Honeytraps and hardware in the AI industry

The Jensen Huang affair is being described as a personal scandal. It is better understood as a stress test of the AI economy’s security architecture, and the test has exposed a design flaw. Boards, export controls and Washington’s chip diplomacy all rested on one unexamined assumption: that the people at the top of the supply chain cannot be reached. Nvidia’s Chief Executive admitted on Sunday to an affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive whom US intelligence has identified as a Chinese asset. Beijing calls that a smear, and no one has been charged. But the assumption has already failed.

Nvidia’s rise explains why Huang was worth targeting. A company planned in a Denny’s booth in San Jose in 1993 became, in October 2025, the first ever worth more than $5 trillion. Its fiscal 2026 revenue reached $215.9 billion, up 65 per cent in a year. When one firm supplies most of the world’s AI compute, its founder stops being merely an executive. He becomes a strategic node, holding knowledge of products, customers and Washington’s negotiating position, besides being an important element of the global AI supply chain that also impacts India.

Hostile services follow that logic. In 2023, MI5’s Ken McCallum reported more than 20,000 covert approaches by suspected Chinese agents to people in Britain, many through LinkedIn. In 2025, The Times of London reported that Chinese and Russian operatives were using seduction against American tech professionals. The lesson is uncomfortable but clear: the more value an industry concentrates in individuals, the more those individuals become the attack surface. Firewalls protect the code. They do not protect the chief executive at a dinner in Taipei.

The governance argument is structural, not moral. Late last month, Huang described his dealings with Alice Huang as normal business, and the company backed him. His admission two weeks later means the board accepted an account that was incomplete. Two directors have sat beside Huang since 1993, and none has national-security experience. Such a board was built to support a visionary founder, not to vet him.

Advertisement

The board deserves credit for hiring Joon Kim, a former acting US Attorney in Manhattan, and the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Yet it declared, before any findings, that it saw no reason to believe secrets were compromised. An inquiry that announces its likely conclusion at the start invites doubt about the result. At strategically vital firms, personal-relationship disclosure rules must apply to the founder first.

America’s chip controls depend on companies policing their own customers. US officials first watched Alice as a suspected chip smuggler. Reports link Megaspeed to about $2 billion of Nvidia hardware, and the Financial Times says its balance sheet grew from $33 million to $3 billion in 2024. Megaspeed denies wrongdoing, and Nvidia says the diversion claims were investigated and debunked.

Even if they were, the conflict is built into the system. The regime relied on a seller to scrutinise a customer whose executive was personally close to the seller’s chief. Expect Washington to move from trust to verification: deeper end-use checks, audits of resellers and cloud operators, and less tolerance for Southeast Asian intermediaries.

Advertisement

Huang has been Washington’s most persuasive voice for selling chips to China. His case was not frivolous. He argued that restrictions push Chinese buyers towards Huawei and cost American firms revenue. The Trump administration had recently allowed conditional H200 sales in exchange for a 25 per cent cut. That argument may still be right on the merits. But it has lost its messenger. With the FBI looking into the matter and a House committee briefing set for November 18, every case for loosening controls will be heard as compromised. The likely result is tighter policy, whether or not it serves American business or strategic interests.

For India, the scandal is both a risk and an opening. Nvidia chips reportedly make up over 85 per cent of the shared compute built under the IndiaAI Mission, and the company has promised tens of thousands of its newest Blackwell GPUs. Partners such as Reliance, Tata and Yotta are building data centres around them. A US shift from trust to verification will reach these projects through more licence paperwork, end-use audits and slower deliveries, even for a friendly country. India has had one warning already: the January 2025 AI diffusion rule would have capped its chip imports before it was rescinded that May.

The opening lies in the wider supply chain. If Washington squeezes Southeast Asian resellers and cloud operators, Nvidia and its customers will look for jurisdictions Washington trusts. India can position itself as that hub, but only with transparent end-use tracking and credible enforcement. Rapid self-reliance is unrealistic, because no domestic or alternative supplier can replace Nvidia in the near term. The sensible course is to hedge: diversify vendors, speed up chip design and treat its own fabs, AI labs and executives as intelligence targets from day one.

Advertisement

The board may find that no secrets were lost. That would not settle the deeper question. The AI supply chain was secured as if its weakest link were hardware. This episode suggests it is human access at the top. Companies, regulators and allies that once took a founder’s word must now verify it, because in strategic industries, personal risk is public risk.

The writer is Former Country Head, General Dynamics