s craving somehow to reach the Unseen.’

The critical reader might say here, ‘Really? Is that what takes men and women with their children dragged in, to temples and churches and mosques? Or is to make heartfelt appeals for help in mundane distress, a fever to abate, a debt to deal with, a rogue to escape from, hoping that God’s help will avail where human help has not come or has failed? Or to make vows?’

Gandhi was too aware of the human condition to not know this. He writes: ‘The offering of vows and prayers for selfish ends, whether offered in churches, mosques, temples or before trees and shrines, is a thing not to be encouraged… A personal selfish prayer is bad whether made before an image or an unseen God.’ His own form of worship or prayer was a combination of the personal and congregational, ‘prayer meetings’ being the standard vogue. ‘Our bodies are the real temples rather than buildings of stone. The best place for congregational worship is in the open with the sky above as the canopy and mother earth below for the floor.’

On 22 February 1902, when he had taken a break from his work in South Africa and was visiting India, Gandhi was in Benares. He writes: ‘I went near the jnana-vapi (well of knowledge). I searched for God but failed to find Him. I was not therefore in a particularly good mood. The surroundings of the jnana-vapi too I found to be dirty. I had no mind to give any dakshina. So I offered a pie. The panda in charge got angry and threw away the pie. He swore at me and said, “This insult will take you straight to hell.” This did not perturb me. “Maharaj,” said I, “whatever fate has in store for me, it does not behove one of your class to indulge in such language. You may take this pie if you like, or you will lose that too.” “Go away,” he replied, “I don’t care for your pie.” And then followed a further volley of abuse. I took up the pie and went my way, flattering myself that the Brahmin had lost a pie and I had saved one. But the Maharaj was hardly the man to let the pie go. He called me back and said, “All right, leave the pie here, I would rather not be as you are. If I refuse the pie it will be bad for you.” I silently gave him the pie and with a sigh went away.’

On 6 February 1916, Gandhi visited the great Vishwanath Temple at Benares. His experience, in his words: ‘I speak feelingly as a Hindu. Is it right that the lanes of the sacred temple should be as dirty as they are? The houses round about are built anyhow. The lanes are tortuous and narrow. If even our temples are not models of roominess and cleanliness, what can our self-government be?’

— Excerpted from ‘Gandhi’s Hinduism’, edited by former diplomat and administrator Gopalkrishna Gandhi, with permission from Aleph