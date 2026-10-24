Haryana farm policy outdated

A LOT of water has flowed under the bridge since the Green Revolution of the 1960s. It had coincided with the reorganisation of Punjab and, thereby, the formation of Haryana in 1966. The region that became Haryana was comparatively backward in terms of overall development in general and agriculture in particular as the south-east region of the then Punjab state. But infrastructure development was taken up on a priority after its creation as a separate state.

During the next few decades, the Green Revolution was given a big push. It enhanced farm production and productivity to a significant level and proved crucial in achieving the country's food self-sufficiency. It benefited almost all strata of the peasantry across Punjab and Haryana. However, the scope of the Green Revolution has exhausted after reaching a plateau, it has been showing diminishing returns for some time now.

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A major premise for introducing the Green Revolution was the attendant expediency of laying the basis for capitalist penetration in agriculture, ostensibly by obviating the historical task of land redistribution. State investment was liberally made in electrifying rural areas, expanding tubewell irrigation, creating grain markets, introducing high-yield seeds of cash crops, adopting improved agronomic practices and implements, providing crop loans and procuring crops at MSP. Together, they transformed the face of agriculture from a conservative one to a predominantly capital-intensive venture.

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Eventually, the changes brought agriculture to a critical juncture. It was not unexpected. The crisis in agriculture has aggravated especially since the advent of the neo-liberal, pro-corporate policy dispensation of the 1990s.

The crisis in agriculture is manifesting itself in all respects. The quantum of production has stagnated. Soil degradation has reached serious levels due to overuse of inorganic fertilisers and pesticides. Parliament was informed in February 2025 that as per the 2021 Desertification and Land Degradation Atlas of India, prepared by the Indian Space Research Organisation, more than 3.64 lakh hectares of farm land in Haryana was facing degradation.

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Fast-depleting groundwater, faulty irrigation methods and the wheat-rice crop cycle are other worrying factors. The shrinking of the area under cultivation due to indiscriminate land acquisition for non-agricultural purposes is also a disturbing phenomenon. According to the reply of Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ram Nath Thakur, to AA Rahim, Member of Parliament, during 2021-22 to 2022-23, as much as 2.40 lakh acres of agriculture land had been acquired in Haryana.

Above all, the threat of climate change is impacting farming. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has hardly proved useful in honouring the claims of farmers against frequent damages to crops by extreme weather conditions.

The hike in MSP is not in sync with the increasing cost of cultivation. Recent studies by the Agriculture Economics Department of Haryana Agricultural University, which were presented before agriculture officers and at kharif crops workshops, are revealing. In the case of paddy-PR, the net loss incurred by a farmer in Karnal district was Rs 4,285 per acre and in Yamunanagar district Rs 4,880. In BT cotton, the average loss per acre was Rs 15,143 while in maize farmers Rs 1,229.

It is not without reason that in 2025-26 alone, the acreage of cotton cultivation has declined by 2.82 lakh hectares while during the last seven years, a whopping 65% reduction in the area under cotton cultivation has been recorded in Haryana. Cotton is a crucial kharif crop. It is rainfed and cultivated in more than half a dozen districts of Haryana. The reason is the recurring devastation of the crop by pink boll worm infestation. Some private companies allegedly sell BT cotton seed, falsely claiming that it is pest resistant. The reported spurious pesticides do not provide any effective pest control.

In addition, the steady weakening of the state procurement system has resulted in the deepening of pauperisation and accumulation of debt among many farmers and agricultural labourers. Unprecedented unemployment, coupled with increasing expenditures on health and education have added to rural discontent. the distress is seen in the street protests held by farmers on even routine issues, like fertiliser shortage and hurdles in selling crops in mandis.

The models of agriculture in Haryana and Punjab have become unsustainable and unviable, especially for the small and marginal farmers. They constitute almost 70% of the total farming households and possess less than one-fourth of the total land under cultivation. Apathy to the gravity of situation by stakeholders will be at their own peril. It will jeopardise national self-sufficiency in foodgrains.

To salvage the situation, a comprehensive alternative farm policy is needed. The urgent short-term measures that are needed include a loan waiver for those unable to repay, cutting down the cost of cultivation, MSP-based procurement on C-2+50% formula, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission and curbs on the acquisition of fertile lands.

A sustainable alternative agriculture policy should be chalked out soon by involving farmers' organisations, agriculture scientists, departments concerned, environmentalists and others. The policy must have a sort of government-supported cooperative component and local value addition mechanism as its essential characteristics.

Inderjit Singh is national vice president of the All India Kisan Sabha and former research scholar at HAU, Hisar.