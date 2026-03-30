How oil shock has put economy under pressure

Before the Iran war began a month ago, we were importing crude oil at roughly $70 a barrel. Back then, each dollar cost Rs 91, so each barrel cost Rs 6,370. Since then, the average cost of our crude imports has risen to about $110, and the average USD-INR exchange rate has spiked to Rs 92.50. That works out to Rs 10,750 per barrel.

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Each barrel contains 159 litres of crude. This is refined to produce diesel, petrol, ATF, naphtha and other products. Petrol and diesel, together, account for 60% of the output of Indian refineries. Out of this, 70% is diesel and 30% petrol.

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Both petrol and diesel are lighter than crude. So, a barrel of crude can be theoretically converted into 170 litres of petrol and diesel. That means, the average input cost of crude to produce each litre of petrol used to be Rs 37 before the war. That has risen to nearly Rs 60 now. If you add other costs — refinery overheads, storage, distribution and marketing costs — then each litre of petrol cost Rs 43-44 to produce in February and it costs Rs 66-67 now.

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Back then, oil marketing companies (OMCs) were getting Rs 55 per litre for petrol and diesel. This gave them a margin of Rs 11-12 on each litre of fuel they produced. But, till a couple of days ago, the situation reversed — OMCs began losing Rs 11-12 per litre of petrol and diesel.

With crucial Assembly elections coming up, the government could not allow OMCs to raise prices. So, the Centre cut the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) by Rs 10 per litre on both petrol and diesel. Simultaneously, an export tax was levied on diesel and ATF to discourage refineries from diverting their output away from the domestic market.

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Now, OMC losses have dropped to Rs 1-2 per litre. Even if one assumes that Indian refineries are sourcing crude at less than what the petroleum ministry's estimates show — and this is very likely — they are, at best, breaking even.

What about the Centre? Estimates suggest that the net impact of the excise duty cuts and the export tax levy will cost the government Rs 5,500 crore every fortnight. Pump prices might be raised once West Bengal votes, but by then, the price of the Indian Basket of Crude Oil — the average price of what Indian refineries pay — might rise further. In that case, the Modi government will find it difficult to increase the SAED.

Some energy pundits believe that energy prices will stay at the current levels, even if the war ends. That is because the damage to key refineries in the Gulf will take years to fix. So, even if crude supplies return to normal, the international price of petrol and diesel will remain high.

This will have an important impact on the domestic price of petrol and diesel in India. Indian refineries are paid a 'trade parity price' (TPP) for petrol and diesel, which is based 80% on what it would cost to sell imported petrol in India, and 20% on what a refinery would earn if it exported all its fuel.

Note that this is significantly higher than the actual cost of producing petrol and diesel in India. For instance, the TPP for a litre of petrol currently is about Rs 80 while that of diesel is more than Rs 85. If refineries were allowed to charge this, they would make a decent profit, but that would mean petrol would cost Rs 108 in Delhi and diesel Rs 98 per litre. If the excise duties were to be restored, the price would rise to Rs 118 for petrol and Rs 108 for diesel.

Again, this too assumes that the rupee would stay at this level against the dollar. If our currency weakens further, then both the cost of crude and the trade parity price for petrol and diesel will rise further. That might force the government to not only give up on the SAED, but it might have to cut other cesses and taxes as well. If just the current rate of drop in oil tax revenues continues for all of 2026-27, then the Centre would lose Rs 1.3 lakh crore. That will cause a 4.6% shortfall in the Centre's net tax revenues. Some of it might be offset by higher dividends from oil PSUs, but the net impact would still be about 4%.

The Modi government will face another major dilemma. Every $10 increase in the price of crude adds 0.3 percentage points to retail inflation. Crude sustained at $110 would mean retail inflation going up by 1.2 percentage points. On the face of it, that should add to the Centre's GST earnings, but on the flip side, it could reduce direct tax collections as corporate profits and household incomes contract.

Already, corporate profit growth has slowed down significantly. The combined net profit of the top 500 companies that make up the NSE 500 index grew by just 4.3% in the third quarter of 2025-26, which is a sharp drop from the 14% growth in the first quarter. Even when adjusted for extraordinary income, net profit growth has dropped from 17.7% in the first quarter to 11.5% in the third.

Many brokerages and investment banks are expecting corporate earnings in India to contract by 10-15% if the Iran war disruptions continue. Indian companies will look to protect their margins by further cutting wage costs. White-collar workers could end up being the biggest losers and that, in turn, will cause middle-class consumption to contract.

It is a vicious cycle that would impact the revenues of consumer-facing companies. The only way to sustain economic growth would be for the Centre to spend more by increasing the fiscal deficit. Increased government borrowing could push up interest rates and further impact investments and consumption. This is probably the worst economic crisis that PM Modi has faced so far. Only a quick end to the war can normalise the situation.