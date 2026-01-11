ICYMI #TheTribuneOpinion: Trump’s unprecedented military action in Venezuela and the 500% tariff Bill

India is once again in the crosshairs of a proposed US law that could impose 500 per cent tariff on countries buying Russian oil. Delhi’s relations with the US, its most powerful partner, have hit a dangerous new low, writes Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra in her weekly column The Great Game India in a worrisome foreign policy spot. So, what went wrong? First, Trump’s ego — he believes the world must permanently kowtow in his direction. Second, it is increasingly clear that India is not relevant to Trump’s world view. Third, Trump doesn’t care that India, an old friend, ally and rising regional power, is upset, she avers.

As the world welcomed the new year with new resolutions, Donald Trump was finalising something else. On January 3, the US took coercive military action against Venezuela and took the President of the Latin American country, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife captive, transporting them to the US. Many nations are judging the Maduro case less by who was removed than by how the removal was undertaken, says India’s former permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin in his Edit piece When rules are bent, the world splits.

India has no interest in defending the Venezuelan President, but it has every reason to resist a precedent that weakens sovereignty as a general norm. Once such actions are normalised, they stop being news and start becoming a tool. Precedent outlives the target, he writes. New Delhi’s calibrated language reflects a balancing act: registering concern without gratuitously alienating Washington, avoiding entanglement in someone else’s script and protecting wider interests in a volatile world, he says.

However, India should find its voice to condemn Trump’s illegal takeover of a sovereign nation, writes independent journalist Nirupama Subramanian in her Edit piece In Venezuela, an invasion for oil. Maduro may or may not be the drug boss that Trump alleges he is. But what is relevant is that the indictment does not make the case that Maduro was planning a military attack on the US, she writes. Russian President Vladimir Putin must be smiling in the Kremlin at the irony — the would-be architect of peace between Russia and Ukraine, a self-nominated and vocal aspirant to the Nobel Peace Prize, who also counts Putin as a friend, has carried out his own invasion of a neighbour, she writes.

In another related article, C Uday Bhaskar, Director, Society for Policy Studies, writes in his Edit piece Trump sets a perilous precedent that US action is being interpreted as the first step to implement the new Donroe doctrine unveiled by President Trump that builds on the 1823 Monroe doctrine, which established distinct "spheres of influence" for the Americas and Europe. Rumblings of dissent were evident at the UNSC’s January 5 meeting which was especially called to discuss the issue, but UN Secretary-General António Guterres was absent. However, US allies such as France and Denmark have admitted that Operation Absolute Resolve undermined the principles of international order.

Back home, the SC refused bail to Delhi riots conspiracy case accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam and granted bail to five other co-accused. The judgment matters far beyond the fate of the two main accused, it speaks of what kind of dissent Indian democracy is prepared to tolerate, and at what cost, says senior SC lawyer Sanjay Hegde in his article The Court chose caution over courage. Umar and Sharjeel are described as central figures, ideological drivers and conceptualisers of protest strategy. But dissent is not an ornamental feature of democracy. It is its safety valve. When dissent is reimagined as conspiracy, that valve is sealed shut, he avers.

The Indore contaminated water tragedy took over 17 precious lives with hospitals overwhelmed by patients suffering from acute diarrhoea, vomiting and fever. What happened in Indore is not an isolated aberration. It is a reminder of a systemic vulnerability that exists across urban and semi-urban India. Contamination is often invisible, colourless, odourless and tasteless, until illness spreads rapidly through communities. We need more technologies like the new 'air-to-water' technology that extracts moisture naturally present in the air and converts it into potable water. The Indore tragedy should compel us to move beyond reactive responses towards preventive action, says TERI’s SK Sarkar & Maithri Aquatech’s Capt KK Sharma (retd) in their Op-Ed article Rethinking water safety beyond Indore tragedy.

Speaking of Punjab, the state does not need a few large investors; it needs thousands of small entrepreneurs rooted in its districts, to help it come out of its economic mess. Modest rebates or incentives for local sourcing would encourage companies to establish distribution hubs, warehouses and offices in Punjab. The real capital of Punjab lies in its districts, writes author and publisher Harish Jain in his Op-Ed article Punjab’s economy is leaking from within. The village can no longer be treated solely as an agricultural unit. It must also become a manufacturing and processing unit. Punjab’s entrepreneurial skill has always compensated for the lack of raw material. Yet, it remains underexploited, he thinks.