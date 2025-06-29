ICYMI TheTribuneOpinion: Reflections on the Emergency, Iran-Israel war and New York mayoral poll

As the nation marks 50 years of the imposition of the Emergency, The Tribune's Edit and Op-ed articles take a look back at that dark chapter of our democracy. Indira Gandhi chose the path of political expediency rather than what was ethically and morally right, writes former JNU professor Gurpreet Mahajan in her Edit piece, ‘50 years after Emergency, our democracy still fragile’. What history has shown us is that democracy stays on track only when governments take note of the concerns raised by the Opposition, she writes.