Harvey Slocum, master builder of Bhakra Dam

THE world-famous Bhakra Dam was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on October 22, 1963. Built across the Sutlej river, this majestic structure stands 225.55 metres high and is the highest straight-gravity concrete dam in Asia. Nehru aptly described it as a “modern temple of resurgent India.”

Constructing a concrete dam of such magnitude, involving extensive mechanisation and specialised expertise, was an enormous challenge for India’s engineers at the time. Recognising the complexity of the undertaking, the Government of India engaged Harvey Slocum, an American reputed to be among the world’s finest dam builders.

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Slocum was 64 when he began his assignment in April 1952. The task was formidable. Construction facilities had to be planned, equipment procured and installed, and arrangements made for drilling, blasting, rock excavation, grouting and transporting millions of tonnes of sand, aggregate and cement. Screening and high-capacity concrete-mixing plants, cranes, warehouses, a hospital and other essential facilities also had to be established.

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With a small team of foreign specialists, Slocum tackled these challenges with the precision of a field commander. He transformed the engineers and workers into a disciplined, cohesive workforce, emphasising punctuality, teamwork and practical fieldwork. Engineers were expected to abandon formal attire and ties in favour of khaki work clothes. A major milestone was achieved on November 17, 1955, when PM Nehru poured the first bucket of concrete into the dam’s foundation.

The dam subsequently became instrumental in spurring the Green Revolution, putting India on the road to food self-sufficiency while providing hydroelectric power and flood-control benefits. Slocum became widely known as the master builder of the Bhakra Dam.

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As an executive engineer, I had the privilege of working closely under him for several years. Some memorable experiences revealed his exceptional leadership and practical wisdom.

Slocum drove his own car from Nangal to the dam construction sites. Whenever he noticed stones lying on the road, he would stop, get out and remove them himself — a simple act reflecting his sense of responsibility.

Construction proceeded in three shifts: 8 am to 4 pm, 4 pm to midnight, and midnight to 8 am. Workers and engineers had to reach their workplaces 30 minutes before each shift. When Slocum noticed that steam locomotives frequently delayed workers’ trains, he arranged for two diesel locomotives to be procured urgently. Punctuality became so important that people set their watches by the 7 am whistle of the diesel locomotive departing from Nangal.

Slocum insisted that gravel roads at the construction sites be properly graded and regularly sprinkled with water. This reduced dust, improved vehicle movement and enhanced safety for workers and heavy equipment.

His attention to housekeeping was remarkable. On one occasion, I saw him holding iron nails and sharp scrap-metal pieces at a worksite. He exclaimed, “Look, I have earned my day’s wages!” He explained that such debris could puncture vehicle and dumper tyres, causing unnecessary expenditure and delays. His practical approach left a lasting impression on me.

Safety was equally important to him. At a meeting in his site office, he urged executive engineers to act as “brother keepers” of their workers, particularly when assigning jobs on steep slopes, and to ensure that all necessary precautions were taken.

Although Slocum commanded respect and awe, he was deeply humane. He arranged for about 60 double-walled aluminium water containers to be installed at worksites and site offices. Tankers regularly filled them with treated drinking water, while ice placed in the space between their walls kept the water cool during summer. Workers and engineers alike valued this thoughtful provision.

During a weekly progress and safety meeting, Slocum said he feared two things: the “fury of water” and the “fury of fire.” Floodwaters could damage equipment and completed works, while fires could cause immense destruction and loss of life. He rejected the tendency to dismiss such disasters as “acts of God” when adequate precautions could prevent or minimise the damage.

He insisted that drainage systems and pumping arrangements remain fully functional, fire tenders be properly equipped and regular firefighting drills be conducted. He tolerated no negligence in these matters.

An American specialist told me that Slocum sharpened his shaving razor on a smooth stone. When asked about this unusual practice, Slocum reportedly explained that he believed in making the best possible use of available resources for as long as they remained serviceable. This reflected his philosophy of avoiding waste and unnecessary expenditure.

Slocum appreciated initiative and rewarded good performance. I experienced this when tasked with clearing slush, about two metres deep, from a diversion tunnel 15 metres in diameter and 0.8 km long. The tunnel had to be cleared before a concrete plug could be placed at its upstream end. Slocum asked me to complete the work within 20 days. Despite the difficult conditions, we worked round the clock and finished it in 18 days.

The following evening, a messenger delivered a gift from Slocum with a note reading, “Well done, RK. Herewith is a small gift from me.” I was overjoyed. His gesture greatly encouraged me.

On another occasion, he directed me to dredge a 1.5-km stretch of the Sutlej river downstream of the dam, lowering its bed by 5-6 feet. When he offered additional equipment, I assured him that the work could be completed using existing resources through efficient deployment and overtime.

Subsequently, Slocum left for the US. My engineers, workers and I worked tirelessly and completed the task in six weeks, to the satisfaction of the design engineers. On his return, Slocum appreciated our achievement and gave me a letter of commendation, which I have treasured ever since.

Slocum’s discipline, foresight, resourcefulness, concern for workers and appreciation of merit helped shape a culture of excellence. He will be remembered for his monumental role in building one of modern India’s greatest engineering achievements.

R K Malhotra is a former Chief Engineer Irrigation, BBMB. He worked on the Bhakra dam project under Harvey Slocum.