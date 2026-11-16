India must repair the Gorkha bridge

NEPALI Prime Minister Balendra Shah is scheduled to visit India later this week — his first foreign trip after he assumed office in March. Even though Nepali PMs have traditionally chosen India for their maiden visit abroad after taking charge, incumbents Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and KP Sharma Oli chose to tour China in 2008 and 2024, respectively. Shah has revived the “India-first” tradition, which signifies an improvement in bilateral ties.

New Delhi should use this opportunity to reverse a setback to its military capabilities and regional engagement, caused by the suspension of recruitment of Nepali citizens into the Indian Army after the launch of the Agnipath scheme in 2022.

This is not just a military issue. If India is to be acknowledged as a credible power, it must first secure its own neighbourhood. And there is no neighbour more critical than Nepal, given its geographical location as a buffer between the two Asian giants: India and China.

Historically, the Nepali Gorkha has been the sword and bridge for India for two centuries. The courage and gallantry of the Gorkha soldier are legendary. This was recognised during the colonial era; these doughty men were recruited into the Army by the British.

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Personnel serving in Gorkha regiments received 26 Victoria Crosses (VCs) between 1858 and 1965 — 13 each awarded to British officers and Gorkhas. Until 1911, Indian soldiers were not even eligible for the VC. In the two World Wars alone, Gorkhas won 12 of the 39 VCs awarded to Indian soldiers — nearly one in three from a community that was a tiny fraction of India’s population.

Since 1947, Gorkha regiments have had a mixed composition of Indian and Nepali citizens. These regiments have won three Param Vir Chakras (out of 21 awarded so far): Capt Gurbachan Singh Salaria (Congo, 1961), Maj Dhan Singh Thapa (Ladakh, 1962) and Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey (Kargil, 1999). Add to that 33 Maha Vir Chakras and 84 Vir Chakras.

No other regiment in the Indian Army has matched the Gorkhas’ valour in war and peace. Tactically, the Gorkhas gave India its finest mountain infantry — 39 battalions in seven regiments out of the Army’s 385 regular infantry battalions. The Army also has one pure Gorkha artillery regiment, 64 Field Regiment. This was raised in October 1962 and blooded at Bomdila a month later. Gorkha gunners made their presence felt with their 75/24 Pack Howitzers at Gobindganj and Bogra in the 1971 Bangladesh war.

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Politically, the Nepali Gorkha gave India something rarer: a constituency. Some 1.25 lakh ex-servicemen and widows in Nepal draw Indian pensions, which exceed $600 million or 3% of Nepal’s GDP.

These veterans constitute a pro-India presence in every hill district and that is why the military link survived even the worst political crises — the 1989 blockade and the 2020 map controversy.

The unique reciprocal tradition, under which each Army Chief is made Honorary General of the other’s Army, has continued since 1950.

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Agnipath severed this precious bridge. Kathmandu’s argument was that a four-year term with 25% retention violated the 1947 Tripartite Agreement, which promised recruitment, service and resettlement as a Nepali citizen.

Consequently, since 2020 (when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out), no Nepal-domiciled recruit has joined. About 15,000 have retired and there has been no replacement from Nepal. The 60:40 Nepal-India ratio in the battalions is collapsing.

Nature abhors a vacuum, and this pattern applies to geopolitics too. Deprived of recruitment in the Indian Army, Nepali youth have already gone to Russia. Some have even said that they would join the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) if the pay is attractive. Beijing has not yet made a formal offer to recruit Gorkhas, and it may never raise a formal Gorkha battalion — an ethnic foreign unit can pose loyalty problems for the PLA. But China does not have to do that. It only needs to offer training, scholarships and a narrative that India has abandoned the Gorkhas. Five to 10 years of that, and the Himalayan buffer can become a bridgehead.

In contrast, the UK has understood what Delhi seems to have forgotten. Last year, the King’s Gurkha Artillery was raised at Larkhill — the British Army’s first such dedicated unit, recruited directly from Nepal. London is expanding the Gorkha gunner idea that the subcontinent innovatively conceived, while Delhi is closing the door on Gorkha recruits from Nepal.

Shah’s visit presents India with a chance to make amends. The Indian Army cannot run two separate recruitment templates — one for Indian citizens and another for Nepali nationals — while maintaining parity in rank, pay, discipline and career progression. That is a hard institutional constraint.

However, the recent revisions to the Agnipath scheme create practical room. The original four-year, 25% retention model has been modified; a large majority of the first batch is now being offered a further two years, with a clearer pathway into regular service for those who meet the standards.

These changes bring the terms closer to what Nepal has sought since 2022: longer service, higher retention and the prospect of full pension for those who stay. Most of Kathmandu’s core demands can therefore be accommodated within the revised Agnipath framework rather than by creating a parallel system.

What’s required is empathetic and patient negotiation, not a unilateral Indian concession or an outright Nepali climbdown. A hybrid understanding, retaining the single recruitment template while adjusting retention, service length and resettlement support in ways that address Nepal’s economic and security concerns, would allow both sides to claim success.

This is not a concession to Nepal. It is an investment in India’s own standing as a dependable major power in the region. Old linkages and bridges built over centuries must be nurtured, and the political and military benefits that accrue should not be hastily jeopardised.