Our world witnessed unprecedented changes in 2025. Some may be ephemeral like a flood in a river which dissipates once the rainy season has passed. But at times there may be a massive surge in its waters that changes the course of the river and takes its flow in a different direction. There is little doubt that the world crossed such an inflection point in 2025 with multiple drivers rearranging the global landscape. Despite the fluidity inherent in these changes, is it possible to imagine the shape of things to come in 2026 and beyond?

We are squarely in an era where the line separating geoeconomics and geopolitics has been mostly erased. This line was never rigid and there were occasions when countries, particularly powerful ones such as the US, used economic levers for geopolitical ends. But these were exceptions while global trade and investment in general followed well-established rules and also norms which may have been unwritten but sanctioned by long usage and observance.

National security considerations now influence the trade basket and the direction of trade and investment. This trend began amid the crisis triggered by the shortage of drugs and medical devices during the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020-21. Considerations of efficiency gave way to notions of resilience. “Just in time” made way for “just in case”.

Friend-shoring, near-shoring and on-shoring reoriented the direction of investment from the economically most competitive destinations to the most reliable ones. This opened the door to the widespread use of industrial policies. The year gone by was significant as the world’s largest and most powerful economy as well as the biggest consumer market, the US, decided to go unabashedly mercantilist. It used economic levers, such as access to its market, to obtain both economic as well as geopolitical objectives.

It has done so before, but it’s different this time because the levers have been applied globally and indiscriminately to allies, partners and adversaries. There are currently no rules of the game in global trade and investment and it is only within existing regional trade arrangements such as the European Union, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) that rules-based trade and investment takes place.

Thus, in order to safeguard its interests and remain an attractive trade and investment partner, India cannot remain outside such arrangements in its own region and should conclude, as it has begun to do more recently, free trade agreements with various trade partners. This will hold true even if the US finally decides to remove the penal tariffs it has imposed on India and concludes a bilateral trade deal. India’s economic and commercial relations with the US will now be in a very different framework than before, more insistently reciprocal — or even non-reciprocal in favour of the US — and subject to political considerations of the day.

In 2025, we witnessed the possible return of a bipolar world and an incipient Cold War 2.0. China went head-to-head in its trade war with the US and compelled the latter to climb down and accept a one-year truce. This reflects a significant change in the balance of power with China emerging as co-hegemon. If the US claims an exclusive sphere of influence in the Western hemisphere as it does, then it can hardly deny China its claim of pre-eminence in Asia.

Conceptually, such a trade-off seems possible, though the situation is much more complex than during Cold War 1.0. China may hold leverage through the considerable economic and infrastructure presence it has built in Latin America. The US has its alliances and security partnerships in Asia. Taiwan is a key lever. There will inevitably be political jousting between the two powers, but there appears to be a changed perception in the US with regard to Asia.

There is a difference in Washington seeking predominance in Asia as a source of its global hegemony and it taking on, instead, the role of an off-shore balancer. In the latter case, alliances and partnerships may, over time, take on the character of tactical instrumentalities, rather than integral components of a strategic arrangement. The Quadrilateral among India, the US, Australia and Japan may survive, but will likely become more of a bargaining chip in dealings with China rather than part of a countervailing coalition anchored in US pre-eminence. Indo-Pacific may revert to being Asia-Pacific in the first instance.

India may find common cause with Japan, South Korea and Australia in creating a coalition against Chinese assertion of power in Asia, even though the US may no longer be the leading and driving power. This is worth exploring as these countries, formally allied with the US, are experiencing their own fear of American abandonment. The possibility of Japan and South Korea becoming nuclear weapon states is no longer out of the realm of possibility. How should India react in that contingency?

It is not possible to consider all possible changes that are transforming our world, but the state of the global economy is of major concern. Technology, in particular artificial intelligence (AI), has become a major driver of growth and of geopolitical power and influence. Both the US and China are engaged in an AI race, though they are following different strategies. American high-tech companies are pouring billions of dollars into creating more advanced models and technological upgrades, while Chinese state and private companies are seeking superior models and productive applications in parallel.

The “Sputnik syndrome” of the 1950s is very much in evidence in the AI race. However, the scale of investment in AI, including R&D into more powerful models and the building of data centres and power plants to run them, is massive — about $300 billion in 2025 and projected at $350 billion in 2026. These investments are not yet backed by productivity gains in various industrial and commercial activities. If the latter are slow to materialise or are less than expected, then there could be a massive market crash in the US which will reverberate throughout the global economy.

Analysts expected that the financial crisis this time will be much bigger in scale and intensity than the 2007-08 global financial crisis. India will be seriously impacted by these headwinds and should be prepared with contingency plans. What such a meltdown will also mean for geopolitical equations is worth considering. At the least, it would provide even more leverage to China.

While there may be several other drivers of change at work in 2026, the aforementioned ones appear to be particularly important from India’s standpoint.