 Global economy seems headed for recession : The Tribune India

Global economy seems headed for recession

The immediate future for the world economy lies in the ability of the authorities to correctly calibrate monetary policy so that there is no over-tightening or under-tightening of money. The former will lead to prolonged recession and debt and payments crises in developing economies, as has already started to happen in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The latter will lead to an inability to bring inflation under control.

Global economy seems headed for recession

Grim scenario: Retail inflation remaining persistently above 6 per cent is unacceptable as that affects the poor the foremost. Reuters



Subir Roy

Senior Economic Analyst

The global economy seems headed for a severe recession and parallels are being drawn with the global financial crisis of 2008 and the slowdown brought about in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic. A lot of hope that any serious setback can be averted rests on a high degree of fine tuning of policy which may be difficult to deliver. In fact, a majority of bets right now are on a serious slowdown being ahead without any clear indication of how its blow can be softened.

Perhaps, the only silver lining for a country like India and developing countries in general is that the slowdown for them will not be as severe as that for the developed world.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook, India’s growth rate in 2022 will be down to 6.8 per cent from last year’s 8.7 per cent and projected to go down further to 6.1 per cent next year.

Against this, the US economic growth is likely to fall this year precipitously to 1.6 per cent from 5.7 per cent last year and set to go down further to a mere 1 per cent next year. Absolutely, the worst off is the Euro area and, in particularly, Germany, which is set to see a negative growth, that is its economy will contract by 0.3 per cent next year from the current year’s 1.5 per cent, which itself is down from last year’s 2.6 per cent.

All this will add up to the global economy growing by a mere 3.2 per cent this year, down from last year’s 6 per cent and set to reach a paltry 2.7 per cent in the coming year. Hence, the remark by one set of commentators that the question is not whether a recession will come, but when.

Several factors have contributed to making up this gloomy scenario. The key cause right now is the US Federal Reserve going in for severe monetary tightening since March to bring down the level of inflation, currently at 8.2 per cent. As the Fed has raised interest rates, making the dollar stronger than it has been in two decades, global money has flocked to the US for investment in its government’s securities. Such investment now combines both high returns and the security of the US economy.

While the Fed is pursuing this strategy, the rest of the world’s other central banks have also perforce had to raise their interest rates to stem the outflow of the dollar and the decline in their exchange rates vis-à-vis the dollar. This has meant dearer money and high cost of imported essentials across the world.

What makes things worse is that this global tightening of money comes in the wake the Ukraine war exploding early in the year. This is even as the pandemic was receding, giving rise to global recovery hopes. As if this was not enough, China, a leading global engine of growth and supplier of semiconductors, is going through its own policy-induced lockdowns to get the better of the Covid infection and, thereby, set to reduce its growth rate in the current year to 3.2 per cent from last year’s high of 8.1 per cent.

The immediate future for the world economy lies in the ability of the authorities around the world to correctly calibrate monetary policy so that there is no over-tightening or under-tightening of money. The former will lead to prolonged recession and debt and payments crises in developing economies, as has already started to happen in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The latter will lead to an inability to bring inflation under control.

This is not all. Even as all eyes are set on getting monetary policy right, fiscal policy cannot be left to go on doing its own thing. It must not increase liquidity, which can well result from efforts to lower taxes to ease the burden of costly essentials on the consumer. Besides, in conditions of price rise, governments in poorer countries need to do something to alleviate the burden on the common man. The only way to do this without excessively loosening the purse strings will be to target financial support to the vulnerable groups.

This has to be accompanied with making credit available to smaller businesses at lower than the prevailing high market rates (resulting from monetary tightening) so that they can remain in business. Such businesses closing down because money has become too costly would lead to the same kind of distress as had happened during the initial stages of the lockdown.

How is India and its central bank RBI doing at this juncture? As far as bringing inflation under control, none too well. For the first time since the monetary policy framework was put in place in 2016, the RBI will submit a special report to the government for its failure to keep retail inflation within 2 per cent plus or minus of 4 per cent. It has been above 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters in the current year.

Retail inflation was 7.4 per cent in September even after the RBI had aggressively raised interest rates in the current year. The repo rate now stands at a three-year high of 5.9 per cent. What is more, despite all the belt tightening, the RBI itself projects retail inflation to remain at 6.7 per cent in the current financial year (2022-23).

Retail inflation remaining persistently above 6 per cent is unacceptable as that affects the poor the foremost. This is happening at a time of K-shaped recovery with the top income strata cornering most of the additional income, accruing in the economy as a result of post-Covid recovery in growth.

Simultaneously, FMCG companies continue to see tepid volume growth in rural areas, as a result of anaemic consumer spending. Those who had dipped into their meagre saving when there was distress as a result of the pandemic are first trying to build up their savings again and going easy on discretionary spending.

Since at this juncture there is no sign of excessive liquidity pushing up demand and prices, the solution lies on the supply side. What the government has to do is take all policy and administrative measures to push up the level of economic activity so that there is a rise in the supply of goods and services. Of special significance is the path being charted by agricultural production. There is still some hope that an erratic monsoon will deliver in the aggregate and help boost supply.

As for the rest of the world, the authorities can only hope that the Ukraine war will not go on for too long and a new Covid variant will not wreak havoc again.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party

2
Haryana

MBBS counselling stalled at Rohtak PGI as students protest against Haryana govt's bond policy

3
Nation

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt walks with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

4
Sports

T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs in rain-curtailed match

5
Punjab

Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
World

Vladimir Putin's not as 'healthy as he portrays', his hands look 'black on top': Report

7
Nation

Modi-Gehlot 'mutual admiration': Sachin Pilot smells a rat, calls for action against Gehlot loyalists; Rajasthan CM says leaders should maintain discipline

8
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

9
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

10
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court
Nation

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified for such work, prosecution tells court

Salujas conned banks to turn small family biz into big empire
Ludhiana PART-I

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out
Trending

IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out

Top News

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Assembly bypolls: Voting begins in 7 seats in 6 states

Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way

A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm

Centre targeting Punjab farmers, claims Mann

Centre targeting Punjab farmers over stubble-burning because of their protests against three farm laws: Bhagwant Mann

'BJP holds Punjab responsible for air pollution, while spare...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: District judge

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Delimitation survey will be completed within week: Amritsar MC

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

CTU plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

Treetops chopped at Chhat, residents fume

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi Govt to open 100 mohalla clinics for women

Three vehicle thieves held after gunfight with police in Noida

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi varsity hopes for windfall

PPS Nabha shine in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners