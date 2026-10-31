India must never forget scars of 1984

Alittle after nine on the morning of October 31, 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated in the garden of her residence on Safdarjung Road by two of her bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh. By the evening, the news had been turned into a verdict against an entire community. In the resettlement colonies of Delhi, men gathered with kerosene, iron rods and lists of the houses where Sikh families lived. Nothing that followed in the next three days was spontaneous in the way the word “riots” suggests. The mobs knew exactly where to go.

In Trilokpuri, Sultanpuri and Mangolpuri, men were dragged into the lanes and burned alive. Women were raped. Children watched their fathers die and then went hungry in relief camps. Trains arriving in and around the capital were stopped, and passengers wearing turbans were pulled out and killed. The Army was not deployed in time, and police personnel stood aside or lent a hand to the mob in many localities. Within weeks the new Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, said during a rally that when a big tree falls, the earth shakes. It was as if he had already reconciled himself with the tragedy.

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The official count was 2,733 dead in Delhi and 3,325 across the country. Citizens’ lists put the Delhi toll alone at 3,870. When about 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas-led attacks in October 2023, the world turned its attention to the tragedy at once.

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The serious question to ask is: Why has the killing of more than twice that number, inside India, by Indian mobs under the eyes of the Indian police, never been given a comparable place in our collective conscience? Where were the leaders, the people, the justice delivery system, the law and order machinery?

The anger behind Indira’s assassination has a history. In June 1984, the Army entered the Golden Temple complex to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed followers. The Akal Takht was damaged and many pilgrims died alongside militants.

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Punishing a community of millions for what two of its members did is collective punishment, and a democracy that allows it has abandoned its own principles. Sikhs and Hindus in North India were never separate communities; families were joined by marriage, and Hindu households raised a son in the Sikh faith. The killings handed the extremists their strongest argument, and the insurgency that followed took the lives of thousands of Sikhs and Hindus.

The Preamble to the Constitution begins with the words, “We, the People of India”, and promises justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. In November 1984, the people who had given themselves that Constitution were, for the most part, not heard. The neighbours watched from their windows, the officers sworn to uphold the law looked away and the country mourned a PM while Sikh homes burned in the capital.

Within seven weeks, the country went to the polls and returned the ruling party with 414 seats, the largest majority in the history of the Lok Sabha — a result commonly attributed in part to a sympathy wave. The culprits behind the massacre were exonerated. The question is put hardest to the rest of the country, whose silence taught a minority that the Preamble’s guarantees came with conditions.

Justice was slow to come. By one count, as many as 11 commissions and committees of inquiry probed the killings, but almost nothing followed. Sajjan Kumar (now deceased), three-time Congress MP, was acquitted by a trial court in 2013. The Delhi High Court reversed the decision in December 2018 and sentenced him to life imprisonment, describing the violence as a crime against humanity. A second life sentence followed in February 2025.

Jagdish Tytler, who served as a Union minister, has been charged with the murder of three Sikhs. He has denied the charges, even as the trial is in progress. Then PM Manmohan Singh apologised in Parliament in 2005, when the principal accused were still roaming free.

Whenever there is a bus or train mishap, the State immediately accepts that it owes something to the families of the dead and announces compensation within a day or two. The victims of 1984 had a stronger claim because cops remained bystanders in several localities and those named by witnesses belonged to the ruling party. Yet the relief that followed was more for property and shelter than for compensating the families of the dead. Compensation for death was fixed at Rs 10,000, later Rs 20,000, against Rs 10,000 for a house wholly destroyed.

The Rs 3.5-lakh relief that the High Court ordered in 1996 reached families only through a Central package in 2006, and a further Rs 5 lakh was approved in 2014 for the kin of 3,325 dead. The fulfilment of promises on pensions and jobs has been patchy. In 2023, 10 states had still not reported what they had paid. A State that pays promptly for accidents, but in instalments over four decades for a massacre it failed to stop, has told its Sikh citizens what their lives were worth.

What the survivors did with their grief deserves attention too. They did not respond to the mobs with violence. A minority in Punjab took up arms in later years, but the families of Trilokpuri and Sultanpuri took their grievances to the commissions, the courts and the media, and went on doing so for four decades, asking only for what a citizen asks of a democratic State: an inquiry, a trial, compensation and some security for the generations to come. The Sikh community put its faith in the law, and the law did not keep its side of the bargain.

The community’s restraint was in stark contrast to the ongoing brutal retaliation in Gaza, whose toll on civilians is widely regarded as disproportionate.

It is important to note that the people who forget the crime they have committed will find it easy to repeat it. Germany has set its guilt in stone in the middle of Berlin, Washington has a Holocaust museum and South Africa built a museum of apartheid. Delhi has the Wall of Truth at the Rakab Ganj gurdwara, raised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and opened in 2017. It is sad that it was built by the victims’ own community and not the State.

The State should now build a museum in the capital — funded by the government and open to everyone — that displays the names of the dead, the survivors’ testimonies, photographs, reports of inquiries and court judgments. It should also carry the names of the Hindu and Muslim neighbours who hid Sikh families in their homes, since their courage is the best proof that none of this was inevitable. It would remind every generation that humans can sink to such brutality, and that the only defence is a State that refuses to look away and a citizenry that stands up for the victims.

The failure of successive governments, compounded by the deafening silence of the Indian people in the face of this tragedy, has left an indelible scar on India’s conscience and history.

On October 31 every year, the country remembers a prime minister. The date should also bring back memories of the killings that took place over the next three days, committed by men who knew exactly who to target. A country that forgets the nightmare of those three days has no protection against their return. The least a republic owes to the people it failed is a public place where the dead are remembered, so that no one can say again that they did not know.

Justice RS Sodhi is former Judge, Delhi High Court