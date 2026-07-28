GenZ rekindles the idea of India

AFTER a 36-day sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the gruelling heat, the “young cockroaches” had their way. A regime known for its firmness and disregard for public criticism was left with no choice but to give in. The Union government accepted the protesters’ demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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This was only the second time — the first being the withdrawal of the three farm laws — that the Modi government had given in to the demands of a social movement. However, even during the year-long farmers’ agitation of 2020-21, none of the Union ministers was asked to quit.

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Democracies are supposed to be accountable to the people. Fixing accountability for mismanagement or corrupt practices is not new to India. There have been several cases in the past when after a major event such as a train accident, the minister concerned offered to resign or was asked to do so.

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However, over the past 12 years, the Union government has been working with a different template: a ‘strong’ leader pursuing the party’s vision with unwavering determination. This has involved deviations from existing democratic conventions and even constitutional norms. Its strategy of political opinion-making has revolved around unapologetic exploitation of pre-existing fault lines, particularly of religion and caste.

Though limited to their immediate concerns, the GenZ protests of the summer of 2026 can have far-reaching implications for the idea of the Indian Republic. Over a period of just five weeks, they seem to have brought back the idea of India as imagined by its foundational thinkers: Ambedkar’s constitutionalism, Gandhi’s Sarva Dharma Sambhav and Nehru’s secularism.

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Social scientists often analyse popular mobilisation and political life in India by invoking identities of caste, religion, region, ethnicity or class. The GenZ protests managed to overcome nearly all these differences. Though identities were clearly visible, they seemed to be of no substantive concern.

Abhijeet Dipke, who initiated the movement, is a Dalit from Maharashtra, but it hardly seemed to matter to anyone, whether on online platforms or at the protest sites. The other prominent face, Sonam Wangchuk, also came from the social and political margins. It was his indefinite fast that helped draw the nation’s attention to the protest. The others who observed a fast along with Wangchuk were left-wing students from university campuses in Delhi. But they did not carry with them portraits of Marx or Mao.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the social composition of the protesters was the active participation of young women. They mostly came on their own; some stayed at the protest site. Many were injured, some seriously, during the police lathicharge on July 20. The majority of them had never been part of any student organisation or participated in protests. For many of the girls, as also for some boys, it involved a struggle with their families.

A good proportion of those present at Jantar Mantar were visibly from urban middle-class families. In most cases, their parents had voted for the current regime. Some said they had come out without telling their parents, but showed little anxiety about the latter finding out that they were at the protest site.

Whether at the protest site or marching to Parliament, women were not merely present as tokens of their gender. They made their presence felt. The posters they carried were among the most provocative, targeting not only the regime but perhaps also making some men uncomfortable. Many young women came wearing shorts but did not feel insecure. They did not encounter the kind of violence young women experience in crowded areas. It was a site and a space of freedom.

Being out in the sultry weather or not having a proper place to sleep is tough, and even tougher for those who have never done this before — but it is also a source of great joy. Even more importantly, it can be a great learning experience, a moment of political socialisation. Social movements are not merely moments of being; they are also moments of becoming.

Beyond the individuals, this brief coming together of the young from diverse social backgrounds also offers a template for a different kind of national politics, perhaps one that is much closer to the vision of Ambedkar, Gandhi and Nehru.

Ambedkar’s influence seemed to be more prominent because he has come to symbolise constitutional democracy. Equally important was the loud opposition to communal politics, which used “Hindu-Muslim” differences as a political slogan.

However, this was only a “moment”, not a social revolution. The minister’s resignation is unlikely to make any difference to the crumbling system of education in India. The way forward lies in making the system transparent and accountable through democratic negotiations with stakeholders, institutions and individuals. To make it happen, the system needs to move towards decentralisation.

Another “stringent” law is likely to further centralise authority. However, we should not underestimate or undermine the value of the political opening that GenZ has managed to secure. This has the capacity to open many doors.