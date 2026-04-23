How BJP’s inroads into Bhadralok could dent TMC dominance

The electoral success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held state Assembly polls shows us a visible pattern: building a base in urban centres before expanding into rural areas.

Advertisement

However, the state of West Bengal reveals a strikingly different story: the early entry came in the rural and semi-rural belts of North Bengal-districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and substantive part of the Jangalmahal. It capitalised on two major fronts —anti-incumbency against the ruling TMC and the BJP’s appeals to the local communities, who felt neglected by the power centre in Kolkata and its suburbs.

Advertisement

However, recent electoral performance indicates the BJP has made inroads into the urban heartland of Greater Kolkata and its outskirts. This new pattern could prove decisive in the upcoming Assembly poll to the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Advertisement

Deep fissures in TMC ‘s urban bastion

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results has already sent alarm bells ringing to the ruling party. Even though TMC retained its overall dominance in the state with 29 seats to BJP’s 12, booth-level data analysis from Kolkata revealed deep fissures in the ruling party’s urban bastion. The most interesting story lies in Bhabanipur (also spelled Bhowanipore), Chief Minister’s own Assembly seat, which falls within the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha seat. Out of the eight Kolkata Municipal Corporation wards (city’s civic electoral units) under this Assembly seat, BJP led in five and TMC in just three. Interestingly, BJP also led in 149 of 269 polling booths within the area, despite TMC winning the parliamentary seat.

Advertisement

Across Kolkata’s 144 wards, TMC trailed BJP in 47, including key pockets in the South Kolkata region. This is in sharp contrast to the last local Kolkata Municipal Corporation election held in December 2021, where BJP could secure only 3 wards and finished second in 48 out of 144 wards. This urban dent in what was long considered by political analysts as TMC territory, must send alarm bells ringing in the ruling camp.

TMC swept Greater Kolkata in 2021 Assembly poll

Contrast this with the 2021 Assembly polls, when TMC virtually swept the Greater Kolkata belt. It won almost every seat in the region, barring one —Bhangar in South 24 Parganas, which was won by Pirzada Nawsad Siddique of the Indian Secular Front (ISF). This invincible winning strike rate was extended across Kolkata proper, Howrah, parts of North and South 24 Parganas and adjacent urbanising areas. BJP drew a near blank in the core urban zones of the Presidency Division (the administrative region that includes Kolkata and its immediate neighbourhood).

Slow shift in bhadralok in the offing

For decades, the Bengali “bhadralok”—the educated, urban, middle-class Bengalis traditionally understood as culturally liberal, opposed the BJP’s Hindutva plank and the homogenising ideology that they derive from RSS. This belt was long viewed as a solid base for the Left and, after 2011, for TMC. A breakthrough in this belt would signal more than electoral mathematics; it would postulate a cultural break among the mass who defined “Bengaliness” allergic to the regressive Hindutva politics. The slow shift towards BJP arises not only from anti-incumbency but driven by multiple governance failures along with women safety concerns in the state.

BJP has promised DA

There have been chronic delays in Dearness Allowance (DA) payments to state government employees – profession majorly practised by the bhadralok community of the urban locality. The state remains stuck under the outdated ROPA 2009 pay structure, with DA remaining far below Central government levels. When Supreme Court intervened for fast payment of arrears for the period of 2008-2019, the state repeatedly sought extensions, citing fiscal constraints and election year pressures. BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in have promised full implementation of the 7th Pay Commission within 45 days of forming a government.

2022 recruitment scam a blot on TMC

Another major blot in governance is the massive recruitment scam, particularly in the education sector. The School Service Commission (SSC) scandal exposed in 2022 with the arrest of then education minister Partha Chatterjee, involved in cash-for-jobs in 2016 teacher and non-teaching staff appointments. The Calcutta High Court Division Bench of Justice Debanshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi and in April 2025, the Supreme Court declared the entire process as fraudulent that led to the cancellation of over 25,753 appointments overnight. Similar issues plagued the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) processes.

Compounding the frustration of young voters is the TMC’s heavy reliance on “dole politics” of direct cash transfer such as Lakshmir Bhandar for women, Yuvashree for unemployed youth, etc. as an alternative to meaningful livelihood options.

RG Kar Medical College rape-murder the tipping point

The tipping point of frustration for many urban women voters arrived with the inhuman and horrific RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case in August 2024. A young trainee doctor was brutally assaulted and murdered inside the premises of a government hospital in Central Kolkata, which punctured Mamata Banerjee’s claims of women safety in the state. The victim’s mother Ratna Debnath, now a BJP candidate from Panihati, has kept the issue of women’s safety on the front burner.

Historically South Kolkata Mamata’s fortress

If we study the history of TMC itself, it began life tagged as a “South Kolkata party”. Its breakaway from Indian National Congress and subsequent early momentum and iconic victories are rooted in this belt. In 1984, young Mamata Banerjee famously defeated veteran CPI(M) leader Somnath Chatterjee from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat (covers much of the

area what is now part of South Kolkata). South Kolkata remained her personal and political fortress even as TMC spread statewide, thus any erosion of popular support in this region would just not mean loss of seats but a symbolic end to the three decades of trust that Mamata Banerjee built from the streets of Bhabanipur and beyond.

State BJP brings leadership change at the top

An important area where BJP seemed to have improved is the change of apex leadership within state levels along with their orientations. In 2021 the BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, a leader with muscleman persona closely linked with the RSS,

was not accepted much because of his unparliamentary language and actions in public domain. This time around, the BJP seemed to have made a course correction with a more sophisticated, well mannered ‘bhadralok’ leader Samik Bhattacharya, who speaks within his boundaries and avoids drawing unnecessary attention that might dent the party’s image.

More polling booths in residential societies

To increase the voter turnout in urban areas, ECI has approved setting up of polling booths inside residential colonies and high rises in Kolkata, Salt Lake, New Town, Howrah and surrounding areas. Complexes like South City, Lake District, Silver Spring will now have booths within their compound. TMC vehemently opposed the move calling it discriminatory, BJP leaders have welcomed it as a safety net against TMC street hooliganisms.

‘Messy’ Messi event management

Not to forget the chaos that took place when soccer star Lionel Messi’s came to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as a part of his India tour. The mismanagement of the event raised eyebrows and created disenchantment among the urban people regarding the state government’s ability to manage events of such a high level.

So it will be interesting on May 4 when the poll verdict will announce whether TMC continues to exert its control over the urban space of West Bengal or the BJP extends it footprint in a territory untouched by the saffron party so far. The results will reflect what ‘bhadraloks’ of urban areas keep as their central agenda while voting. Will the “Bengali Asmita” which the Chief Minister refers to almost in every speech be kept intact by the Bengalis?

Upal Mitra is a third year student in the Department of History and Md Manjur Alam Mandal in the Department of International Relations, Jadavpur University.