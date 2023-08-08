Imran’s arrest adds fuel to the fire in Pak

C Uday Bhaskar

Director, Society for Policy Studies

THE arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 5 after he was convicted and sentenced in a case of financial impropriety is part of a familiar pattern that both he and some of his predecessors have experienced in recent decades — the heavy hand of the state swooping down on a former PM — with little or no attempt to go through the ‘due process’ as mandated by the law.

Imran’s arrest is the tip of the murky iceberg of tangled multi-domain challenges that a caretaker government in Islamabad will have to address.

The charismatic cricketer-turned-politician was earlier arrested on May 9. While the arrest was declared ‘illegal’ by the Pakistan Supreme Court and Imran was released, it triggered violent protests resulting in 10 deaths and considerable damage to public property.

This time, Imran’s arrest has not yet elicited the same degree of street support, even as his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has petitioned the Islamabad High Court to shift him from the Attock jail in Punjab province to Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala prison. The blighted déjà vu about Imran’s arrest stems from the fact that his predecessors who were similarly subjected to draconian intimidation include former Prime Ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto. And at one remove, the fate that befell Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who was sent to the gallows in 1979, is a stark reminder of the extreme punishment that can be awarded by the Pakistani state to its own top leaders, as and when their political fortunes plummet.

This downfall translates as falling out of favour with the Pakistan army, whose General Headquarters (GHQ) is in Rawalpindi. Given that Pakistan has had the army in the driver’s seat either directly (Gen Ayub Khan served as the President from 1958 to 1969) or indirectly, major political leaders have been propped up by the men in uniform and ousted by the jackboot when they outlived their utility or showed too much spine.

The unkind quip in Pakistan is that Islamabad has to always stay in the good books of Rawalpindi — or in other words, it is the army that decides how much democracy the legislators can exercise. Clearly, Imran, who bit the (army’s) hand that put him in the PM’s chair, has been found to be inconvenient and both his meteoric rise to the highest elected office in Pakistan (August 2018) and his ignoble fall are illustrative of this abiding trend.

The PTI, formed in 1996 by Imran, was once a rank outsider in domestic politics, but over the last decade emerged as a determined rival to the established parties. Claiming the moral high ground, it accused the older leaders of corruption and promised a clean government, if elected.

Nawaz Sharif, who was sworn in for the third time as PM in June 2013, has never been able to complete a full term and was removed each time when the GHQ, Rawalpindi, decided that he no longer served the interests of the deep state. The last such forced exit for him was in July 2017 after he became the PTI’s target.

Thus, in the run-up to the elevation of Imran as Prime Minister, the army played a major role; Nawaz Sharif was charged with various transgressions and imprisoned before he was able to leave the country in a humiliating manner. His brother, Shehbaz Sharif, is the current PM and the received wisdom is that the elder Sharif will soon be back in the country to lead his party, the PML(N), to power whenever the elections are held.

Imran’s arrest will add to the many challenges that Pakistan is grappling with: political, economic and security-related — each domain shaping and compounding the others. PM Shehbaz Sharif announced last week that the National Assembly would be dissolved on August 9, three days before the current legislature completes its five-year term and hands over the reins to a caretaker government. Critics say that Imran’s arrest was planned to prevent the popular PTI leader from contesting elections and that the two major political parties led by the Sharif and Bhutto-Zardari clans are in cahoots with Rawalpindi on this issue.

To add to the political churn, the Shehbaz Sharif government has approved the outcome of the first-ever digitally enabled national population census, thereby leading to speculation that the elections, due in October/November, would be postponed.

The prevailing economic-fiscal status of Pakistan is very bleak and PM Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that when seeking donor support, he is often met with disdain by his hosts. He added, “Today, we have to decide whether to live uprightly or by begging.” In a rare display of candour, he also noted: “India has progressed ahead but we have been left behind due to our own faults.”

These faults are deeply entrenched in the Pakistani DNA and have their roots in the stifling of normative political processes that most post-colonial states have adopted to transition to effective civilian governance. Regrettably, the Pakistan army, using Kashmir as a perennial bogey, has consolidated and accorded unto itself most of the substantive levers of state power and economic primacy. To their credit, sections of Pakistani civil society have warned their nation of the corrosive cost of allowing the army such a dominant profile, but in vain.

This malignancy was compounded during Gen Zia-ul-Haq’s rule, which marked the beginning of the steady Islamisation of the state and society. Regional geopolitical developments during the Cold War — such as the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan — had global consequences and all these factors exacerbated the security challenge for Pakistan. The recent terror attack in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, which caused the death of over 60 people and was claimed to be the handiwork of the Islamic State (Khorasan), is tragic testimony to the fragile internal security situation.

With the Pakistani rupee hovering at just below Rs 282 to the US dollar, the fiscal options are drying up. In summary, Imran’s arrest is the tip of the murky iceberg of complex and tangled multi-domain challenges that a caretaker government in Islamabad will have to address. And as always, Rawalpindi will determine the fortunes of the beleaguered people.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan