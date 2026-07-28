Gulf crisis draws US back towards Quad

THE resumption of hostilities in the Gulf has pumped unexpected oxygen into a comatose Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad). More specifically, the Houthi militia's blockade of Saudi shipping through the Bab-el-Mandeb and a revival of Somali piracy appear to have forced the US, militarily the Quad's most powerful member, to shift gears on the four-member plurilateral group when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Manila recently to attend meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their partners, including India.

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The Quad is not yet out of the woods though, with its New Delhi Summit interminably delayed and US President Donald Trump showing no interest in visiting India for the Summit even in 2026, a year after it was originally scheduled to take place. Most curiously, a joint statement issued after the foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the US met in Manila on July 22 does not mention the Quad in its text even though it was a meeting of Quad ministers. Clearly, Trump would like quadrilateral support to ease his problems in the Gulf without formally invoking the Quad's institutional support. The Manila meeting was significant in its efforts to link the Quad and the ASEAN in dealing with the current, critical maritime challenges facing all.

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It continues to be one of the drawbacks of plurilateral diplomacy that initiatives are often reactive. This applies to multi-nation engagements by India as well, though New Delhi's publicity machine is better than most countries in creating mountains out of molehills. It has been India's experience that bilateral initiatives, on the other hand, are more effective. In the current ASEAN context, this challenge to plurilateral diplomacy is borne out by what is known as the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). Envisioned in 2019 to promote the ASEAN's centrality in regional and sub-regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, it finally required the ongoing energy and maritime crisis in the Gulf to jerk the AOIP out of its seven-year slumber. "We discussed…strengthen(ing) our support for the practical implementation of the AOIP through our shared priorities of maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response," read a joint statement issued after the Australia-India-Japan-US foreign ministers' meeting in Manila.

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The ASEAN is remarkably inventive in ideas. Like the now revived AOIP, it is fast-tracking a regional fuel-sharing framework and another framework agreement on petroleum security for "collective responses to supply disruption," according to the Philippines Trade Secretary Cristina Roque. Their difficulties are not in conception, but in implementation because of competing demands and conflicting interests within the group of 11 nations that has a geography which diversely stretches from Myanmar at the western end to the Philippines in the near Far East. Still, these nations in South East Asia are doing way better than nations in South Asia, where the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has been soporous for more than a decade. But in South Asia too, ideas for bilateral cooperation are working, albeit selectively.

Perhaps unaware that the ASEAN was unveiling its AOIP at the East Asia Summit in Bangkok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was also present at the 2019 meeting, proposed his government's Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative' (IPOI). It rests on seven pillars - Maritime Security, Maritime Ecology, Maritime Resources, Capacity Building and Resource Sharing, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation, and Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport. In the present geo-economic context, the first and the last pillars are the most important.

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To be fair, India has had a "vision" about the Indo-Pacific longer than the ASEAN. In 2015, it laid out elements of this vision during Modi's visit to Mauritius, when he introduced to maritime diplomacy the catchy acronym of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) with the idea of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in its region. Sagar can also mean ocean in Indian languages, which borrow heavily from Sanskrit. Modi expanded on this vision in his highly acclaimed keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore three years later. That keynote speech still serves as a reference point for India's ideas of a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific, an idea, which has subsequently been endorsed - in letter, if not in spirit - by Quad. All these combined in 2019 to launch the initiative called IPOI. Like many things about India, the IPOI is excessively ambitious. It aims to harness the ocean-related endeavours of countries stretching from East Africa to the regions beyond the contiguous states and provinces of north America. This would be wildly unrealistic even in peacetime, but the exigencies of the Gulf make it an albatross around the necks of the countries involved.

Last week's Manila meeting of four foreign ministers supported the "practical implementation of the AOIP," but inherent in such support is a conflict with India's vision and initiatives in the Indo-Pacific. The AOIP envisages the centrality of the ASEAN in the region. India harbours doubts that this could lead to hegemonic claims in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean regions. These are inherent in the geographies of the region, but the imperative of the maritime challenges in the Gulf mean that these rivalries must be put aside.

Just before the ASEAN meetings in Manila, the US attempted to provoke trouble in the South China Sea and the Philippines acted as America's cat's paw in a violent clash with China. The hardliners in the ASEAN want to bring the group's focus back on the South China Sea, which has been taking a backseat lately. All in all, the Trump administration wants support in its current predicament from wherever it can get in Asia and the Pacific. It is willing to woo the ASEAN. It is also willing to woo the Quad members, but not the Quad itself as an entity. India would have overlooked this contradiction if it had not been the host of the next Quad summit. Since India is already hosting the BRICS summit this year, an early Quad summit is vital for the credibility of its claims of multi-alignment. Indian foreign policy will have to think out of the box to build on the Manila meetings to achieve this objective.