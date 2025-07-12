Inclusive approach a must to study inequality in India

A World Bank report has claimed a drastic reduction in the state of inequality in India between 2011 and 2022. While it is a valuable tool for aligning India’s metrics with global targets, the report predominantly emphasises administrative progress in aggregated outcomes, missing ground-level disparities in access, affordability and inclusion.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) also recently released the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) National Indicator Framework Progress Report 2025.

There are serious issues with the larger interpretation of the WB assessment where consumption-based inequality is mapped with income-inequality scales across countries, which is like comparing apples with oranges. But, instead of diving deeper into the methodological nuances of the study’s concerns, the nature of one’s understanding of India’s worsening (not improving) inequality itself merits a deeper, more multidimensional meaning.

This is where our Access (In)Equality Index (AEI) 2025, developed earlier by the Centre for New Economic Studies (CNES), serves as a critical complement to the ongoing debate.

Drawing largely from the same official data sources, AEI reorganises indicators through a disaggregated, intersectional lens grounded in the 4A framework: Availability, Affordability, Approachability and Appropriateness.

While the SDG-NIF shows promising gains like piped water supply up from 21% to 80%, clean cooking fuel coverage reportedly above 99% and over 97% schools with girls’ toilets, AEI scores reveal glaring disparities.

Goa tops the Basic Amenities pillar (0.97), while states like Jharkhand (0.31), Bihar (0.38), and Odisha (0.39) trail behind. Despite national averages showing gains, large segments of rural, tribal and low-income households continue to face daily access hurdles.

Despite claims of 100% toilet access in some states, the AEI study finds usage gaps, poor infrastructure, and accessibility issues for persons with disabilities. Even with increasing pucca housing, over half of Indian states have fewer than 75% of households in secure dwellings.

Additionally, SDG data shows improving neonatal mortality and institutional births markers of national progress. But, disaggregated data from our AEI work points to stark inequalities. While states like Tamil Nadu and Goa report over 90% antenatal care coverage, Nagaland languishes at 20.7%.

SDG data on labour force participation and banking expansion projects a picture of inclusive growth. But again, the question isn’t just availability of work, its usability and reach for those who need it the most. AEI scores show states like Andhra Pradesh (0.70) and Goa (0.60) performing well, while Bihar (0.18), Assam, and Manipur (0.21) rank among the lowest in performance.

The fact that all five southern states lead in socio-economic security while many North-Northeastern states lag here, points to structural inequalities and uneven regional policy attention. On financial access, half the states have ATM coverage below 25%, with Bihar at just 10.7%.

AEI data also shows stark contrasts in access to education. Dropouts exceed 20% in Odisha, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya. Internet access remains highly unequal only Kerala and Gujarat cross 60% school-level connectivity. Many states have less than 50% of schools with functional computers.

While both the SDG-NIF and AEI assess development, they differ in approach, scope and reasoning. SDG-NIF adopts a top-down, outcome-driven model based on aggregate infrastructure data, often overlooking service functionality and equity. In contrast, AEI offers a bottom-up, access-focused lens using disaggregated data.

By highlighting experienced inequality, AEI addresses key gaps in both the SDG framework and the World Bank’s own narrow consumption and income-focused methodology. What is needed is a more nuanced, just, and inclusive understanding of India’s inequality for developmental capabilities to be enhanced for all and not just a few.

Deepanshu Mohan is Professor and Dean, OP Jindal Global University.