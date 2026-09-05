Gloria Steinem’s India

She died peacefully at home in New York. Ninety-two is a long enough life when death does not feel like a shock. But it saddens in the way we grieve those who, by force of personality and sheer persistence, had become part of the permanence of things. I had always imagined she would always be there.

Among the things being remembered about American journalist and social movement activist Gloria Steinem after her death is her fondness for the old practice of lighting signal fires on hilltops, one fire answering another across a valley, carrying a message from one distant place to the next, to “light the way home for a great one.’ Steinem spent much of her life going from one place to another, meeting people and hoping that somewhere beyond the immediate circle another person would enthusiastically pick up the light. She did not merely speak for women; she enabled successive generations to speak for themselves.

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There is a striking loss for India in this history which might escape a western reader. Before she became a defining figure of American feminism, Gloria Steinem spent two formative years here at Miranda House, learning to wear a sari, and travelling across the country to work with Gandhian and Sarvodaya movements in Tamil Nadu. India, for her, was the place where she had her first lessons in pluralism: “I realised there was a terrible monochromatic quality to the people in my life, and that white people were a small minority in the world. In India, I got accustomed to, and began to value racial diversity.”

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Years later she described her time in India as very important and said she had been deeply influenced by the country. It was India that exposed the young Steinem to a society in which hierarchies of caste, class and gender was part of the visible organisation of everyday life. More importantly, it introduced her to the Gandhian idea that social change could begin with ordinary people rather than with institutions alone.

We do not know, for example, whether Steinem ever read the Manusmriti or thought of her later feminism in direct response to its prescriptions concerning women. History rarely works through such neat lines of influence. What India seems to have given her was an instinct for people, for movement, for listening, and for politics at ground level. She carried that instinct back to America.

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Her undercover investigation of the Playboy Club in 1963 was journalism, but it was also something more. She understood that a story about the treatment of individual women could become a story about the system that permitted such treatment. Her 1969 essay on women's liberation established her as a major public voice. And in 1971, with the founding of Ms. magazine, she helped create a public space in which abortion, unequal pay, sexual violence and the ordinary indignities of women's lives could be discussed as political questions rather than as private shame.

She did not, of course, do this alone. The success was the result of a collective intergenerational movement in which Betty Friedan had already stripped away the romanticised image of post-war womanhood. Kate Millett had shown how deeply the politics of sexual domination ran through literature and culture. Germaine Greer, in The Female Eunuch, attacked the social manufacture of feminine submissiveness. And later Hélène Cixous and Toril Moi would push feminism into questions of language, psychoanalysis, literary representation and the construction of sexual identity.

Steinem's particular gift was translation. She could take an argument from a book or a seminar room and put it into the newspaper, the television studio or the conversation around the dinner table. She gave ordinary experience a political vocabulary. What one woman had been told was ambition, vanity, hysteria or unreasonableness could suddenly be recognised as part of a pattern shared by millions. That was an extraordinary achievement. Interestingly, it was in India that she realised that “culturally women are drawn to nonviolence. Probably because we are the major victims of violence, we become the major movers of peace.”

But it would be misleading to write Steinem's obituary as though her story ended in triumph. The language of feminism has travelled much further than the structures it set out to change. Even people who would never describe themselves as feminists routinely use its vocabulary. Once a private humiliation acquires a political vocabulary, it becomes possible to ask who benefits from it, and why it has been allowed to continue.

Yet reproductive rights remain contested and violence against women remains endemic. The digital world too has created new forms of harassment, humiliation and surveillance. The old order skillfully adapted but in many places carried on much as before. Steinem’s work is plainly unfinished and she herself seemed to know it. In what turned out to be her final piece of writing, published in the last days of her life, she took stock of what had actually shifted rather than what remained merely spoken about. Most of the world, she noted, has by now seen women fly as astronauts, run farms, organise unions, broker peace and lead liberation movements. This was evidence, to her mind, that the old habit of treating women's advancement as a fringe cause had given way to something closer to a precondition for democracy.

She, interestingly, traced that shift back to unglamorous origins where women start telling the truth to one another at a kitchen table or a village well, long before any of it is discussed at the national political level. And she closed, characteristically, with an instruction to treat every woman "as a full human being, an equal human being," whether that meant letting one's mother finally do what she had always wanted to do, or simply not assuming the woman across the table would be the one to cook dinner. It is indeed a fitting note to end on, a note underscoring a life spent arguing for structural changes through such small daily choices.

Steinem called her autobiography My Life on the Road. The title indeed captured her faith in movement itself, in going where people were, listening to them, and then carrying what one had learned somewhere else. Perhaps the image of the signal fire is therefore not such an inappropriate one after all. The first fire indeed tells the next person that someone else is there. That may be the most useful way to remember Gloria Steinem. Though she did not complete the feminist revolution, she kept the light visible long enough for others to see it, and to carry it onwards. Like Huck Finn, she would be remembered always “light[ing] out for the territory ahead”.

Shelley Walia is former Professor & Fellow, English & Cultural Studies, PU