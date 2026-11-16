Hasina’s safe return could end the deadlock

SHEIKH HASINA says that she will return to Bangladesh around December and surrender before a court even though she has been sentenced to death in absentia. Dhaka has rejected her request for a new passport and insists she must be handed over under the extradition treaty. Ministers in the Tarique Rahman government say that she will face the law, including the sentence already passed. New Delhi calls the extradition request a legal matter, to be handled through legal channels. Both sides have stated their positions, but neither capital has still fully weighed what her return would mean for the wider relationship.

I commanded the BSF Eastern Command in 2024 and 2025 and saw this relationship closely from the border. The Hasina question has become the issue that defines Dhaka's grievance against India. Left unresolved, it will keep overshadowing trade, connectivity, water-sharing and security cooperation, which matter far more to ordinary people on both sides.

Hasina's own stance matters here. She says that she will go home and face the courts and that even if they kill her, she must go. Whatever one thinks of her record, a leader who chooses surrender over comfortable exile deserves to be taken at her word. That changes the diplomatic equation. India is no longer simply being asked to hand over a fugitive. It is being asked to help a citizen come home.

India's caution is reasonable. The extradition treaty carries safeguards that a requested State must weigh, and a request for a former Head of Government, made after a political upheaval and a contested trial, deserves careful examination. India is not shielding anyone. It is applying its own law.

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India has also stood by Bangladesh in its hardest hours. In 1971, it sheltered some 10 million refugees and hosted the Mujibnagar Government while Sheikh Mujibur Rahman sat in a Pakistani prison. After the 1975 assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members, Hasina found refuge in Delhi for years. That is a consistent Indian tradition, not a one-off favour.

Her domestic governance drew serious criticism and the July 2024 killings demand accountability. Yet, the security relationship under her worked. She acted on Indian concerns about Northeast insurgent groups and their sanctuaries. The Coordinated Border Management Plan was signed and institutional practices between the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) grew steadily. The best proof of that foundation is that it survived the Yunus interim period and has continued under the present government. The border has been calmer than the political temperature in either capital would suggest.

I advise a bit of caution from experience. That calm exists because professionals on both sides chose to protect it. The BSF and BGB have so far stayed away from the political churn, but nobody should assume that insulation is permanent. If the political climate between the two countries sours further, even disciplined forces will feel the pressure.

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I see no present sign of a revival of Northeast militancy and I do not wish to exaggerate.

Bangladesh is a sovereign country with every right to widen its partnerships, including with Pakistan, and India should respect that. The shared interest of both neighbours is that Bangladeshi soil never again becomes a base for militancy against either country since the cost of such a course falls first on the host. Bangladesh's record of denying sanctuary to insurgents has served it well and an independent foreign policy is fully compatible with continuing it.

Dhaka's strongest card is the return of Hasina. If it happens in a way both capitals can defend, this could pave the way for a visit by Bangladesh’s Prime Minister to India. An invitation has already been extended by New Delhi, a date from Dhaka is awaited. The legitimate concerns are her safety and the fairness of her trial, while the families of those killed in July 2024 must also be assured of justice through a credible process. These are matters for Bangladesh itself and Bangladeshis are best placed to ensure them.

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The country's liberal voices, its educated and professional classes, its lawyers, academics and journalists and its large and respected diaspora can all help by insisting that whatever follows her return is conducted openly, lawfully and with dignity. A process that Bangladeshis themselves can trust will carry far more weight, at home and abroad, than any verdict that leaves doubts behind. Dhaka has promised due process, and a confident, mature democracy is best served by delivering it visibly.

India will also keep raising the issue of protection of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, whoever governs in Dhaka. The best answer to that concern is demonstrable protection, not denial.

Bengalis on both sides of the border share language, cultural memory and daily commerce. Bangladeshis bear much of the cost when ties sour, through curtailed visas, lost trade and strained medical and educational travel. High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi, a former Union minister and a politician from West Bengal, is India's first political appointee to head the Dhaka mission. He has worked to rebuild trust since taking charge in June and he deserves credit for it.

The decision now rests with leaders in both capitals. A safe, lawful and observed return could end a two-year deadlock. Delay and hardened positions would only make the work of the BSF and the BGB on the border harder and the cost would be borne by people on both sides.

Ravi Gandhi is a former Additional Director General, BSF