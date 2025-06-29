DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Comment / #ICYMI TheTribuneOpinion: Reflections on the Emergency, Iran-Israel war and New York mayoral poll
PREMIUM

#ICYMI TheTribuneOpinion: Reflections on the Emergency, Iran-Israel war and New York mayoral poll

As India marks 50 years of the Emergency, The Tribune revisits the dark era and takes stock of the lessons learnt
article_Author
Chandni S Chandel
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:36 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US Marines stand guard as demonstrators protest against the United States joining with Israel in attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, at a federal building in Los Angeles, California, US. REUTERS

As the nation marks 50 years of the imposition of the Emergency, The Tribune's Edit and Op-ed articles take a look back at that dark chapter of our democracy. Indira Gandhi chose the path of political expediency rather than what was ethically and morally right, writes former JNU professor Gurpreet Mahajan in her Edit piece, ‘50 years after Emergency, our democracy still fragile’. What history has shown us is that democracy stays on track only when governments take note of the concerns raised by the Opposition, she writes.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

Take your experience further with Premium access.

Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits

Combo
Yearly
Monthly

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts