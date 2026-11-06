Himachal’s apple farmers need a lifeline

THE sharp decline in apple production in Himachal Pradesh is a cause of concern for this major apple-growing state. This year, the estimated output is almost half of last year's 6.99 lakh metric tonnes, a shocking development for the state's multi-crore rural economy.

The setback due to climate volatility is similar to the drastic reduction in wheat production because of terminal heat in March 2022 in Punjab as well as tea production this year in Darjeeling caused by a decline in annual rainfall, extreme heat, flash floods and climate-triggered pest outbreak.

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Previous setbacks to apple production in HP in 2011-12 and 2018-19 too were primarily driven by adverse and erratic weather conditions linked to climatic change.

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Most of the apple varieties grown in mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh require 1,000 to 1,600 chilling hours at or below 7°C temperature during the winter for optimum sprouting, flowering and normal fruit development. A significant drop in the accumulated chilling hours in 2025-26, particularly in lower elevations, where it even fell to below 300 hours, has impacted the production of the fruit. Frequent increase up to 10°C above normal and an average 1°C increase in the maximum temperature during the winter, erratic rainfall and prolonged cloudy weather caused shift in ecological conditions.

It altered the rhythm of physiological processes and led to the emergence of pests, diseases, aphids and mites. The activity of pollinator insects, including honey bees, is also altered during the crucial period of various plant growth phases. It causes disturbance in the timely availability of pollen from pollinator varieties adversely affecting flowering, fertilisation, fruit- setting, retention and quality.

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The development and popularisation of low and moderate chill varieties is pivotal to countering the climate challenge.

Other countries are aggressively developing low-chill varieties that require only 200-to-600 chill hours. Israel's low-chill varieties are being used as genetic foundation material worldwide. New Zealand and Spain, under the Hot Climate Partnership programme, have produced cross-bred apples which can withstand high temperatures. The US is utilising 'rapid cycle breeding' and gene editing to develop climate-resilient varieties. Australia has developed varieties that require less than 100 chill hours. China is further modifying its moderate-chill elite commercial varieties to low-chill varieties while maintaining high organoleptic qualities.

Himachal Pradesh must also expand its low-chill varietal base for mitigating the climate challenge to apple crop. Apple farmers must also be sensitised and trained to practise climate-resilient orchard management and enhance the plantation of pollinisers that are resistant to weather variables.

Himachal Pradesh and J&K are shifting towards high-density plantation. Orchardists are importing high-yield varieties and root stocks from Italy, the Netherlands, the US and New Zealand to replace ageing orchards.

But the rapid and unregulated influx, mainly through private importers from within and outside the states, bypassing safety quarantine requirements, has exposed the crop in these states to a possible invasion of dangerous exotic pests and pathogens like fire blight, codling moth, fruit flies, mites, viroid and viruses. Already, 34 invasive insect pests have been recorded in India.

A lesson must be learnt from the entry of incorrigible weeds and pests through global trade. They include parthenium (congress grass) alongside imported seed lots, Mikania and Siam weeds in plantation crops, papaya mealy bug, white fly, banana bunchy top virus, potato late blight and wart and the devastating coffee rust.

There is an urgent need to strictly enforce the provisions of Post Entry Quarantine (PEQ) by the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage and the inspection authorities of these states. They are authorised to periodically monitor, uproot and destroy the infected/infested apple plants and accord final clearance for the introduction of the foreign biological material. The state governments must expand infra at designated research centres to carry out PEQ checks of large quantity of import consignments.

To protect the crop from pests and pathogens, the apple growers apply chemical sprays 6-12 times in a season. Sadly, rampant penetration of spurious pesticides has emerged as a major cause for uncontrolled outbreaks and prevalence of serious pests and pathogens.

Having often fallen prey to pests, frustrated farmers switch to a harmful mixing of multiple pesticides, fungicides and micronutrients in a single cocktail spray, leading to toxicity, leaf-scorching and poor sets. This causes double loss as pesticides cause a steep increase in the input cost.

The state governments must strictly enforce regulatory measures and mandatory billing to make legal action possible. They should expand random sampling and product-tracking and increase the number of accredited mobile-testing laboratories for swiftly acting against the stockists selling fake, expired and relabelled chemical compounds.

The worried farmers also apply chemicals much beyond the recommended dosages, timing and number of sprays. These practices cause environmental degradation and result in a residue-laden produce which is harmful for health. Extension agencies should promote the use of biopesticides and microbials in integrated pest management practices to reduce the use of chemicals.

Almost half of the acreage under fruit crop is occupied by apple cultivation in these states. Under the diversification and horticultural expansion plan, high-density farming of mango, citrus, guava, litchi, pomegranate and plum trees in lower hill districts and high-value alternatives like dragon fruit, avocado and blueberry can be a plan for not putting all eggs in one basket.

The apple growers, mostly with small holdings, are reeling under high input cost and low return. It is important to check this slide so as to retain the farmers in apple cultivation.

Equally important is the improvement of local varieties known for their superior taste, bearing GI tag and best suited for juice, cider and vinegar production. There is need for higher investment in strengthening research and extension services, infrastructure development, expanding area under irrigation, drip irrigation, anti-hail nets, robust crop insurance mechanism, upgradation and promotion of AI-based weather forecasting, decision support and advisory technologies.

Farmers feel that they cannot compete fairly against the capital-intensive, heavily subsidised US farming under the proposed Indo-US interim trade agreement reducing tariff protection.

Capacity-building of farmers is indispensable. Without it, no technology can hit the ground.