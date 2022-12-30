Global context of 2023 Budget

TK Arun

Senior Journalist

INDIA’S next Budget would be presented in the background of a global slowdown, sustained inflationary pressures in Europe and the US, interest rates that stay high to combat inflation, corking the earlier gush of capital to emerging markets, and a still-hesitant domestic recovery. This, apart from the electoral considerations that inevitably will weigh on the last full Budget before the General Election of 2024, must inform Budget priorities.

As world growth moderates in response to sustained interest rate hikes, prices of commodities would come down. India should capitalise on this opportunity.

Even if the war in Ukraine concludes in a negotiated settlement between Kyiv and Moscow, with security guarantees from Europe and the US, the inflation the war gave rise to will continue, for reasons unrelated to Europe’s possible willingness to resume gas supplies from Russia. European inflation has been different from the one in the US in terms of the driving force behind it.

In the US, the extraordinary budget support for handouts across the board during the pandemic and liberal bond purchases by the US central bank to prevent corporate distress had put oodles of purchasing power in the hands of the public. Excess demand drove US inflation, along with pandemic-induced supply disruptions, while high energy prices added to the pressure on prices.

In Europe, inflation resulted primarily from high food and energy prices, both linked to the war in Ukraine and Europe’s determination to punish the aggressor. Europe’s decision to curtail gas and oil imports from Russia, later followed up with cutbacks in supply from Russia, have created an energy crisis for Europe, which it has exported, in part, to other parts of the energy-importing world. The spot market for gas is being sucked dry by Europe. This scarcity makes gas very, very expensive for developing countries seeking to buy some in the spot market, and also pushes up the price of contracted supplies, where volumes are guaranteed, but prices are still linked to benchmarks such as Brent or the Japanese Crude Cocktail, pushed up by Europe’s quest for energy. Europe does not just seek gas and oil from the rest of the world to make up for what it has forsworn from Russia, but also now burns coal and even lignite, coal’s dirty cousin, throwing smoke and climate prudence to the winds.

The US does not face an energy crisis; rather, it is profiting by exporting whatever liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil it can muster to Europe — the US has abandoned a longstanding ban on the export of crude from the country.

Since Europeans need lots of heating energy in the winter, they feel burdened by the extraordinarily high energy prices. European governments rush to offer relief, by way of extensive subsidy regimes. That, in turn, pushes up government borrowings in these countries, adding to the yield pressure set off by central bank rate action to contain inflation.

But it is not easy to rein in inflation all that fast, even if the war comes to a close, because of rising wages across Europe. Unemployment is extraordinarily low across the rich world: 3.7 per cent in the US and UK, 2.6 per cent in Japan, 3 per cent in Germany, 2 per cent in Switzerland and 6.5 per cent in the Euro area, pushed up by the likes of Spain and Greece, with their double-digit rates of unemployment. Low rates of unemployment mean that it is difficult for companies to hire workers, and so strike actions to gain wage increases that offset high inflation are effective. Steelworkers in Germany, train workers in France and nurses in Britain have all been striking, demanding higher wages.

Unionisation is on the rise in the US as well, and wages have been rising in a context of two open positions greeting every job seeker. If wages rise, companies have to pass on the incremental cost as higher prices to consumers sooner or later, feeding inflation. If inflation stays elevated, central banks will remain under pressure to keep policy rates high.

The period of near-zero policy rates that had been widespread in the rich world in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008 is now behind us. This will, sooner or later, crimp capital flows to the emerging markets and blunt venture capital keenness to burn capital on risky ventures far and wide. The present craze for instant delivery of groceries is a likely candidate for premature death as a result of the revival of something called the cost of capital, which had gone into a coma for over a decade, in the rich world’s capital markets.

Will this turn the spigot of capital flows to the fastest-growing emerging market, India? Probably not. But cross-border capital would be more choosy and hesitant when deploying itself.

All this has a bearing on the Finance Minister’s policy choices in the Budget. The Indian economy is probably a couple of percentage points larger than it was in 2019-20. Recovery, from both the slowdown that had pulled down growth to 4 per cent in 2019-20 and from the ravages of the pandemic, is underway, but still tepid. Private sector demand for credit is seeing a welcome revival, but its sustainability cannot be taken for granted. The government would have to provide the growth momentum the economy needs, in the form of investment in infrastructure and, probably, in a new breed of machines that make machines, in the service of a domestic, high-end electronics industry that India’s quest for strategic autonomy makes imperative.

As world growth moderates in response to sustained interest rate hikes, prices of commodities would come down, as well as of categories of capital goods. India should capitalise on this opportunity and enhance its domestic capital formation. It is the Budget’s job to catalyse this process, via stepped-up outlays for investment, never mind fashionable fear-mongering over the fiscal deficit.