How to unfurl the Tiranga

THE centre of gravity this weekend is shifting to Jamnagar, the Kathiawari town in coastal Gujarat, which also boasts of the largest oil refinery in the world. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is travelling there to applaud its owner, Mukesh Ambani’s decision to dial down Russian imports and instead invest $300 billion into building a refinery in Texas.

Rubio is also skipping Delhi. This means he won’t meet Prime Minister Modi, the first time a US leader has done so in recent memory. Instead, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is flying down to Mumbai today, where Rubio is stopping over, en route to Jamnagar.

Advertisement

So what does this have to do with the ongoing people’s protests in Delhi, where the police continue to brutally pick up pro-democracy activists and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), all of whose leaders they have detained this week?

Advertisement

Part of the answer lies in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s social media timeline. To the news that Rubio is not travelling to Delhi, Gandhi wrote scathingly on X, “Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai.”

It’s not clear whether any further movement on the Indo-US trade deal will be announced when Jaishankar meets Rubio. Certainly, the stakes are high for the Modi government — it must shift the headlines away from the continuing protests rocking the capital, if it wants to retain control of the narrative. For the first time in 12 years, the INDIA bloc’s attack has been hitting its mark, no doubt amplified by the spirited protests of CJP supporters, Neha Bora and her CPI-ML cadres as well as students still showing up from all parts of the country.

Advertisement

Certainly, the young, female JNU student’s ardent articulation of her politics has so completely caught the imagination of India’s Instagram-obsessed audience that memes and games — one of them called “Bhaag, Neha, Bhaag,” in which the player accumulates “democracy points” as it attempts to circumvent obstacles laid out by Delhi Police — are all the rage.

Still, the air is thick with contradictions. The world’s largest democracy has refused to allow a 'Tiranga rally’ to be held in Connaught Place in the heart of Delhi — all the CJP top leadership has been detained. In Mumbai, where Jaishankar is meeting Rubio, the Bollywood actor Imran Khan, a US citizen with an OCI card, has been told to return home because he participated in a CJP rally. And when Ambani hosts Rubio this weekend in Jamnagar, everyone in the room will think but not speak about a certain Elon Musk, a close confidant of Donald Trump, who has openly and repeatedly come out against Ambani.

In this season of the celebration of good over evil, as the goddess Durga descends upon the land this week and declares the end of Mahishasura (ya devi sarvabhuteshu budhirupen sansthita), it’s not clear who’s winning the good fight, nor who the good or bad people are. Just that the world is closing in.

Is the person who wants to unfurl the Tricolour, for example, a good or not-so-good person? Unfurling the national flag, after all, should be classified as a good thing. But Delhi Police have just declared both Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place out of bounds, as neither are designated protest sites; Ramlila Maidan is, but it has been booked out for the rest of this year, save three days, and moreover, rental costs are Rs 1.21 lakh a day.

And so, the moral dilemma is upon us. To be or not to be anti-national is no longer the question. The question is, is there a higher calling than Delhi Police?

From all accounts, Rahul Gandhi has decided the Congress will cede space to political outfits like the CJP to carry out their own protests as well as get all the INDIA bloc parties onto the same platform so they protest together — he has been personally calling the top leaders to ensure they show up. The idea is to showcase a united Opposition, despite its many differences, on the resignation of the CEC; to manifest the INDIA bloc’s determination to keep the political temperature hot, so that it feeds into Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand in early 2027. A second mass protest by the INDIA bloc is being planned for November 1.

For Rahul, this is a make-or-break political moment. Under his leadership, the Congress has only won one state out of eight, Kerala, since the 2024 general election; the results of the coming Assembly polls will surely be a referendum on his leadership. He realises he needs the fire that comes naturally to Neha Bora and young CJP student leaders — he wants them to be part of the large Congress umbrella. In this “Shivji ki baraat,” say Congress leaders, all are welcome.

For the same reasons, the stakes are high for the Modi juggernaut. It cannot let Neha Bora or CJP leaders or INDIA bloc, separately or together, take centre stage again. The BJP believes that Neha’s immature statement on Bangladeshi protesters this week, “showing India the way” towards regime change, must be exposed. The government realises it needs to break the backbone of these serial protests if it wants to reshape public perception.

That’s why Jaishankar’s meetings with Rubio — and Rubio’s with Mukesh Ambani — are significant. Certainly, the government hopes that oil diplomacy will help stabilise the roller-coaster India-US relationship and give it a win or two to showcase at home. Back in March, within a week of the start of the US-Iran war, when the US gave India a one-month waiver for importing oil, Ambani’s Reliance Industries bought 6 million barrels.

Today, on October 17, as Trump’s Russia Act, sanctioning companies and countries like India which import Russian oil, kicks in, Reliance’s Russian imports are down to zero; instead, it is importing oil from Venezuela, an industry now controlled by the Americans. Back in the US, as mid-term elections approach, the price of diesel is hitting sky high. Notwithstanding Musk, Ambani has certainly earned leverage in Washington DC.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar has just emerged from telling Bloomberg that India is “not a middle power,” but “a power in the middle” of a new world order being redrawn. The former JNU student well understands that unless his own government compassionately deals with the turbulence at home, it will never be able to showcase its strength abroad as a power to reckon with.