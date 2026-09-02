Gurugram’s rain problem is really a planning problem

GURUGRAM began as a modest village, evolved into a planned urban centre and emerged as India's celebrated ‘Millennium City’ and corporate powerhouse. Yet every monsoon brings less flattering nicknames — "Gurujam" and "Jalgram". Some of India's most expensive homes and offices coexist with roads that turn into rivers within a few hours of rain. The question is whether the city generating enormous economic value, can provide basic infrastructure and safety to its citizens.

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The rainfall on August 24 exposed this contradiction yet again. Gurugram received about 75 mm of rain, including 52 mm in three hours. Major roads and residential areas were waterlogged, traffic disrupted and school buses stranded for hours. District administration advised offices to work from home and schools to shift online.

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When children are trapped in buses and commuters are not safe, waterlogging becomes a public safety and governance issue.

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It would be simplistic to declare the entire drainage network dysfunctional. Some drains have been upgraded and new infrastructure added. Sanath Road in Sector 18, Gurugram, offers a contrasting example, with bioswales, rain gardens, appropriate gradients and infiltration to manage rainwater close to where it falls. Therefore, the challenge is applying it across a rapidly urbanising landscape.

Gurugram's built-up area reportedly grew nearly 64% in a decade, from 102.5 sq km in 2015 to 168.2 sq km in 2025. Roads, buildings, basements, parking areas and commercial complexes have replaced permeable land, converting rainfall into rapid surface runoff. The loss of natural water infrastructure is equally revealing. Gurugram had 640 water bodies in 1956; by 2018-19, only 251 remained. These were natural stormwater-storage and groundwater-recharge assets.

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Historically, rainwater flowed from the Aravalli side towards the Najafgarh basin through natural depressions, ponds, bunds and drainage channels. Ghata Lake and the Badshapur drainage corridor played important roles in flood mitigation, storing and conveying water. Urbanisation narrowed, concretised or obstructed these routes, while water bodies and traditional storage areas and bunds disappeared. The system has been replaced by concrete drains and emergency pumping. According to media reports, Gurugram's original drainage system was designed for 2.5 mm of rainfall per hour and has been upgraded to around 6.5-7 mm per hour.

However, drainage design cannot be judged by one rainfall figure. It depends on rainfall intensity, duration, frequency, return period, catchment characteristics, imperviousness, runoff, storage and downstream capacity.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) should disclose, catchment-wise, the design rainfall, return period, runoff assumptions and hydraulic capacity of major drains. The critical question is whether present standards reflect rapid urbanisation, reduced infiltration and increasingly intense short-duration rainfall.

Cleaning and widening drains, constructing new ones and deploying pumps have their place, but cannot solve the hydrological imbalance. Gurugram must shift from "collect and convey" to "retain, recharge and release".

Gurugram must manage rainwater where it falls. Parks, schools, corporate campuses, rooftops and housing societies can become stormwater-management units through rain gardens, bioswales, permeable surfaces, detention ponds, recharge basins and wells.

The principle is simple: where feasible, rainwater should become groundwater, not roadwater. Every flood should also be viewed as a missed recharge opportunity. Restoring ponds, wetlands and flood-storage areas can reduce peak runoff while replenishing aquifers. The Najafgarh Jheel system deserves consideration as a wetland and flood-storage asset.

Gurugram needs blue-green infrastructure linking ponds, wetlands, parks, rain gardens and bioswales. Where natural drainage routes are lost, Tokyo's underground flood tunnels and Singapore's integrated stormwater management systems offer useful lessons. Such engineering should complement natural storage, infiltration, wetlands and groundwater recharge to build climate-resilient infrastructure.

New development cannot continue on the principle of "real estate first, infrastructure later." Before approving major projects, authorities must establish where rainwater will go, which natural drainage corridors are protected, where excess water will be stored, how much groundwater recharge will occur and what additional burden the project will impose downstream. GIS-linked building approvals, catchment-level hydraulic modelling and a digital twin of the drainage network can improve planning. Real-time rainfall and water-level sensors can provide early warnings.

Garbage is also a drainage issue. Plastic, construction debris and silt reduce hydraulic efficiency and block inlets. Desilting must be accompanied by strict waste-management enforcement. Citizens, developers and institutions must share responsibility. Multiple agencies share responsibility for Gurugram's drainage, roads, sewerage, land development, water supply and solid waste. Institutional fragmentation cannot become fragmented accountability.

Every major waterlogging event should trigger a public post-rainfall hydraulic audit recording rainfall, runoff, drainage capacity, bottlenecks, flooding duration, causes, responsible agencies and time-bound corrective measures.

Gurugram needs a new development philosophy. The pathway is clear: protect natural drainage, restore ponds and wetlands, capture rain where it falls, recharge groundwater, reduce runoff, remove bottlenecks, upgrade drainage scientifically, expand blue-green infrastructure, monitor the network digitally and establish clear accountability.

The real measure of a Millennium City is not the height of its skyscrapers or the price of its apartments. It is whether a child can safely return home after a monsoon shower.

With science-based planning, accountable governance and civic participation, Gurugram can become a city it should have been all along — a genuinely flood-resilient city.

Shiv Singh Rawat is a former Superintending Engineer, Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana, and Convener, WalkForYamuna Campaign