How life changed for Sikhs in US after 9/11

TWENTY-FIVE years ago, the US changed in ways none of us could have imagined. For Sikh Americans, one of those changes was deeply personal: the turban and beard that visibly expressed our Sikh identity suddenly became, in the eyes of some strangers, a source of suspicion.

I had arrived in the US from Amritsar in August 2000 to pursue a master's degree. Like many young Punjabis coming to America for education, I was focussed on studies, building a career and adjusting to a new country. I lived with cousins near the university and often walked between our apartment and campus, sometimes after dark. I never felt that my beard or turban made me unsafe or required an explanation.

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A year later, that changed almost overnight. We watched in horror as the US came under attack on September 11, 2001. But Sikh Americans experienced the tragedy in another way. As a visibly identifiable community, we found ourselves bracing for retaliation.

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Relatives advised us to avoid going out. Strangers began looking at us differently. Being called "Osama" or "terrorist" became disturbingly familiar for many Sikhs. In those uncertain days, some even wondered whether Sikh men should replace their turbans with caps or cut their hair to avoid becoming targets. Families were worried about their safety and their children. But another question also emerged: should fear force us to hide the very identity that had shaped our lives?

Four days after the attacks, Balbir Singh Sodhi was shot dead outside his gas station in Arizona. His killer was seeking revenge for 9/11 and saw Sodhi's beard and turban as the face of an enemy. For Sikhs in the US, his murder was a devastating warning. The dastaar that represented faith, dignity and responsibility could now make someone a target.

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Yet the phrase "mistaken identity" has always seemed inadequate. Sikhs should not have been attacked because they were not Muslim, but neither should Muslims, Arabs, South Asians or anyone else have been attacked. Hatred had not simply found the wrong victim. No innocent person should ever be held responsible for someone else's actions simply because of a shared or assumed religion, nationality or appearance.

There was another side to the Sikh story after 9/11. Dr Navinderdeep Singh Nijher, then a surgical resident in Brooklyn, volunteered at Ground Zero after completing an overnight hospital shift. He helped establish a triage centre and cared for injured firefighters amid the devastation. Yet later, he encountered hostility from someone who saw his beard and turban and treated him as though he belonged to those who had attacked America.

That contradiction captured the Sikh American experience of the moment: a turbaned Sikh doctor could serve the US amid the ruins of the World Trade Center, while the same turban could cause another person to question whether he belonged in the US.

But his response also reflected something familiar to Sikhs everywhere. The tradition of seva makes no distinction based on the religion, race or nationality. The same spirit travelled with the Sikh diaspora. Chardi kala teaches resilience and the ability to remain constructive even in adversity. The Sikh prayer concludes with sarbat da bhala, a wish for the well-being of all humanity.

That is why the Sikh response after 9/11 could not simply be, "You have mistaken us for someone else." Across the US, Sikhs opened gurdwaras to their neighbours, served langar, joined interfaith programmes and stood with other communities facing discrimination.

But 9/11 also forced Sikh Americans to recognise that the community needed lawyers, educators, policy advocates and institutions capable of responding to hate crimes, school bullying, workplace discrimination and challenges to religious freedom. Organisations such as the Sikh Coalition, SALDEF and UNITED SIKHS helped Sikhs engage with schools, employers, law enforcement, government and the media.

In many ways, 9/11 accelerated the development of a more organised Sikh American civic voice. After 9/11, my cousins, fellow Sikh students, local families and I began reaching out more deliberately. Through the Sikh Student Association at Wright State University and with support from university staff and community members, we participated in multicultural and interfaith programmes and organised exhibitions explaining Sikh history, beliefs and identity. We were not asking for special treatment. We were trying to create familiarity because people are less likely to fear neighbours they have met and understood.

I became a father in 2007. My son grew up with uncut hair, wearing a patka and kara. From kindergarten onwards, I spoke with his teachers and occasionally visited his classroom to explain why he looked different. The questions from young children were direct: Why was his hair tied on top of his head? How did we tie the patka? Why did he wear that bracelet? Those experiences taught me an important distinction. Unfamiliarity is not necessarily prejudice. Sometimes a question is simply the beginning of understanding.

Once, when my son's patka became loose in school, a teacher helped straighten and secure it. I have never forgotten it. She was telling a young Sikh child through her actions that his identity was not a problem to be managed. He belonged there exactly as he was. Some of those KG classmates later attended the same public school and still remembered what they had learned about his patka and kara. We often remember those who insult us. We should also remember those whose kindness makes us feel that we belong.

The 2012 massacre at the Sikh gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, reminded us that education and progress had not eliminated hatred. Once again, the Sikh response was service, interfaith solidarity, public engagement and a determination to be visible.

Twenty-five years after 9/11, Sikh Americans are more organised, civically engaged and willing to advocate for their rights while standing with others whose rights are threatened. The change is also visible in the next generation of Sikh Americans, who expect to maintain their visible Sikh identity in classrooms, pursue careers, participate in public life and belong fully without choosing between faith and country.

But the work remains unfinished. Progress cannot be measured simply by whether more Americans now recognise a Sikh turban. It must also be measured by whether a Sikh child can wear one to school without being called a terrorist; whether a professional can practise the faith without sacrificing a career; whether a family can enter a gurdwara without fear; and whether, during the next national crisis, Americans refuse to turn collective grief into collective blame.

For those of us who left Punjab and built our lives abroad, the past 25 years have taught us something else as well. The strength of Sikh identity did not come from hiding it when times became difficult. It came from living its values more visibly through service, education, advocacy and participation.

The concluding words of the Sikh Ardas, heard in gurdwaras in Punjab and across the diaspora, remain just as relevant: "Nanak Naam Chardi Kala, Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhala," a prayer for resilience and the well-being of all.

Sameep Singh Gumtala is engineer & Sikh community volunteer in Ohio, US