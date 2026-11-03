Hill states don’t need concrete

FOR decades, the standard response of policymakers to catastrophic mountain disasters has followed a familiar pattern. An unprecedented flash flood or hillside collapse strikes an inhabited valley, emergency teams are sent in, compensation is paid, and committees are appointed to examine the geology. Once the silt has settled and national attention has moved on, the heavy machinery returns to the slopes, cutting deeper tunnels and pouring more concrete into narrow gorges.

This year has shown how costly that cycle has become. Between June and early September, the monsoon left 261 people dead in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related disasters and road accidents, with damage estimated at Rs 1,202 crore. In late August, a glacier-linked debris flow tore through Nepal's Bhote Koshi valley, damaging a key highway to China and the Rasuwagadhi border post, according to preliminary reports. The approach is no longer merely careless; it has become unsustainable.

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The scientific position is clear. Asia is warming at twice the global average, and in the high Himalaya that warming is turning the permafrost that once held the rock together into loose, unstable material. When surface meltwater cuts vertical shafts through glaciers, it gathers at the bedrock, lubricating large ice masses and sending them crashing into confined river canyons. No retaining wall that human engineering can construct is strong enough to hold back an entire mountainside once its thermal foundation has failed.

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While public debate continues to focus almost exclusively on whether mega-hydropower dams should be banned, that discussion addresses only part of the difficulty. The deeper and still neglected problem lies in the economic model placed upon the hill states.

The dominant pattern of development in the Himalayas is shaped chiefly by the resource needs of the plains. Cities and industrial centres demand a steady supply of clean energy and water, and the fast-flowing rivers of the north are treated simply as natural batteries waiting to be harnessed.

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High-altitude tunnelling, such as NHPC's proposed Chenab-Beas link, which would carry water from the Chandra at Koksar through the Pir Panjal into the Beas basin, is regularly presented as an engineering achievement. A tender for it was floated in May and withdrawn within days, reportedly before environmental and forest clearances were in place. In reality, such projects operate as an ecological subsidy drawn from communities that carry the physical risk while receiving little lasting benefit.

Blasting through fault lines in seismically active mountains fractures natural aquifers, dries up local springs and leaves settlements without drinking water long before any flood arrives. When catastrophic failures occur, the private developers and central agencies responsible for the projects withdraw behind contractual force-majeure clauses, leaving under-funded regional governments and displaced families to bear the cost.

Treating high-altitude ecosystems as mechanical corridors for electricity transmission ignores the basic fact that a broken mountain cannot be repaired by a corporate balance sheet.

Stopping mega-dams alone will not stabilise the Himalayas if policy continues to overlook the demand side of the mountain economy. The most obvious gap in the environmental discussion is the rapid commercialisation of mountain tourism. In the name of creating local livelihoods and managing pilgrimage routes, authorities have allowed fragile alpine valleys to become crowded seasonal commercial strips. Thousands of unauthorised hotels, unregulated parking areas and concrete structures now stand on loose moraines and flood-prone riverbanks to serve millions of temporary visitors each summer.

This influx has locked hill communities into an insecure economic dependence. Mountain populations are encouraged to leave resilient traditional farming in favour of quick seasonal income from tourism. Because local bodies have few reliable sources of revenue of their own, their budgets depend heavily on the fees and taxes generated by maximising visitor numbers.

The resulting pressure produces unmanaged sewage seeping into underground fractures, uncontrolled groundwater extraction and illegal building on shifting slopes. These internal stresses undermine the mountain valleys long before any glacial collapse arrives from above.

The Supreme Court, hearing a suo motu case on Himachal's ecology, warned last year that the state faces a "serious existential crisis" and observed that revenue cannot be earned at the cost of the environment.

A fair objection is that hill states themselves often champion these projects. Hydropower royalties and tourism are among the few large sources of income they have, and elected governments in Shimla and Dehradun cannot be expected to give them up for nothing. That is precisely the point. As long as destruction pays and conservation does not, the incentives will keep pointing towards the next tunnel and the next hotel.

If the Himalayan belt is not to become an uninhabitable hazard zone, governance must move beyond engineering prohibitions and establish genuine ecological federalism. Mountain states cannot simply be told to stop development while being left without a workable fiscal alternative. The Finance Commission already gives forest cover a 10% weight in tax devolution, and the Sixteenth Finance Commission has kept that weight while rewarding states that expand their forests. But the formula still largely rewards standing forest, and Uttarakhand, whose cover dipped slightly, receives nothing from the new performance pool.

The Union government should go further and create a dedicated ecological services dividend, channelled through Finance Commission allocations, that compensates hill regions for maintaining their forests, glacial reserves and river catchments for the benefit of the rest of the subcontinent. Once mountain states receive steady public revenue for ecological conservation rather than resource extraction, the administrative incentive to approve dangerous projects will weaken.

Fiscal reform must be accompanied by the statutory enforcement of ecological carrying capacities. Tourism, whether religious or recreational, cannot continue as an unlimited open-access activity. Fixed visitor ceilings should be set for vulnerable river basins, and these ceilings must be linked to compulsory structural audits that hold local planning authorities legally responsible for permissions granted along active fault lines. Safeguarding the Himalayas does not require consigning mountain communities to permanent economic stagnation. It requires accepting that durable prosperity cannot rest on ground that is itself giving way.

Komal Karwa is a public policy researcher associated with the Policy, Politics and Governance Foundation (PPGF) and South Asia Monitor.