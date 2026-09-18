Himalayan glacial lakes and the looming risks

THE disaster in Nepal on August 26 has made the question harder to ignore. A massive mass of ice and rock detached from a glacier near the Nepal-Tibet border and sent water, mud, boulders and debris through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors. Villages were destroyed, bridges were swept away, and hydropower infrastructure was damaged. The broad lesson is clear: a disturbance high in the mountains can become a disaster far downstream. The Nepal event also matters because it was not a conventional glacial lake outburst flood. Initial descriptions varied, while later analysis pointed to an ice-rock avalanche or glacier collapse.

India does not need to wait for a similar disaster to understand the warning. The Himalayas are being watched more closely than ever before. Satellites track expanding glacial lakes, scientists study changes in snow and ice, and governments work on early warning systems for floods and avalanches. Yet, at the same time, the same mountains are being opened up to tunnels, barrages, hydropower projects and river diversions.

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That contradiction deserves attention. On May 10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed that at least 60 lakes be included in a plan to develop early warning systems for 30 high-risk glacial lakes across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The emphasis on early warning and last-mile communication is welcome. In the Himalayan terrain, timely information can save lives. But warning people about danger is only one part of the question. We must also ask what is being built in the path of that danger.

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India already has a detailed picture of environmental change in its high mountains. ISRO examined 2,431 glacial lakes of more than 10 hectares across Himalayan river basins and found that 676 had expanded significantly. Of these, 601 had more than doubled in size. Ghepang Ghat, a glacial lake in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti district, grew from 36.49 hectares in 1989 to 101.30 hectares in 2022, an increase of 178%. It lies at about 4,068 metres in the Indus basin.

The location matters. Ghepang Ghat is not an isolated scientific site. Sissu lies about 11 km downstream and roughly 1,000 metres below the lake. A National Remote Sensing Centre assessment has examined the possible consequences of a glacial lake outburst along this corridor. The question, therefore, is not simply whether a lake is expanding, but who and what lies below it.

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Lahaul Spiti is also a lived landscape. Its tribal communities depend on roads, agriculture, tourism, water and seasonal access through difficult terrain. When a bridge is washed away, or a road is cut off, the loss is not merely an item in an official damage assessment. It can interrupt access to markets, schools, hospitals and supplies.

This makes the funding of Himalayan science particularly important. The National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE) was created to strengthen scientific understanding of the Himalayan environment and support responses to ecological change. Yet the government told Parliament in August 2025 that it has no separate allocation for the mission, even though Rs 111.63 crore has been sanctioned under NMSHE since July 2018. For Himachal Pradesh, the official figures show sanctions of Rs 1.91 crore in 2018- 19, Rs 0.80 crore in 2019-20, Rs 2.81 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 1.12 crore in 2021-22, followed by no recorded state-wise sanction in 2022-23, 2023-24 or 2024-25.

These figures do not prove that the funding gap was caused by the change of government in Himachal Pradesh. They do, however, raise a serious policy question. Why should a state at the frontline of glacier change, landslides and extreme rainfall not have sustained support for understanding and protecting its mountain environment? Monitoring cannot become an exercise that becomes urgent after every disaster and quiet in between.

The contradiction becomes sharper at Koksar, in the same broad Lahaul Spiti landscape.The proposed Chenab Beas Link Project envisages a 19 metre concrete barrage near Koksar on the Chandra River, at an altitude of about 3,140 metres. An 8.7-km tunnel through the Pir Panjal would divert water towards the upper Beas basin around Dhundi, Palchan or Solang near Manali. The proposed project cost is Rs 2,352 crore. The NHPC's tender documents cover the barrage, river diversion arrangements, power intake structures and the water diversion tunnel.

The juxtaposition is difficult to miss. At Ghepang Ghat, authorities are studying an expanding glacial lake because changing conditions high in the mountains can create risks downstream. At Koksar, a major project is being planned to alter the movement of water from the Chandra towards the Beas. This is not an argument that the project will cause floods. There is no basis for such a sweeping claim. The concern is cumulative risk.

The Chandra and Bhaga rivers meet at Tandi to form the Chenab. The river then moves through Lahaul and Chamba before entering Jammu and Kashmir. On the other side of the proposed diversion, additional water would enter the upper Beas basin and move towards the Kullu valley. The proposed outfall corridor around Dhundi, Palchan and Solang is itself an area that has experienced flash floods, landslides and avalanches.

The Beas is not an empty channel. Its upper valley contains villages, farms, roads, tourism infrastructure and hydropower projects. Kullu and Manali have already faced repeated flood and landslide damage. People living downstream therefore have a legitimate interest in asking how to assess a new intervention in a river system already under pressure. The larger problem is that Himalayan risks rarely fit neatly into one category.

A disaster may begin with a glacier collapse, an expanding glacial lake, a cloudburst, an avalanche or a landslide. But what turns a hazard into a catastrophe also depends on the river corridor below it. It depends on where people live, how slopes have been cut, where roads have been built and what infrastructure stands in the path of moving water. A satellite can tell us that Ghepang Ghat has expanded. A sensor can tell us that water levels are changing. An early warning system can tell a village to evacuate. None of these can answer the harder question: whether development decisions are keeping pace with what the science is telling us.

India does not have to choose between development and environmental protection. But in the Himalaya, the two cannot sensibly be planned as separate questions. Environmental assessments need to look beyond an individual project's footprint and examine cumulative basin-level risk. Infrastructure planning needs to account for changing rainfall, slope instability, sediment, snow, and ice. Communities living in these valleys need more than evacuation plans. They need a meaningful voice in decisions that alter the rivers and landscapes on which their lives depend. The lesson from Nepal is not that India needs fewer satellites or fewer warning systems. It needs both. But it also needs to ask what happens after the warning is received.

We are becoming better at observing a changing Himalaya. The real test is whether that knowledge is allowed to change what we build there. The Himalaya does not need to be frozen in time. But neither can it be treated as an engineering site. It is a living landscape, and the people who inhabit it cannot be asked to carry risks they never chose.

Aanchal Seth is a doctoral researcher at the Department of Political Science, Panjab University