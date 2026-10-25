ICYMI #TheTribuneOpinion: Punjab must reinvent itself as agri-industrial state

Punjab's financial distress has put future generations at risk because of the choices made by its rulers for short-term electoral gains. Punjab must stop seeing itself as an agricultural state that needs industry and, instead, reinvent itself as an advanced agri-industrial state where its farms feed its factories, writes Lok Sabha MP and former I&B Minister Manish Tewari in his Edit article Why GenZ won’t forgive Punjab’s polity. Punjab needs a multi-partisan fiscal consensus, a 1991 moment, to commit to a medium-term expenditure framework for reducing the revenue deficit and raising the capital expenditure share from below 5 per cent to at least 10-20 per cent of the total spending within the next five years, he writes.

Through decades, the decline in agriculture has been largely overlooked. Every expert committee since 1986 has said the same thing: Get out of paddy, writes Surjit S Bhalla, chairperson, Technical Expert Group, Household Income Survey of India, in his article Don’t cry for me, Punjab. Nobody listens, because the bargain suits everyone in control – the Centre, the state government, the farmer. Every party offers Punjab’s voters the same menu: more subsidies, more procurement, no industry. AAP did not come to clean up the mess; it added free power for households to free power for farms. So in 2027, Punjab should vote for growth, not handouts, while it can still afford the choice, he warns.

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Meanwhile, North India’s high-pollution season has begun. Monitoring of stubble burning requires hybrid approach that combines data from multiple platforms, write Sneha Maria Ignatious and Mohammad Rafiuddin from Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), in their Edit article Plug gaps in counting of farm fires. Accurate data tells governments where farmers need additional support. India should build its own environmental monitoring constellation in the long run, they write. Stubble-burning is no longer just North India’s problem. As the practice spreads across India, so does the cost of measuring it inadequately. Mitigating it effectively from Punjab to Telangana, requires timely, accurate measurement and the right eyes in the sky, they aver.

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Against the backdrop of the book vandalism in Bengal, the space for political and ideological differences appears to be shrinking. The problem is not with Bengal or Bengalis, but that the idea of being different in India today, of swimming against the tide, is slowly fading, writes Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra in her weekly column The Great Game (The politics of fire and fury). The art of the repartee, of skewering your opponent with a knife tipped with satire, not rage, has more or less disappeared. That’s why the Delhi street protests at least in parts, have been a refreshing change. The students have understood the age-old dictum: When your opponent is far stronger than you, make fun of him.

Elon Musk’s satellite Internet plans in India have hit a roadblock for now, with the tech billionaire alleging that influential business groups, like Reliance, are trying to protect their market positions. However, the reasons lie in the technology and the mandatory regulatory process, not in Musk’s temperament, writes Subimal Bhattacharjee, former Country Head, General Dynamics, in his Edit article All about who controls the switch. A region can be lit up, throttled or switched off by an engineer thousands of kilometres away, and the host government may learn of it afterwards. Amid Musk’s barbs, India is entitled to take its own time on Starlink approval, he writes.

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Meanwhile, the H-1B visa issue fades after the US elections, only to resurface during the next campaign season, as it serves a convenient political purpose. The Indian government should stop pretending that domestic conditions are so good that Indians won’t seek work in America even through the ‘donkey route’, writes strategic analyst KP Nayar in his Edit article India must regain leverage in Washington. India should urgently rebuild the coalitions in the US that defended the H-1B programme and speedier green cards for talented immigrants during the governments led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

A South African jurist of Indian Tamil origin, Navanethem “Navi” Pillay won the Nobel Peace Prize this year. Because a UN commission of Inquiry on the occupied Palestinian territory headed by Pillay held Israel responsible for committing genocide in Gaza. Israel has condemned the Nobel to Pillay, while PM Modi or his government hasn’t responded to the conferment at all, signalling how much Indian foreign policy is influenced by major powers. By breaking the silence on Pillay, India has a chance to demonstrate that it remains, in Modi’s own words, inspired by the courage and moral force of Gandhi and Mandela, writes independent journalist Nirupama Subramanian in her Edit piece The deafening silence on Pillay’s Nobel. It is a golden opportunity for India to regain, borrowing Netanyahu’s words, its lost moral compass, she writes.

The recent conflict within Tata Sons is a pointer to the urgent need to reform corporate laws. Corporations sit largely outside and above the general laws of the land where they operate. Can corporations be trusted to regulate themselves? asks former Planning Commission member Arun Maira in his Op-Ed article Reform of corporate laws is overdue. The restoration of “Tata values” requires assertion of an established principle that, within a corporation, the views of the majority shareholder (Tata Trusts) must prevail over the views of Tata Sons’ professional managers. Another major reform required nationally and globally is to make business corporations and their boards also accountable to societal stakeholders, not only to their investors and stock market regulators, he writes.