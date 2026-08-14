Hockey India’s saffron shift misses the goal

SOMETIMES it's good to wonder. It sets you thinking in silence. Maybe that's what former Olympic captain and Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey and his erstwhile secretary general Bhola Nath Singh should have done. Though, once again, you have to wonder if they indulged in 'wondering' at all.

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If they had, this new jersey — or should we call it the 'Saffron Storm' — wouldn't have hit like a gale. Any other intelligent species, meaning a functional National Sports Federation, would have opted for a gentle evening breeze: an outcry soft on the senses that eventually blows over.

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It would have also helped if they had thumbed through 'Silence: A Literary History', a new book by Kate McLoughlin. Silence has its positives. It's an asset. And, instead of leaning into turbulence, you step away from it.

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Before diving into the debate surrounding the 'Saffron Jersey' — which the Indian hockey team is set to wear in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, a country where orange is synonymous with national sport — we need to understand what a national shirt actually means. It's almost a deity, worshipped by millions and worn by only a privileged few. Only a hundred-odd players in the history of our national sport get to pull it on.

You don't wear it casually. Match over, the shirt is properly washed, folded and hung in the closet, waiting for the next pilgrimage. Fans spend big bucks to buy national colours — taking away the bright yellow and green from Brazil strips away the sunshine of their football; Italy wears blue to honour the House of Savoy; Argentina's La Albiceleste is literal cultural mythology mirrored in the sky blue-and-white flag.

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For Indian hockey, blue was always more than just 'The Men in Blue' (a term cricket adopted only later when the ODIs began; Tests were always played in white). From the time we won our first gold in 1928 in Men’s field hockey, blue has been our marker, a symbol carried through the overseas triumphs of Amsterdam (1928), Los Angeles (1932), and Berlin (1936).

Sociologist Benedict Anderson noted that a national jersey allows millions of strangers to look at a stadium or a screen and instantly recognise themselves as part of the same 'tribe.' A country as diverse as India becomes a sea of blue when the team steps onto the field. The shirt functions like the philosophical Ship of Theseus: players and coaches change entirely over decades, yet the colour ensures the "nation" remains continuously present.

So, where did Hockey India go wrong? It is surprising that Dilip Tirkey — who bled blue through World Cups, Olympics and Asian Games — didn't see the storm coming, or worse, agreed that saffron was fine. Change, as the wise say, is good. But this change is soul-deep. As two-time Olympic captain and Congress MLA Pargat Singh put it: "Hamare rongte khade ho jaate the (we used to get goosebumps) when we wore the Blue."

The larger issue is that a national jersey change requires clearance from the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India and, crucially, the fans. None of that happened. It was pushed through internally, with Tirkey himself later alleging that even his views weren't sought.

While HI has reeled from serious institutional scandals — including allegations of sexual misconduct against coaches and criminal intimidation involving top officials — the 'Saffron Jersey' feels suspiciously like the ultimate diversionary tactic.

Hockey India even defended the change with explanations bordering on the comedic, claiming the old blue was "invisible" on a blue turf. By that flawed logic, blue forwards should have been equally invisible to opposing defenders.

A tiny bit of research would have reminded them that colours like blue actually alter the wearer's physiological state by lowering heart rates, regulating breathing and promoting high-level spatial focus — ideal for high-pressure, technical sports.

What HI forgot is that walking into a stadium of 15,000 people where almost everyone is wearing blue doesn't feel like wearing merchandise. It's your armour. You absorb the collective strength of everyone around you.

Diego Maradona once said: "When I wear the national team shirt, its sole contact with my skin causes it to rise in goosebumps."

Hopefully, saffron will be lucky for India. We haven't won the World Cup or entered a semi-final since 1975, and that luck desperately needs to change. Or, who knows, maybe we'll quietly slip back into blue by the time the Asian Games roll around.