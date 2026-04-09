In Kerala, it’s a battle between performance and perception

Kerala’s voters, who are casting their ballot in the Assembly elections on Thursday (April 9), are playing a key part in an electoral narrative that has a normal text and a deeper subtext. The text is plain and simple: the Left wants to rule the state for another five years. But the subtext is even more significant, if not historic: if it does not return to power, the last bastion of the Left in India would be under threat.

Advertisement

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is going all out to ensure that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) does not retain power. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been gaining in strength in Kerala over the past few years, is knocking on the doors of the state secretariat. The Left is pitted against a combination of powerful communities rallied behind the UDF and the increasing number of mostly Hindu voters who have moved over to the BJP. No wonder, therefore, that this is an election that commentators have described as “existential” for the Left in the country.

Advertisement

The Left, having held the reins of government for the past decade, is perhaps justified in positioning itself as the true agent of development and social welfare. The post-2016 LDF governments, under the leadership of CPI(M) Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan, have delivered on numerous promises despite straitened finances and a hostile Central dispensation. In 2016, the LDF rode to power on a tagline, which was in itself a masterpiece in political branding: “Left will come, and all will be well.”

Advertisement

The safety net provided during those turbulent years emboldened them to coin the 2021 tagline “LDF for sure”. The public response was massive: the LDF got 99 seats in the 140-member Assembly.

The LDF’s 2026 pitch is even more assertive: “Who else but the LDF?” It is an audacious question that projects inevitability and stability. The Opposition has, however, turned it on its head, terming it a sign of arrogance of incumbency. This is a perception that the UDF has been working overtime to cultivate -- and with some success. The UDF was battered in 2016 by the solar scam and bar licensing bribery allegations, and in 2021, it was left by the wayside due to the “Good Samaritan” image of the Vijayan government. Today, however, it is in a significantly stronger position. Bolstered by a decisive victory in the December 2025 local body elections, the UDF has pivoted from mere “protest” to a “promise” model.

Advertisement

Organisationally, both the CPI(M) and the Congress face internal hurdles. For the first time, the CPI(M) is faced with open dissidence by senior party leaders. Moreover, all the talk about a clandestine deal between the CPI(M) and the BJP to keep the Congress out of power has resulted in a consolidation of Muslim votes for the UDF. For the Congress, a blistering leadership tussle remains the primary headache, with at least two major claimants for the Chief Minister’s post: Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan and his predecessor and former minister Ramesh Chennithala. However, the momentum from the December 2025 local polls, in which the UDF forged ahead, gives it much room for hope. History suggests that a UDF sweep in local polls often signals a statewide wave.

The BJP-led NDA is attempting to become a disruptive third pole. Its strategy involves weaning Hindu voters away from both the Congress and the CPI(M) by leveraging issues such as the Sabarimala gold theft, while promising “Viksit Keralam” tied to Central largesse. It succeeded in making inroads into the Christian denominations, but that success has seemingly evaporated following the now-shelved FCRA (Amendment) Bill — a development that favours the UDF.

Ultimately, what will triumph in Kerala: performance, perception or promise? The LDF points to tangible infrastructure — wider roads, smarter schools and successful welfare initiatives as its trump cards. The UDF counters it with the high cost of LDF governance — mounting debt, a consultancy raj allegedly benefiting the CM’s family and a perception of partisan administration.

If the election outcome is going to be based solely on macro-performance, the LDF might glide into a third term. However, Kerala elections are often won on micro-emotions and the UDF has captured a palpable mood for change. The question then is whether the welfare and development narrative of the Left can overcome the battle of perception and promises that the Congress and the BJP have waged over the past few weeks.

The writer, based in Kerala, is a contributor to The Tribune