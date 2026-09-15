India must build, not just trade

THE meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit was a meeting of unequals.

India's Ambassador to China startled India's National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) in 2013. He warned that India was becoming a colony of China. India-China trade was less than $1 billion in 1990-91, with India's exports to China exceeding imports. By 2011-12, bilateral had reached $76 billion. The Ambassador pointed out that the pattern of India-China trade was typical of trade between an economic power and its colonies. China was supplying capital goods and industrial inputs that India needed for its own infrastructure and industries while Indian exports were primary products — ores, minerals and cotton.

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Whereas in 1990-91, India had exported more manufactured goods to China, by 2013, China had become the 'factory of the world'. Since 1991, China's manufacturing sector has become eight times larger than India's, and its high value products sector 50 times larger.

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The NSAB, composed of retired diplomats and Army generals and experts in international relations strategy, was concerned that India's dependence on the import of Chinese capital goods, especially for telecom, power equipment and electronic hardware, had become economic and national security issues. The NSAB wanted to know from the Planning Commission why India's industrial policy had failed after 1991 and whether India had an industrial policy.

The truth is India did not have an industrial policy because the liberal market reforms, imposed on India by the IMF, from which India needed an emergency loan, required that India open its borders to trade and abandon its industrial policy.

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The theory was that when countries traded freely, a rising tide of global growth would lift all boats. Indeed, India's GDP began to grow faster; but so did China's. India became the fastest-growing 'free-market democracy' in the world by 2009. The 'free markets and democracy' qualifiers were needed as China's economy was growing much faster.

India and China's growth strategies diverged sharply from 1991. The consequences of the choices India's policymakers made have become apparent now. Along with its faster economic growth, China built its industrial capabilities and is now the world's pre-eminent economic power alongside the US. India must depend on both the US and China for its growth — on China for industrial inputs and on the US for access to India's software exports and for permissions to use US technologies for India's own industries.

1991 was supposed to be the 'end of history' of ideological conflict, with socialism confined to the 'dustbin of history', in the words of some US-based commentators.

How did China escape the big bang of economic reforms that the IMF and World Bank and US-schooled economists had rolled out across the world after the collapse of the Soviet Union? Isabella M Weber gives an answer in her book, 'How China Escaped Shock Therapy: The Market Reform Debate.' She says: “The famous Harvard development economist Dani Rodrik represents the economics profession more broadly when he answers his own question of whether ‘anyone can name the Western economists or the piece for research that played an instrumental role in China's reforms’ by claiming that ‘economic research, at least as conventionally understood’, did not play a significant role.”

Since the 1990s, whichever government has ruled, the UPA or the NDA, India's economic policies have been guided by economists wedded to US capitalist ideologies. The Planning Commission became NITI Aayog. It was old wine in new bottles. The same Washington economics has ruled.

The 1991 shift derailed India's economic policies to favour importers and traders over the domestic industry. Soon after, India signed up for the World Trade Organisation's General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) in 1995. China followed only in 2001. India was also a founding signatory to the Information Technology Agreement (ITA) in 1996, whereby the signatories agreed to eliminate customs duties on a wide range of IT products (computers, telecom equipment, etc). This suited India's emerging IT software industry because it could import Western hardware (later Chinese) with zero duty, but harmed India's own smaller domestic producers. China joined the ITA later, in 2001, but continued to build its hardware industries.

Despite India integrating with the WTO global trade regime faster than China and despite China remaining on its course of socialism rather than liberal capitalism, China attracted much more FDI than India after 1991. In 2000, FDI in China was $41 billion, whereas it was only $4 billion in India. India has become more attractive for FDI now with its ease-of-doing business policies. Nevertheless, China continues to attract more FDI: $116 billion in China vis-à-vis $28 billion in India in 2024.

The important difference is what the FDI was doing. China's FDI was heavily integrated into manufacturing and exports. India's FDI, by contrast, developed much more strongly in IT services, call centres and business back-office operations. China used FDI as an instrument of industrialisation. India used FDI increasingly as an instrument of services and market development. Multinational companies came to China to make things: electronics, machinery, automobiles, etc. This enabled China to emerge as a centre for hardware design and manufacturing and to develop new products and progressively patent and own the technology.

Deng Xiaoping said China's economic reformers must “cross the stream by feeling the stones under their feet.” Economic policies must be grounded in local realities rather than in economists' numbers. India's economists have not yet grounded their statistics of GDP growth in the realities of the lives of Indian citizens. They do not care about India's GDP numbers: they want better jobs and growth in their incomes and social security.

China's policymakers have been much faster learners than India's so far. India cannot trade its way to greatness. Industrial policy must direct India's trade policy. Building indigenous industrial capabilities is much harder than reducing barriers to trade. India will neither be fully developed ('viksit') nor become geopolitically secure, whatever its GDP may be in 2047, until it implements a sound industrial policy courageously to build its own industrial enterprises, capable of controlling their own technological development, and which will provide opportunities for Indian citizens to work, earn and learn in them and with them.