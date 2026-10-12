Heart has its reasons

At least a quarter of Americans suffer from high levels of cholesterol or fatty acids in their bloodstream, a condition called dyslipidemia. Uncontrolled cholesterol levels increase the risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, or ASCVD: a group of diseases that result from the build-up of plaque in the blood vessels, preventing blood from traveling smoothly to vital organs. This condition can lead to heart attack and stroke.

In March 2026, new guidelines were provided on how to treat dyslipidemia, by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology.

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Compared to prior guidelines, the 2026 update emphasises the need to treat high cholesterol and fatty acids earlier in life and more aggressively in order to reduce the risk of developing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease later in life.

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The new guidelines provide clinicians with information on how to use blood tests and imaging tools to help determine a person’s risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Some important blood tests include standard lipid tests like levels of LDL (the “bad” cholesterol) and HDL (the “good” cholesterol), but the new guidelines also emphasise the importance of some newer blood tests like lipoprotein A (LpA) and apolipoprotein B (ApoB). The updated guidelines also recommend checking coronary artery calcium (CAC) levels, which older guidelines did not include.

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Importantly, the guidelines encourage providers to use an online calculator called PREVENT-ASCVD, which uses several factors to determine whether a patient is at low, intermediate or high risk for cardiovascular disease.

Why were the guidelines updated?

In the mid-20th century, physiologists identified two molecules key to cardiovascular disease: LDL and HDL cholesterol. Epidemiologists observed that high LDL was tied to an increase in heart attack risk.

In the new guidelines, LDL remains the traditional marker for determining cardiovascular disease risk. Other biomarkers like triglycerides and total cholesterol also remain important to check.However, the guidelines include two newer markers – ApoB and LpA – that may help determine cardiovascular disease risk beyond LDL alone.

ApoB is a chemical structure that can be found on plaque-forming particles like LDL. While LDL measures the mass of plaques in the blood, ApoB measures the number of plaque particles in the blood. It can be particularly useful for patients who have normal LDL levels but elevated levels of other lab values like triglycerides.

LpA is a molecule similar to LDL cholesterol in structure, but with an extra protein attached to it called apolipoprotein A. This protein is stickier and more prone to cause plaque or blockages in arteries than LDL alone. Elevated levels of LpA may increase a person’s lifetime risk of cardiovascular disease; the higher the LpA level, the higher the risk of cardiovascular disease. The guidelines recommend checking LpA once in all adults to help determine their lifetime risk of cardiovascular disease.

Finally, the new guidelines also provide information on coronary artery calcium scores. Obtained from a CT scan, these scores directly measure the amount of calcium deposits in the arteries around the heart. The greater the amount of calcium, the greater the risk of cardiovascular disease. The guidelines provide specific recommendations for managing cholesterol levels depending on the amount of calcium in a patient’s arteries.

How do the new guidelines affect treatment? The new guidelines shift how doctors manage cholesterol levels toward earlier screening and more personalised treatment. They emphasize the importance of lifelong prevention strategies to reduce risk of cardiovascular disease.

The guidelines recommend checking lipid levels very early in life. Children ages 9 to 11 should have their cholesterol levels checked to identify any lipid abnormalities

It is important to remember that healthy lifestyle choices remain the foundation for preventing cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association recommends specific healthy behaviours it calls Life’s Essential 8 to help reduce cardiovascular disease risk. These include getting enough sleep, quitting tobacco and managing blood pressure, among others.

The new cholesterol guidelines emphasise the importance of modifying diet, including reducing the amount of sugar, refined carbohydrates, saturated fats and alcohol a person consumes each day.

The guidelines emphasize the importance of routine exercise. Specifically, they recommend 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity exercise, or 75 minutes per week of vigorous exercise throughout adulthood. They also recommend two days per week of resistance exercise.

Lastly, the guidelines recommend weight loss of around 5% to 10% of total body weight for patients who are overweight or obese to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Courtesy: The Conversation