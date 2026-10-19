India must regain leverage in Washington

THE H-1B visa issue is as old as the hills, allowing for a little hyperbole. Every two years, it flares up around the middle of an election year in the United States, either mid-term or presidential.

For several decades, Indian reporters in the US like this author have been receiving panicked messages during those biennial flare-ups from representative organisations of India’s information technology industry laying out their case for unfettered access to H-1B visas. Equally, reporters have been bombarded by grievances from trade unions in US manufacturing industries that cheap Indian hires under H-1B visas were destroying American livelihoods and families.

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Inevitably, the issue blows over once the elections are over — till the next campaign season — because this fight is politically opportune. Jobs are an emotive issue in societies the world over. It is easy to whip up sentiment over job losses, especially through scaremongering and xenophobia.

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Take, for instance, US Vice President JD Vance’s outburst against Indians — although not by name — which prompted India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on October 9 to accuse him of “resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations.” The MEA described the Vice President’s comments as “deeply offensive”, without mentioning the three offending words — “foreign indentured servants” — that he had used to describe H-1B visa holders seeking permanent residency in the US.

Why did Vance use such strong language? On November 3, his Senate seat in Ohio, which Vance vacated upon becoming Vice President is going to the polls. It is important for him that fellow Republican Jon Husted retains this seat for the Grand Old Party (GOP). Vance’s path to the White House in 2029 depends to a great extent on demonstrating his continuing hold on Ohio — especially if Florida’s Senate seat, similarly vacated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is retained by the GOP on November 3. At present, Vance and Rubio are the leading Republican contenders for the presidency when Trump’s term ends.

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As of now, Ohio is a “toss-up” state, meaning that the result could go either way. An albatross around the necks of Vance and Husted in this race is Vivek Ramaswamy, the self-made billionaire Republican candidate for Ohio Governor’s job. Although Ramaswamy did not realise his American dream through the H-1B route because he was born stateside, he has been unable to shake off an impression of H-1B connections among ordinary Ohioans. Amidst rising anti-immigrant sentiment, many of his voters assume that Ramaswamy started on the road to prosperity as a first-generation immigrant, by depriving Americans — white or black natives — of their jobs.

To win back his Senate seat by proxy amid the xenophobia now sweeping the US, Vance has to double down on immigrants. It does not help that his wife Usha is a Hindu and an ethnic Indian, although she too was born in the US and was not a candidate for indentured servitude. However, if Usha’s parents had emigrated to the US a decade later, they may have used the H-1B route. Their relocation to America predates the H-1B programme in its current incarnation.

The MEA’s October 9 statement prescribing what is good for Americans will not help Indians who are already in the US on employment visas or others who are hoping to go there. The H-1B programme “helps US companies…besides creating shareholder wealth in the US,” the statement said. It carries a presumption that the Indian government knows better than its American counterpart what is good for the US.

When any American even peripherally important says anything objectionable about India, the MEA inevitably bristles and uses epithets like “misinformed” and “unwarranted” against them. Now, the shoe is on the other foot. Visas and permanent residency are internal matters of the US. The MEA had no business wading into the internal affairs of the US.

“The steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries,” said the MEA. Neither does the Indian government’s latest stand. Such sermonising will not make the administration in Washington change its policies to the advantage of Indians or Indian-Americans. It will only harden the prickly and stubborn Trump administration’s stance against talent mobility from India.

Instead, India should urgently rebuild the coalitions in the US that defended the H-1B programme and speedier green cards for talented immigrants during the governments led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. Then too, mobility by skilled Indians was periodically under attack. These coalitions were formidable and had three pillars — offices in Washington of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), backed strongly from India by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). Together, they organised roadshows and campaigns to convince sceptical Americans that Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) was bringing jobs to the US, not taking them away.

CII and FICCI heads such as Tarun Das and Amit Mitra, who had direct lines to the highest levels of successive administrations — even to the White House — chose the best persons from their talent pool and sent them to their Washington offices. One example was Kiran Pasricha, who set up the CII office in the US capital and ran it for 16 years. She would pick up the phone and call then First Lady Hillary Clinton in the White House — later Senator from New York — and discuss India’s trade problems. Such access for India is closed now. In addition, captains of Indian industry like Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Rahul Bajaj went to the US together to tell prominent Americans about their factories and other businesses in that country that were giving jobs to local people.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said after the latest crackdown on skilled immigration that “not getting more H-1B visas is absolutely good for the Indian economy.” The MEA said the opposite. The Indian government should stop pretending that domestic conditions are so good that Indians won’t seek work in America even through the “donkey route.” Instead, alliance-building should be revived in the US to facilitate talent mobility. Otherwise, the anti-H-1B protests will outlast the current election campaign and become deeply embedded in American minds. If that happens, skilled immigration will no longer be subject to market forces.