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Home / Comment / Gen Zhao’s purge is about consolidation of Xi’s power
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Gen Zhao’s purge is about consolidation of Xi’s power

PLA purges have cut across every faction, organisational level, function and institution.

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Suyash Desai and Jabin T Jacob
Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Questionable : General Zhao Zongqi was not removed from the WTC leadership in the wake of Galwan . AP/PTI

IN late August, former PLA Commander, Gen Zhao Zongqi, was removed from his position in the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) — an advisory body in the country's political system. Given that he headed the Western Theatre Command (WTC) during the Doklam standoff and at the beginning of the May 2020 escalation between India and China, which led to the Galwan incident, General Zhao's removal has been read as a sign that China seeks to improve relations with India, especially given the BRICS summit.

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