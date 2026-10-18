ICYMI The Tribune Opinion: No Jantar Mantar, no Central Park – when restrictions become fundamental, rights a favour

The government thwarted attempts of the CJP and several other groups of protesters and activists from holding a big ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ rally at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi, with the CJP's top leadership being detained ahead of the rally. The stakes are high for the Modi government. It must shift headlines away from the continuing protests rocking the capital if it wants to retain control of the narrative, writes Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra in her weekly column, The Great Game , titled How to unfurl the Tiranga. Is the person who wants to unfurl the Tricolour, for example, a good or not-so-good person? The moral dilemma is upon us. To be or not to be anti-national is no longer the question, she writes.

A right to protest at a place you cannot reach is a right on paper. It resembles a ticket to a theatre whose doors are locked, writes Supreme Court senior advocate Sanjay Hegde in his Edit article A democracy needs its kopagriha. Drawing an analogy with Valmiki’s kopagriha in the Ramayana where Kaikeyi expressed her anger to Raja Dashratha against making Lord Rama the king, Delhi has its own kopagriha; it is called Jantar Mantar, he writes. The designated place stays open. The road to it shuts. When a commissioner shuts a dozen metro stations to stop a few hundred people, he inverts that order. He treats the restriction as fundamental and the right as a favour, he writes.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting India from October 18–22 to discuss India–US relations, trade, regional security and energy cooperation, with Gujarat’s Jamnagar and Mumbai in his itinerary, giving New Delhi a miss. Given the turbulence and setbacks in Indo-US ties, Delhi needs to make an objective and prudent assessment about the way ahead, writes C Uday Bhaskar, Director, Society for Policy Studies in his Edit article India must stay engaged with the US. The critical policy approach for India is to revisit the central assumption that has guided the bilateral relationship since 2005: India and the US have corresponding security objectives vis-a-vis China, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. That assumption is no longer valid, he writes. India describes itself as a “resident power” in the Indo-Pacific, seeking freedom of strategic action without a bloc mentality. The US increasingly wants bloc discipline when this suits it and flexibility when it deals with Beijing. Rubio’s visit is more than a review — it will be a reality check on the trajectory of the troubled India-US relationship, he avers.

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Meanwhile, China has responded strongly to India’s move to standardise the names of 28 places in Ladakh. It’s an irony that Beijing has opposed India’s move, while it has been doing this long before India resorted to a tit-for-tat exercise. As per China’s playbook, what it does is right; when others do the same thing, they are wrong, writes former Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale in his Edit article Chinese duplicity to the fore. Rather than flexing its muscles and attempting to exhibit its comprehensive national power, China should adopt a practical, solution-finding approach, laying the foundation for a more straightforward, direct and simpler relationship between the two neighbours, he writes.

On another front involving China, Afghanistan’s de facto authorities inaugurated a 121-km unpaved transit route connecting Badakhshan with China’s Xinjiang bypassing Pakistan. Efforts to promote Pak-proof gateway via Wakhan Corridor is beset by Beijing’s security concerns, writes former Ambassador to Afghanistan Jayant Prasad in his Edit article Afghan route to China faces hurdles. By preventing overland transit for Afghan third-country goods, Pakistan thwarted Afghan aspirations. That explains why Afghanistan is keen to promote the alternative Pakistan-proof transit routes through the Chabahar Port and the Wakhan Corridor.

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The Nobel prizes have acquired an iconic status that is seen as universal. While the judgments in the other five are regarded as largely objective, literature, in contrast, is mostly subjective, writes former director, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Peter Ronald deSouza in his Edit article A Nobel that’s not so universal. The selection of Anne Carson, from Canada and Iceland, for the Nobel prize in Literature has elicited widespread applause but also produced some lingering doubts. The larger question is about the epistemic asymmetry between the Global North and Global South. The intentions of the Nobel committee members may be sincere, but the ecosystem within which they make their selection is framed by a bias, he writes. The North’s way of seeing becomes the universal way of seeing, he feels.