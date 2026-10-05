Harness AI to create a new growth engine

Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing faster than our understanding of it and fuelling apprehension as to what it could mean for our future. The most common concern is whether AI will take away jobs, particularly those of software engineers as AI becomes increasingly capable of coding. In the short term, some displacement is inevitable. On the other hand, if AI is transforming every aspect of human existence, be it medical, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, governance, legal etc; then AI workforce will be required in every company, organisation, sector at many times the scale compared to existing monopolistic handful of IT companies which are executing layoffs.

Transformation of work

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The present disruption is better understood as a transformation of work rather than simply elimination of work. Technology has always automated tasks. Computers replaced manual calculations, ATMs transformed banking, digital photography displaced traditional jobs while creating new industries, and the internet destroyed some business models while generating millions of new opportunities. AI is likely to follow the same pattern but at much greater speed and scale. The difference is that earlier technologies largely automated physical or repetitive tasks. Generative AI can increasingly automate portions of cognitive work: writing, coding, analysis, research, design and decision support.

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A software developer who previously spent days writing and debugging code may now generate substantial portions within minutes. But someone must still define the problem, design the architecture, specify requirements, validate the output, test vulnerabilities, integrate systems and take responsibility for the final product. The engineer therefore evolves from being primarily a “producer of code” into an “architect, evaluator, and orchestrator of technology”. The same principle applies elsewhere. AI-assisted diagnosis can improve a doctor’s capability; AI can accelerate a lawyer’s research; generative design can increase an architect’s productivity. Technology changes the workflow, and the human role evolves with it.

From using AI to orchestrating AI

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This is perhaps the most important concept for understanding employment in an AI world. The next generation of professionals will need to do more than simply use AI; they must learn to orchestrate it. Orchestration means understanding what AI can and cannot do, selecting the appropriate models and tools, combining multiple AI systems, validating their output and knowing where human judgement must remain decisive.

An employee who merely uses an AI chatbot will gain little productivity. Another who can use different AI systems for research, data analysis, software generation, testing, financial projections and reporting, while supervising and validating the overall process, can transform an organisation’s productivity. The valuable employee of the future may therefore not be the person who manually performs every task, but the person who can design, supervise and take responsibility for an AI-enabled system of work.

India can “UPI-ise” AI

India has already demonstrated how technology can create inclusion rather than merely displacement. UPI did not simply automate payments; it democratised access to digital financial transactions. AI could have an even wider impact. It can assist doctors in diagnosis, support precision agriculture, improve manufacturing quality and predictive maintenance, optimise transportation and logistics, strengthen disaster forecasting, improve urban planning and enable more efficient governance.

The opportunity, therefore, is not merely to create a few successful AI companies. India should seek to “UPI-ise” AI i.e. make AI capabilities widely accessible across society. India has a major advantage which is its scale and diversity of data across healthcare, agriculture, finance, transportation, education, manufacturing and governance. But data alone has limited value. Economic value emerges when data is converted into intelligence, and intelligence into action.

For India’s young population, AI can be a powerful force multiplier, empowering entrepreneurs, farmers, manufacturers, students and doctors with capabilities once accessible only to large organisations and specialists. This is AI’s real democratisation potential.

However, AI disruption is also real; some jobs will disappear, others will require fewer people, and skills will rapidly become outdated. The answer is not to resist AI, but to reskill at scale. The greater risk is not AI taking your job, but someone using AI becoming far more productive than someone who does not.

Building India’s AI workforce

India has many ingredients required for an AI-enabled economy: a large talent pool, huge domestic market, vast data generation, digital public infrastructure and a growing technology ecosystem. But these advantages must be orchestrated. India needs an integrated approach encompassing compute infrastructure, high-quality datasets, research, semiconductor capability, cybersecurity, education, skilling and responsible AI governance.

Above all, AI must remain human-centric. The objective should not be an economy where humans compete against machines, but one where machines expand human capability.

Education will be central to this transformation. If AI can retrieve information instantly and generate competent first drafts, education cannot remain focused primarily on memorisation and reproduction of knowledge.

It must increasingly develop critical thinking, judgement, creativity, problem formulation, ethical reasoning, communication, leadership and multidisciplinary thinking. Students must also understand AI’s limitations i.e. hallucination, bias, poor data quality, privacy and cybersecurity risks and learn to question rather than blindly accept machine-generated output.

The future belongs to the orchestrators

Contrary to the general perception, AI jobs will extend far beyond technology companies. As AI enters every sector, hospitals, factories, banks, farms, businesses and governments - organisations will need people who can integrate, supervise and govern it. Some roles will shrink, but new ones will emerge. The advantage will belong not to those who merely know AI, but to those who can orchestrate people, problems and technology into outcomes knowing when to use AI, when to question it, and where human judgement must remain decisive.

One of AI’s greatest transformations will be in defence, where advantage will not come from merely procuring AI-enabled high-tech weapons, but from orchestrating AI across the battlespace by integrating sensors, weapons, networks and multiple domains to accelerate decisions, while retaining human judgement and accountability. Future military professionals will need to also become AI orchestrators.

The debate must therefore move beyond whether AI will replace humans. For India, the real question is whether we can orchestrate AI to multiply human capability, democratise opportunity and create a new engine of growth. The future is not humans versus AI. It is humans empowered by AI and those who know how to orchestrate it.

Lt Gen Brar is Distinguished Strategic Adviser, IIT Madras Pravartak, and Raina is Chief Scientist, Centre for Human-Centric AI, IIT Madras Pravartak